U.S. markets open in 6 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,377.00
    +27.25 (+0.63%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,474.00
    +209.00 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,827.50
    +87.75 (+0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,244.30
    +22.40 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.77
    -0.06 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,726.20
    +3.30 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    21.54
    +0.06 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1608
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.56
    -0.69 (-2.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3440
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.9450
    -0.0140 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,404.84
    +942.40 (+2.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,074.72
    +27.08 (+2.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,130.97
    +22.81 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     

Fraunhofer ISE study II : Vertex 210 modules + Trina Trackers leads to 6.0% of reduction in LCOE

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CHANGZHOU, China, Sept. 30, 2021 /CNW/ -- Following the calculation of 210mm modules with fixed tilts in Fraunhofer ISE study I, Fraunhofer ISE, the world leading solar energy research institute, has also evaluated and studied the LCOE of ground power plants, with the combination of the new generation of ultra-high power Module and 1P tracker. The combination of single-axis 1P tracking system and bifacial modules delivers more power generation, thereby significantly reducing the LCOE and improving the return on investment.

The research results show that, the new generation of 210mm (G12) and 182mm (M10) bifacial modules + 1P tracker perform better than the conventional 166mm (M6) modules in both CAPEX and LCOE.

It is also found that among the G12 bifacial modules represented by Trina Solar's Vertex series, the 545W, 600W and 660W modules are superior to the M10 bifacial modules in both CAPEX and LCOE. The CAPEX of the Vertex G12 660W bifacial modules is 1.9% lower than that of the M10 535W bifacial modules, and the LCOE is 1.9% lower than the latter.

The LCOE of the Vertex G12 660W bifacial modules is 2.6% lower than that of the M10 585W bifacial modules and 6.0% lower than that of the M6 450W bifacial modules. Compared to M6, for a 50 MW single-axis system plant with an initial investment CAPEX of about €25.5 million, the bifacial G12 Vertex 660W system saves nearly 1.5 million Euros. The advanced Vertex 210mm series of modules have a prominent edge in Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE).

(Click to check Fraunhofer ISE study I: https://www.pv-tech.org/industry-updates/the-route-to-best-lcoe/)

Assessment site: Spain

Module types: M6 bifacial 450W modules; M10 bifacial 535W modules and 585W modules; G12 bifacial 545W, 600W and 660W modules

Method of installation: TrinaTracker 1P trackers

Inverter: Central inverter

The comparisons show that the G12 series of ultra-high power modules represented by Trina Solar's Vertex can significantly reduce CAPEX, LCOE in particular. It sets a new cost-saving standard, ultimately ensure the project's earnings and maximize customer value, making PV solar energy more cost competitive.

For more info about Fraunhofer ISE study II please check link:

https://mgr.trinasolar.com/en-glb/resources/newsroom/mathe-way-best-lcoe-v

Click to download Fraunhofer ISE's PPTs on the tests of the Vertex modules:

https://pages.trinasolar.com/glb-Frouhofer.html

For more information, please contact Trina Solar's local sales representatives, or Mailto: VertexValue@Trinasolar.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fraunhofer-ise-study-ii--vertex-210-modules--trina-trackers-leads-to-6-0-of-reduction-in-lcoe-301388574.html

SOURCE Trina Solar Co., Ltd

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/30/c8738.html

Recommended Stories

  • Solar Power May Be the Next Victim of China’s Coal Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- Solar power’s rare year of rising costs may get worse thanks to China’s power crisis.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsPrices of silicon metal, used to make the material that comprises solar panels, have surged abou

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Airbnb Stock: Is It A Buy? Here's What Fundamentals, ABNB Stock Chart Action Say

    Airbnb stock has dazzled investors since its Nasdaq debut in December last year. From its initial public offering price of $68 per share, ABNB stock has soared as much as 223%.

  • Is AMC Stock A Buy Now? Here's What Fundamentals, Chart Action, Fund Ownership Metrics Say

    In 2020, AMC lost $16.15 a share. Over the past five quarters, the company's sales have shrunk 22% to 99% vs. year-ago levels. Such results normally devastate most companies.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy After China Bans Crypto? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Is Square Stock A Buy? Big Move Into Buy Now, Pay Later Consumer Financing

    Square stock bulls focus on its Cash App and the Afterpay acquisition as its merchant business rebounds from Covid-19.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Trying to Discover Gravity

    Crude oil markets have rallied during the trading session again on Tuesday but have finally run into a little bit of profit-taking and the potential of gravity.

  • Amplitude valued at $5 billion after shares jump in Nasdaq debut

    (Reuters) -Shares of Amplitude Inc opened nearly 43% above their reference price in their Nasdaq debut on Tuesday, notching up a valuation of about $5 billion for the Benchmark-backed analytics company. San Francisco-based Amplitude, which confidentially filed for a direct listing in July, was valued at $4 billion after raising $150 million from Sequoia Capital and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC in June. Amplitude provides data analytics tools that enable companies to optimize their products.

  • Medical device maker Orthofix warns that Q3 revenue will rise only in low-single digits as COVID delays procedures

    Orthofix Medical Inc. said Wednesday it expects third-quarter revenue growth to come in at a low single-digit increase over the year-earlier period, hurt by the high volume of elective procedures that have been deferred or rescheduled in the U.S. and overseas because of the recent surge in cases of COVID-19 spurred by the highly transmissible delta variant. The Lewisville, Texas-based medical device maker said it remains confident in its strategy and ability to accelerate growth over time. The c

  • Agri Giant Cargill Sees Bullish Signs Despite China Weakness

    (Bloomberg) -- Crop giant Cargill Inc. says there’s still a bullish picture for most agricultural commodities, despite weaker demand from China that’s seen corn purchases collapse.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureWheat supplies remain tight

  • Dow Jones Holds Gain While Nasdaq Closes Negative

    The Dow Jones led the upside in today's stock market while the Nasdaq composite reversed higher after trading in the negative.

  • Netflix Hit ‘Squid Game’ Spurs Search for Next Korean Stock Star

    (Bloomberg) -- From boy band BTS to the addictive “Baby Shark” songs and now survival drama Squid Game, Korean entertainment has become hugely popular with consumers and stock investors alike, prompting some chatter about where the next hits will come from.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressur

  • Fund Managers Start Axing ESG Buzzword as Greenwash Rules Bite

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of Europe’s biggest asset managers are starting to drop a once-ubiquitous ESG label from their company filings amid concern that regulators will no longer tolerate vague descriptions of environmental, social and governance investing.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWh

  • M Patrick Carroll’s CARROLL Joins GFH For $200 Million Las Vegas Acquisition

    By Exec Edge Editorial Staff Atlanta-based real estate investment firm CARROLL recently broadened its industry presence even further. In early September 2021, this well-regarded company made its first foray into the rapidly growing Las Vegas market. This dynamic marketplace plays a key role in CARROLL’s multi-year expansion strategy. Led by CEO M Patrick Carroll, CARROLL […]

  • What China's New Data Rules Mean for Tesla and the Auto Industry

    Cars today offer high-tech features and gather troves of data to train algorithms. As China steps up controls over new technologies, WSJ looks at the risks for Tesla and other global brands that are now required to keep data within the country. Screenshot: Tesla China

  • Amazon UK to hire 20,000 temporary workers for Christmas season

    LONDON (Reuters) -Amazon said on Tuesday it has started recruiting for 20,000 seasonal positions across the United Kingdom to cover upcoming peak trading times, which include Christmas, joining a battle for temporary workers in a tight labour market. The group, which has 55,000 permanent UK employees, said the temporary jobs would be in its network of fulfilment centres, sort centres and delivery stations. Amazon UK said pay for operations roles would start at a minimum of 10 pounds ($13.68) an hour, rising to 11.10 pounds an hour in some parts of the country - rates in line with a pay rise given to permanent employees in June.

  • Fed’s Powell says high U.S. inflation could last into early next year due to shortages

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday said a bout of high U.S. inflation could be prolonged into early next year because parts and material shortages might be getting worse.

  • Chinese Ethereum Mining Pool BeePool to Shut Down Following Crypto Ban

    "The Hash" team discusses the latest blow to the mining community, suggesting the outlook for global mining operations. China-based BeePool, the world's fourth-largest Ethereum mining pool by processing power, or hashrate, which halted registrations for new users and new subsidiary accounts for existing users, will suspend all services to miners beginning Oct. 15 at 15:59 UTC (11:59 a.m. ET). This follows SparkPool, another top Chinese Ethereum mining pool, suspending operations.