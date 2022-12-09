U.S. markets close in 4 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,969.08
    +5.57 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,783.88
    +2.40 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,111.63
    +29.62 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,811.99
    -6.30 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.55
    +1.09 (+1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.30
    +9.80 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    +0.51 (+2.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0541
    -0.0019 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5580
    +0.0670 (+1.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2301
    +0.0063 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3960
    -0.2340 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,189.78
    +267.40 (+1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    404.90
    -1.34 (-0.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,472.88
    +0.71 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.58 (+1.18%)
     

FRC Releases New Report on U.S. State Dept.'s List of Countries of Particular Concern

·3 min read

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, the U.S. Department of State released its list of Countries of Particular Concern (CPC). This year's list included Burma, China, Cuba, Eritrea, Iran, North Korea, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan. The list, again, notably left off Nigeria which over the past couple of years has seen unprecedented amount of persecution of its Christian population.

Family Research Council logo (PRNewsFoto/Family Research Council)
Family Research Council logo (PRNewsFoto/Family Research Council)

In response to the latest CPC list, Family Research Council today released a new report, titled "Countries of Particular Concern: Why This U.S. Foreign Policy Tool Is Often Ineffective and How to Make It Better." The report argues the U.S. Department of State "must do more to 'add teeth' to make the CPC designation more effective at compelling foreign governments to cease persecution." The CPC designation was established by the U.S. federal government through the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998, which mandated the promotion of religious freedom across the globe as an important part of American foreign policy. The release of this resource coincides the State Department's release of this year's CPC list.

The report lays out recommended policies to make the CPC designation more effective, including:

  • The State Department should increase publicity of the annual CPC designations.

  • The U.S. government should make a greater effort to negotiate an agreement with foreign governments before placing them on the CPC list.

  • Congress should consider passing legislation that would assess countries' religious freedom conditions via a three-tier system.

  • Human rights advocates and NGO's (Non-Governmental Organizations) must continue to press the State Department to address religious freedom concerns for CPC countries.

  • The State Department should utilize waivers less and sanctions more.

  • Implement more positive incentives for countries that do not yet meet SWL (Special Watch List) or CPC criteria and are open to improving religious freedom conditions.

Tony Perkins, FRC president and former chair of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, commented on the report:

"As we have seen since President Biden took office, religious freedom, whether at home or abroad, is not a priority for his administration. Instead, his administration would rather force radical ideologies on countries that have no interest in his administration's woke cultural imperialism. The Country of Particular Concern designation is an easy way for President Biden to hold foreign governments to a basic standard of religious freedom conditions. Failing to include countries with a horrendous record of persecution, such as Nigeria and India, are glaring omissions. To ignore the record of governments that openly tolerate -- if not endorse -- religious persecution makes it clear that religious freedom is not a priority for the Biden State Department."

Arielle Del Turco, FRC's Assistant Director of the Center for Religious Liberty and author of the report, also commented on the report:

"Given the scale of religious persecution, the issue deserves far more attention than it receives on the world stage. The problem of violence against religious believers is immense and growing. Sadly, the response by democratic governments has been lackluster. The Country of Particular Concern designation gives the U.S. government a unique opportunity to hold the line on religious freedom and put pressure on the world's worst violators of religious freedom. The fundamental right to hold and practice the faith of one's choosing is core to humanity, and U.S. leaders should not hesitate to defend it."

To access the full publication, please visit: frc.org/CPC

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frc-releases-new-report-on-us-state-depts-list-of-countries-of-particular-concern-301699372.html

SOURCE Family Research Council

Recommended Stories

  • Why Tilray Stock Is Down More Than 20% This Week

    The initial spike in Tilray and other cannabis stocks came after reports surfaced that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hoped to pass two cannabis reform bills before the holiday break. Top Republicans, however, managed to prevent the marijuana reform provisions from being attached to the version that was finalized Tuesday night. Federal banking laws keep Canadian marijuana companies like Tilray from doing business even in U.S. states that have legalized pot.

  • Fed Expected to Keep Peak Rates for Longer, Dashing Hopes for 2023 Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve is set to disappoint Wall Street as it keeps rates at their peak throughout 2023, dashing hopes markets have priced in for rate cuts in the second half and making a recession very likely.Most Read from BloombergCeline Dion Brings Attention to Stiff Person Syndrome: Here’s What It IsTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterStocks Wobbly With Swaps Priced for Fed Downshift: Markets WrapTop Money Managers See Global Stocks Gaining i

  • US Year-Ahead Inflation Expectations Fall to Lowest Since 2021

    (Bloomberg) -- US short-term inflation expectations unexpectedly declined to the lowest level in more than a year and consumer sentiment picked up, helped by falling gasoline prices.Most Read from BloombergCeline Dion Brings Attention to Stiff Person Syndrome: Here’s What It IsTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterStocks Wobbly With Swaps Priced for Fed Downshift: Markets WrapTop Money Managers See Global Stocks Gaining in 2023China Delivers First Homegrown Pla

  • Russia May Cut Oil Output in Response to G-7 Price Cap, Putin Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia may cut its oil production in response to the G-7 cap on the price of its crude, President Vladimir Putin said.Most Read from BloombergCeline Dion Brings Attention to Stiff Person Syndrome: Here’s What It IsTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterStocks Wobbly With Swaps Priced for Fed Downshift: Markets WrapTop Money Managers See Global Stocks Gaining in 2023China Delivers First Homegrown Plane to Take On Boeing, AirbusA decision on Moscow’

  • This is the No. 1 source of income for millions of older Americans — and that may pose a problem

    Financial advisers point to these simple steps to help protect your hard earned money from various economic stressors.

  • Further rate hikes to fight inflation would bring lots of pain but little gain

    The Federal Reserve has nothing except a hammer but today's inflation can only be solved with more delicate, targeted tools.

  • Xi Jinping's visit to Saudi Arabia is bad news for the Kremlin

    On Dec. 9, the leaders of Saudi Arabia and China met in Riyadh—Xi Jinping’s first visit there since 2016. He and his counterpart, crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, agreed meet more often and signed a number of deals broadly aimed at aligning the countries’ mid-term development agendas, China’s Belt and Road Initiative and Saudi’s Vision 2030.

  • U.S. heading into shallow recession, no respite from rate hikes yet: Reuters poll

    The U.S. economy is heading into a short and shallow recession over the coming year, according to economists polled by Reuters who unanimously expected the U.S. Federal Reserve to go for a smaller 50 basis point interest rate hike on Dec. 14. The Fed has another half-point at least to go with rates early in the new year with inflation still running well above the Fed's 2% target even though economists put a steady 60% probability on a recession taking place in 2023.

  • Biden unveils $36B for one of America’s largest and most troubled pension funds

    The White House plans to announced a $36 billion allocation to the Central States Pension Fund.

  • Lithium Rally Has More Room to Run, Thanks to US Climate Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium prices have already been on a monumental tear. But if there’s one thing that the industry’s top executives agree on it’s that there’s room to go even higher. Most Read from BloombergCeline Dion Brings Attention to Stiff Person Syndrome: Here’s What It IsTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterStocks Wobbly With Swaps Priced for Fed Downshift: Markets WrapTop Money Managers See Global Stocks Gaining in 2023China Delivers First Homegrown Plan

  • Legislation that would speed up Mountain Valley Pipeline completion fails

    Another attempt in Congress to push through approvals for the Mountain Valley Pipeline and permitting reform advocated by U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin has failed. The long-overdue, $6 billion, 303-mile pipeline that would carry Marcellus Shale gas through West Virginia and Virginia has been stuck in neutral after opposition from environmental groups and a federal circuit court of appeals that rejected key federal approvals for the pipeline. It’s a project, both in the construction and operation, of Canonsburg-based Equitrans Midstream Corp. (NYSE: ETRN).

  • Japan, U.K., Italy to Build Stealth Jet Fighter by 2035

    Japan, the U.K. and Italy said they would jointly develop a next-generation stealth jet fighter by 2035 that they hope will surpass the U.S.-made F-35 in some capabilities.

  • We suggested the GOP should take this chance to dump Trump. Here’s what you said back

    When The Star’s editorial board suggested his call to “terminate” the Constitution was an inflection point, the commenters went to town. | Opinion

  • Oil Rallies Toward $73 as Putin Says Russia May Cut Production

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose as Russia’s president said the country may cut production in response to the G-7 cap on the price of its crude.Most Read from BloombergCeline Dion Brings Attention to Stiff Person Syndrome: Here’s What It IsTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterStocks Wobbly With Swaps Priced for Fed Downshift: Markets WrapTop Money Managers See Global Stocks Gaining in 2023China Delivers First Homegrown Plane to Take On Boeing, AirbusWest Texas Intermed

  • 5 things to watch when the Fed makes its interest-rate decision

    Here's a look at what economists and investors will be watching for when the Fed concludes its two-day meeting Wednesday.

  • Canada Increases Bank Capital Requirements, Citing Interest-Rate Risk

    Canada’s banking regulator on Thursday announced that the country's banks will need to set aside more capital to guard against the systemic risk posed by rising interest rates. + The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions said it is asking the country’s banks to set aside 3% of risk-weighted assets as a “domestic-stability buffer.” The level is up from 2.5%. + “This new level reflects OSFI’s observation that high levels of systemic vulnerabilities have persisted and, in some case

  • Why Sundial Growers Fell 16.6% This Week

    The former meme stock-turned-value-stock turned lower with U.S. peers as hopes for a SAFE Banking bill this year faded.

  • Social Security's Biggest Raise in 41 Years Comes With an Unpleasant Surprise

    Every month, close to 66 million people -- mostly retired workers -- receive a Social Security benefit. Since 2002, national pollster Gallup has surveyed retirees to decipher how important Social Security income is to making ends meet. With this in mind, it should come as no surprise that the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) announcement from the Social Security Administration is the most-anticipated event every year.

  • Democrats Amp Up Pressure on Big Oil, Seek Tax Loophole Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Democratic senators are demanding that US oil companies pay more tax at a time when they’re raking in record profits, ratcheting up the war of words between the party and the energy industry.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressThe Federal

  • MassMutual, Wayfair to lose $64M in tax breaks over hiring shortfalls

    In an unprecedented move, a state council voted Thursday to end or change tax breaks to 37 Massachusetts businesses after they missed job targets last year. The MassMutual and Wayfair awards were two of the largest corporate incentive packages in state history.