U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,429.10
    +26.44 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,064.25
    +271.58 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,895.12
    +114.58 (+0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.01
    +39.69 (+1.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.07
    -0.02 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.70
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    25.21
    -0.08 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1840
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2170
    +0.0330 (+2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3926
    +0.0041 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7840
    +0.3160 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,015.67
    +1,314.19 (+3.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,005.54
    +29.64 (+3.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,120.43
    -3.43 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,728.12
    +144.04 (+0.52%)
     

Fred Gallo Named Recipient of Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tony Awards® Administration Committee has announced the recipients of the 2020 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre and Fred Gallo, President of PRG Scenic is among the four honorees. The Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre are awarded annually to institutions, individuals and/or organizations that have demonstrated extraordinary achievement in theatre but are not eligible in any of the established Tony Award categories.

Fred Gallo, President of PRG Scenic, Recipient of 2020 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre
Fred Gallo, President of PRG Scenic, Recipient of 2020 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre

"I am deeply honored to be recognized by the committee - my peers in the industry - with this award," said Fred Gallo. "Literally my whole life has been centered in theatre and the experience has been everything and more that I could imagine."

Gallo grew up in a family of Broadway stagehands and began building scenery at the age of 10. After completing a degree in Architectural Engineering, Gallo worked as a Local One stagehand and production carpenter on many Broadway shows. Later, Gallo co-founded Scenic Technologies leading to the formation of PRG, which has become one of the world's leading suppliers of scenery and automation for theatrical productions.

Gallo has supervised the build and engineering design for countless scenic projects as well as helped to develop Stage Command®, the company's patented scenic automation system. Under Gallo's direction, Stage Command quickly revolutionized the way scenic effects are delivered in live performances, automating the scenic elements in such ground-breaking productions as The Phantom of the Opera, Miss Saigon, Les Misérables, Beauty and the Beast and King Kong.

Over the past nearly 40 years, Gallo has been associated with such productions as Beatlemania, Frankenstein, Marilyn, Big Deal, Pygmalion, Phantom of the Opera, Miss Saigon, The Who's Tommy, Beauty and The Beast, An Inspector Calls, Victor Victoria, Titanic, Fosse, The Producers, Wicked, Little Shop of Horrors, Sweet Charity, Passion, Les Misérables, Pal Joey, Shrek, Promises, Promises, Lysistrata Jones, Follies, Beautiful, the Carole King Musical, Come from Away, King Kong (Australian and U.S. productions), Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark - of which Gallo was also Technical Director - Harry Potter, the Cursed Child, and world tour of Phantom of the Opera, Frozen, Wicked, Dear Evan Hansen and Moulin Rouge.

Fred holds patents for theatrical equipment he designed and frequently serves as a consultant on the engineering of theatrical rigging systems for theatres worldwide. Over the last decade, he has designed the renovation of over 135 theatres to enable them to present large and technically sophisticated productions.

"I am beyond thrilled that Fred's immense impact on the theatre industry is being recognized by the Tony Awards. There are few people who possess Fred's talents, knowledge, and vast experience. I am fortunate to have been his business partner for the last 40 years and I am blessed to call him a friend," said Jere Harris, Chairman and CEO of PRG.

PRG Scenic is the longest continuously running theatrical scenic shop in the U.S. and has supported more than 100,000 Broadway performances. Productions that PRG has worked on have earned top industry honors including 30 Tony Nominations for Best Scenic Design and 15 Tony Awards for Best Scenic Design.

The Tony Awards, presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, will host a multi-platform celebration on Sunday, September 26th, starting with the presentation of the American Theatre Wing's 74th Annual Tony Awards LIVE at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT exclusively on Paramount+, followed by "The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!" on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+ and the CBS app.

About PRG

PRG is the world's leading provider of entertainment and event technology solutions and has the largest inventory of rental production equipment. PRG provides comprehensive and discreet services to an array of clients in the live music, TV/Film, Broadway, sports, gaming, corporate experiential and live events markets. Clients and partners depend on PRG's innovation, experience and depth of experience in audio, video, lighting, rigging, staging, and scenery and automation systems to bring their stories to life. With 62 offices across North America, South America, Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Australia, PRG has capabilities to provide services worldwide. PRG is owned by The Jordan Company and GSO Capital Partners and PRG Management. For more information, please visit https://www.prg.com/.

Production Resource Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Production Resource Group LLC)
Production Resource Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Production Resource Group LLC)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fred-gallo-named-recipient-of-tony-honors-for-excellence-in-the-theatre-301349906.html

SOURCE Production Resource Group LLC

Recommended Stories

  • ‘A suicide machine’: how Boris Johnson’s pet designer created a $200 million disaster

    Smack in the middle of Hudson Yards, a record-breakingly expensive high-rise development on New York’s West Side, sits The Vessel. It’s a 150-foot, 16-storey, open-air lattice of bronze-coloured staircases – a blunt incongruity among the sharp skyscrapers.

  • Gene Simmons Has Been Making Art in Secret for 50 Years

    "During the pandemic, I had a chance to pull decades of my art out of storage and it reignited my passion for drawing and painting again," Kiss bassist says

  • Localized Design Projects Springing to Life in New Jersey, Nantucket and Sag Harbor

    Design-oriented exhibitions and events are meant to encourage action versus observation.

  • The Ugly Battle Over Nina Simone’s Life Story

    Vernon Merritt III/Getty ImagesA musical icon’s legacy is a delicate thing. Estates of the greats are often left in the hands of their family members, who diligently work to honor their late loved one’s memory via posthumous albums, overseeing licensing agreements, or giving their blessing to a biographical film.But what happens when an estate isn’t run by those who knew the artist best?It’s a situation that Broadway actress and writer Laiona Michelle and Tony Award-nominated producer Rashad V.

  • Playing It Safe: Broadway Reopens With Rigorous COVID Protocols

    In a Manhattan studio late last month, rehearsal was in progress. Two actors ran through a playful chase sequence. A fight choreographer, seated at the head of the room with the director, the stage management team and the understudies, suggested the best way to perform a quick leap-and-catch maneuver and then roll to the ground […]

  • Theater Creatives Reveal What Industry Needs in Sundance Institute Survey (EXCLUSIVE)

    As Broadway gets back to business and live performances resume around the country, the Sundance Institute has released a new study that diagnoses the state of the theater industry and imagines its future, with input from more than 75 of the field’s most influential artists, leaders, donors and administrators. Listen to this week’s “Stagecraft” podcast below: Released […]

  • What's with all the painted pianos in Beverly Hills? That, and other weekend things to do

    Tchaikovsky with fireworks at the Hollywood Bowl, Quetzal at the Skirball and a salute to Sinatra. Your weekend options start here.

  • Tony Awards Announce Recipients of Honors For Excellence In Theatre

    The Tony Awards Administration Committee announced today that the 2020 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre – to be presented in September – will go to Fred Gallo, President of PRG Scenic Technologies; Broadway press agent Irene Gandy; stage manager Beverly Jenkins and New Federal Theatre founder Woodie King, Jr. “We are thrilled to […]

  • Adam Schlesinger to Get His Own Musical After 2020 Death From Covid-19

    Traffic & Weather runs August 5th through 14th

  • Broadway Actor Alvin Ing Dies of Breakthrough COVID-19 Complications at Age 89

    "Although he was fully vaccinated, Ing was first diagnosed with pneumonia in mid-July then confirmed to have COVID-19 a few days later," a statement from Alvin Ing's reps read

  • Broadway, Hollywood costumes go on exhibit in heart of NYC

    Most Broadway stages may still be dark, but there's a place in Times Square where the costumes shine. More than 100 costumes from such shows as "Hamilton," “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Wicked” are part of a new exhibit this summer revealing the careful, hand-crafted beauty of garments that can't always be appreciated from the mezzanine in a theater. All proceeds go to the Costume Industry Coalition’s recovery fund.

  • See Inside Gloria Vanderbilt's Whimsical Beekman Place Home

    The Manhattan apartment, a creative sanctuary where the icon resided until her death in 2019, is for sale for $1.125 million

  • Tour Jenni Kayne's Serene Los Angeles Family Home

    Working with Belgian architect Vincent Van Duysen, the L.A. tastemaker crafts a tranquil abode that gathers strength from the poetry of light and space

  • Alvin Ing, Pioneering Asian American Broadway Actor, Dies at 89

    Alvin Ing, a pioneering Asian American Broadway actor who appeared in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Flower Drum Song” and Stephen Sondheim’s “Pacific Overtures,” died at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, Calif. on July 31. He was 89. Ing’s representatives said that the fully-vaccinated actor was diagnosed with pneumonia in mid-July and then contracted COVID-19 […]

  • Why a YouTube-branded theater is opening in Inglewood

    YouTube says the new theater will give more opportunities for its creators to showcase their talent in an up to 6,000-seat venue.

  • Today in History for August 4th

    Highlights of this day in history: Nazi police arrest Anne Frank and family; Britain declares war on Germany in World War I; Three civil rights workers found slain in Mississippi; The Bordens axed to death; Jazz great Louis Armstrong born. (Aug. 4)

  • Marvel Celebrates FANTASTIC FOUR’s 60th with a New Special

    Marvel Comics is getting ready to celebrate the 60th anniversary of their "First Family,' the Fantastic Four, with reimagining two pivotal FF issues featuring dozens of artists. The post Marvel Celebrates FANTASTIC FOUR’s 60th with a New Special appeared first on Nerdist.

  • What Crypto Analysts Are Saying About the Ethereum Hard Fork

    "The notion of ethereum becoming a deflationary cryptocurrency in the future is now tangible, and the effects on ethereum’s valuation could be profound," said one analyst.

  • China’s Ban on Taiwan Pineapples Backfires as New Buyers Step In

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s surprise ban on pineapple imports from Taiwan five months ago was widely viewed as an attempt to undermine President Tsai Ing-wen’s standing with a political constituency. Trade data show the move has produced anything but the desired effect.First-half numbers collected by Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture show growers of the fruit on the island have fared better since China blocked imports starting March 1, as sympathetic Japanese shoppers stepped in to provide support. Shi

  • Robinhood Sinks 28% After Early Investors File to Sell Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. tumbled Thursday after early investors filed to sell nearly 100 million of their Class A common shares less than a week after its initial public offering.The trading platform’s stock sank 28% to $50.97 as investors proposed to sell up to 97.88 million of shares over time. None of the proceeds will be received by Robinhood, with the selling stockholders getting all of the funds from the sales, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commis