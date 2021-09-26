U.S. markets closed

Fraud Detection and Prevention Sourcing and Procurement Market during 2021-2025| COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis | SpendEdge

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fraud Detection and Prevention Market" report has been added to SpendEdge's library which is trusted by more than 100 CPOs and 500 category managers who uses our insights daily.

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Procurement Research Report
Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Procurement Research Report

The Fraud Detection and Prevention market is poised to grow by USD 32.21 Billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 17.21% during the forecast period.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

  • Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.

  • Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation of the pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.

  • Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

Some of the Top Fraud Detection and Prevention suppliers listed in this report:

This Fraud Detection and Prevention procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • SAS Institute Inc

  • IBM Corp

  • Fair Isaac Corp

www.spendedge.com/report/fraud-detection-and-prevention-market-procurement-research-report

Related Reports on Professional Services Include:

  1. Asset Recovery Services - Forecast and Analysis: The asset recovery services will grow at a CAGR of 9.49% during 2021-2025. Asia Asset Recovery Pte Ltd., TES-Amm Singapore Pte Ltd., and Iron Mountain Inc. are among the prominent suppliers in asset recovery services market. Click the above link to download the free sample of this report.

  2. Vulnerability Management Sourcing and Procurement Report: Vulnerability Management Procurement Market, prices will increase by 4%-6% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a Moderate bargaining power in this market. Click the above link to download the free sample of this report.

  3. Outplacement Services - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Outplacement Services requirements. Click the above link to download the free sample of this report.

To access the definite purchasing guide on the Fraud Detection and Prevention that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:

  • Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Fraud Detection and Prevention TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?

  • How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?

  • Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

SpendEdge's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts:
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fraud-detection-and-prevention-sourcing-and-procurement-market-during-2021-2025-covid-19-impact--recovery-analysis--spendedge-301384662.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

