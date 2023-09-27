Fred Funk's new home, nearly $2.5 million, among Duval County's top June real estate sales
A highlight of the top-10 home sales for Duval County in June included PGA Tour champ Fred Funk, who aced the fifth hole on the list with the purchase of a Glen Kernan home for $2,495,000.
Funk and his wife, Sharon, purchased the 5,042-square-foot pool home on June 29. Built in 2014 by noted custom home designer Arthur Rutenberg Homes, the traditional-style home features imitation brick and stone exterior accents, lovely landscaping and a saltwater pool with spa — naturally overlooking the golf course.
The sellers, Shane and Christine Silver, also bought a home that made the top 10: an historic brick beauty at 1014 Elder Lane, which they purchased for $2.6 million.
This is the third move for the Funks on the First Coast. They purchased their first home in Marsh Landing in 2005, just after Funk won The Players Championship. The elegant estate, a mix of European villa-meets-Frank Lloyd Wright architecture encompassing roughly 10,0000 square feet, was featured in the Times-Union in May 2017 when the couple decided it was time to downsize and put it on the market.
After lingering on the market and undergoing a few price adjustments, that home sold in March 2020 for $4,525,000. According to The Jacksonville Daily Record, the Funks also sold a home in Pablo Creek Reserve for $2,920,000 in November 2020.
Blake Bortles: Ex-Jaguar QB officially says goodbye to the First Coast with Ponte Vedra Beach home sale
There were a handful of other country club homes on the June list of top home sales. Queen's Harbour Yacht & Country Club held the top two spots, while Atlantic Beach Country Club and Pablo Creek Reserve each made an appearance as well. The ever-popular Beaches communities also held four of the top spots.
The following are the top-10 single-family home sales recorded from June 1-30, according to the Duval County Property Appraiser’s Office as of Sept. 1, 2023.
1. 13898 Bella Riva Lane, Jacksonville 32225 (photo not available)
Price: $4,650,000
Square feet: 8,922
Per square foot: $521
Neighborhood: Queen's Harbour Yacht & Country Club
Year built: 2015
Acreage: 1.18
Bedrooms: 5
Baths: 7
Buyer: Majd & Hanan Alnasr
Seller: Karen & Kirk Tovey
Sale date: June 27
2. 1285 Delfino Drive, Jacksonville 32225 (photo not available)
Price: $3 million
Square feet: 6,010
Per square foot: $499
Neighborhood: Queen's Harbour Yacht & Country Club
Year built: 2005
Acreage: 0.29
Bedrooms: 5
Baths: 6
Buyer: Robert & Nancy Hastings
Seller: Phin Suy Revocable Trust & Sineth Suos Revocable Trust
Sale date: June 30
3. 2815 Forest Circle, Jacksonville 32257
Price: $2.9 million
Square feet: 9,288
Per square foot: $312
Neighborhood: Beauclerc/Mandarin North
Year built: 1972
Acreage: 0.98
Bedrooms: 5
Baths: 6
Buyer: Deepika & Vikas Majithia
Seller: Shannon & William Connell
Sale date: June 9
4. 1014 Elder Lane, Jacksonville 32207
Price: $2,600,000
Square feet: 3,836
Per square foot: $678
Neighborhood: San Marco
Year built: 1937
Acreage: 0.50
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 3.5
Buyer: Shane & Christine Silver
Seller: Christian & Kristen Allen
Sale date: June 23
5. 4413 Hunterston Lane, Jacksonville 32224
Price: $2,495,000
Square feet: 5,042
Per square foot: $495
Neighborhood: Glen Kernan Golf & Country Club
Year built: 2014
Movin’ on from Teal Town: Former Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew puts Ponte Vedra home on market
Acreage: 0.64
Bedrooms: 5
Baths: 4.5
Buyer: Frederick & Sharon Funk
Seller: Shane & Christine Silver
Sale date: June 29
6. 353 Eighth St., Atlantic Beach 32233
Price: $2.3 million
Square feet: 3,741
Per square foot: $615
Neighborhood: Atlantic Beach South
Year built: 2021
Acreage: 0.15
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 3
Buyer: Steven & Kimberly Watkins
Seller: Evie Dapper Revocable Living Trust
Sale date: June 15
7. 2051 Duna Vista Court, Atlantic Beach 32233
Price: $2,194,700
Square feet: 3,776
Per square foot: $581
Neighborhood: Selva Norte/Atlantic Beach North
Year built: 1986
Acreage: 0.29
Bedrooms: 5
Baths: 5
Buyer: Christopher Smelick
Seller: The Norden Kinkel Family Trust
Sale date: June 5
8. 2009 Waterway Island Lane, Jacksonville Beach 32250
Price: $1,995,000
Square feet: 3,694
Per square foot: $540
Neighborhood: Preserve at Waterway Island/Jacksonville Beach NW
Year built: 2019
Acreage: 0.32
Bedrooms: 5
Baths: 6
Buyer: Brian & Jalima Trank
Seller: Erin & Travis Smith
Sale date: June 1
9. 593 Timber Bridge Lane, Atlantic Beach 32233
Price: $1,975,000
Square feet: 3,472
Per square foot: $569
Neighborhood: Atlantic Beach Country Club
Year built: 2016
Acreage: 0.15
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 4
Buyer: Kenneth & Jessica Grassmyer
Seller: Leanne & George Jones IV
Sale date: June 26
10. 14102 Magnolia Cove Road, Jacksonville 32224
Price: $1,950,000
Square feet: 3,534
Per square foot: $552
Neighborhood: Pablo Creek Reserve
Year built: 2014
Acreage: 0.31
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 4.5
Buyer: Patrick Green
Seller: Mary Katherine & Richard Joseph
Sale date: June 26
This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Fred Funk makes the cut for top real estate sales in Duval County