Fred Funk's new home, nearly $2.5 million, among Duval County's top June real estate sales

A gorgeous view of the golf course at Glen Kernan was a no-brainer for Fred Funk, winner of The Players Championship in 2005. Funk and his wife, Sharon, purchased this 5,042-square-foot home at 4413 Hunterston Lane for $2,495,000 on June 29, placing it among the top home sales for Duval County in June.

A highlight of the top-10 home sales for Duval County in June included PGA Tour champ Fred Funk, who aced the fifth hole on the list with the purchase of a Glen Kernan home for $2,495,000.

Funk and his wife, Sharon, purchased the 5,042-square-foot pool home on June 29. Built in 2014 by noted custom home designer Arthur Rutenberg Homes, the traditional-style home features imitation brick and stone exterior accents, lovely landscaping and a saltwater pool with spa — naturally overlooking the golf course.

The sellers, Shane and Christine Silver, also bought a home that made the top 10: an historic brick beauty at 1014 Elder Lane, which they purchased for $2.6 million.

This is the third move for the Funks on the First Coast. They purchased their first home in Marsh Landing in 2005, just after Funk won The Players Championship. The elegant estate, a mix of European villa-meets-Frank Lloyd Wright architecture encompassing roughly 10,0000 square feet, was featured in the Times-Union in May 2017 when the couple decided it was time to downsize and put it on the market.

After lingering on the market and undergoing a few price adjustments, that home sold in March 2020 for $4,525,000. According to The Jacksonville Daily Record, the Funks also sold a home in Pablo Creek Reserve for $2,920,000 in November 2020.

Blake Bortles: Ex-Jaguar QB officially says goodbye to the First Coast with Ponte Vedra Beach home sale

There were a handful of other country club homes on the June list of top home sales. Queen's Harbour Yacht & Country Club held the top two spots, while Atlantic Beach Country Club and Pablo Creek Reserve each made an appearance as well. The ever-popular Beaches communities also held four of the top spots.

The following are the top-10 single-family home sales recorded from June 1-30, according to the Duval County Property Appraiser’s Office as of Sept. 1, 2023.

1. 13898 Bella Riva Lane, Jacksonville 32225 (photo not available)

Price: $4,650,000

Story continues

Square feet: 8,922

Per square foot: $521

Neighborhood: Queen's Harbour Yacht & Country Club

Year built: 2015

Acreage: 1.18

Bedrooms: 5

Baths: 7

Buyer: Majd & Hanan Alnasr

Seller: Karen & Kirk Tovey

Sale date: June 27

2. 1285 Delfino Drive, Jacksonville 32225 (photo not available)

Price: $3 million

Square feet: 6,010

Per square foot: $499

Neighborhood: Queen's Harbour Yacht & Country Club

Year built: 2005

Acreage: 0.29

Bedrooms: 5

Baths: 6

Buyer: Robert & Nancy Hastings

Seller: Phin Suy Revocable Trust & Sineth Suos Revocable Trust

Sale date: June 30

3. 2815 Forest Circle, Jacksonville 32257

Perched on Beauclerc Bluff at the edge of the St. Johns River, this five-bedroom, six-bath pool home at 2815 Forest Circle sold for $2.9 million on June 9.

Price: $2.9 million

Square feet: 9,288

Per square foot: $312

Neighborhood: Beauclerc/Mandarin North

Year built: 1972

Acreage: 0.98

Bedrooms: 5

Baths: 6

Buyer: Deepika & Vikas Majithia

Seller: Shannon & William Connell

Sale date: June 9

4. 1014 Elder Lane, Jacksonville 32207

Built in 1937, this lovely brick home at 1014 Elder Lane in San Marco is just a block from the St. Johns River. Described as "the perfect blend of Old World meeting the new," the four-bedroom, 3.5-bath pool home sold for $2,600,000 on June 23.

Price: $2,600,000

Square feet: 3,836

Per square foot: $678

Neighborhood: San Marco

Year built: 1937

Acreage: 0.50

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 3.5

Buyer: Shane & Christine Silver

Seller: Christian & Kristen Allen

Sale date: June 23

5. 4413 Hunterston Lane, Jacksonville 32224

A grand staircase marks the entry foyer to 4413 Hunterston Lane in Glen Kernan Golf & Country Club. The fifth home on the list, it was purchased by Fred and Sharon Funk on June 29 for $2,450,000.

Price: $2,495,000

Square feet: 5,042

Per square foot: $495

Neighborhood: Glen Kernan Golf & Country Club

Year built: 2014

Movin’ on from Teal Town: Former Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew puts Ponte Vedra home on market

Acreage: 0.64

Bedrooms: 5

Baths: 4.5

Buyer: Frederick & Sharon Funk

Seller: Shane & Christine Silver

Sale date: June 29

6. 353 Eighth St., Atlantic Beach 32233

Nestled under the shade of an oak tree in Old Atlantic Beach, this home at 353 Eighth St. exudes timeless southern charm. Sold for $2.3 million on June 15, the 3,741-square-foot home features high-end appliances and fixtures, an elevator and is pre-wired for a generator.

Price: $2.3 million

Square feet: 3,741

Per square foot: $615

Neighborhood: Atlantic Beach South

Year built: 2021

Acreage: 0.15

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 3

Buyer: Steven & Kimberly Watkins

Seller: Evie Dapper Revocable Living Trust

Sale date: June 15

7. 2051 Duna Vista Court, Atlantic Beach 32233

Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac in Atlantic Beach's Selva Norte neighborhood, this spacious, five-bedroom, five-bath home at 2051 Duna Vista Court sold for $2,194,700 on June 5. Built in 1986, it offers the new owners a host of tasteful updates, as well as a cabana bath off the pool, raised garden beds, fruit trees and a chicken coop.

Price: $2,194,700

Square feet: 3,776

Per square foot: $581

Neighborhood: Selva Norte/Atlantic Beach North

Year built: 1986

Acreage: 0.29

Bedrooms: 5

Baths: 5

Buyer: Christopher Smelick

Seller: The Norden Kinkel Family Trust

Sale date: June 5

8. 2009 Waterway Island Lane, Jacksonville Beach 32250

A sparkling pool and large covered patio were among the selling points of this five-bedroom, six-bath custom home at 2009 Waterway Island Drive in Jacksonville Beach when it sold for $1,995,000 on June 1.

Price: $1,995,000

Square feet: 3,694

Per square foot: $540

Neighborhood: Preserve at Waterway Island/Jacksonville Beach NW

Year built: 2019

Acreage: 0.32

Bedrooms: 5

Baths: 6

Buyer: Brian & Jalima Trank

Seller: Erin & Travis Smith

Sale date: June 1

9. 593 Timber Bridge Lane, Atlantic Beach 32233

Located within Atlantic Beach Country Club, this 3,472-square-foot home at 593 Timber Bridge Lane offers its new owners a host of impeccable design features, including a chef's kitchen with top-of-the-line Thermador appliances, marble counters and custom cabinetry. It sold June 26 for $1,975,000.

Price: $1,975,000

Square feet: 3,472

Per square foot: $569

Neighborhood: Atlantic Beach Country Club

Year built: 2016

Acreage: 0.15

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 4

Buyer: Kenneth & Jessica Grassmyer

Seller: Leanne & George Jones IV

Sale date: June 26

10. 14102 Magnolia Cove Road, Jacksonville 32224

Built in 2014, this elegant Georgian-style home at 14102 Magnolia Cove Road is at once contemporary and timeless. Located in Pablo Creek Reserve, the four-bedroom, 4.5-bath pool home sold for $1,950,000 on June 26.

Price: $1,950,000

Square feet: 3,534

Per square foot: $552

Neighborhood: Pablo Creek Reserve

Year built: 2014

Acreage: 0.31

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 4.5

Buyer: Patrick Green

Seller: Mary Katherine & Richard Joseph

Sale date: June 26

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Fred Funk makes the cut for top real estate sales in Duval County