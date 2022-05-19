U.S. markets close in 5 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,894.09
    -29.59 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,133.33
    -356.74 (-1.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,401.02
    -17.13 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,778.58
    +3.73 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.32
    -1.27 (-1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.60
    +25.70 (+1.42%)
     

  • Silver

    21.87
    +0.33 (+1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0560
    +0.0094 (+0.90%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8300
    -0.0560 (-1.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2478
    +0.0135 (+1.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.3580
    -0.9390 (-0.73%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,783.03
    +477.56 (+1.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    662.68
    +10.44 (+1.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,288.59
    -149.50 (-2.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,402.84
    -508.36 (-1.89%)
     

Fred Loya Insurance Company Uses SCI 360's 360 DEMAND Review App to Automate Claims Processing, Significantly Reducing Processing Times, and Reducing Exposure by $3.8M a Year

Fred Loya Insurance
·2 min read

Featured Image for Fred Loya Insurance

Featured Image for Fred Loya Insurance
Featured Image for Fred Loya Insurance

CINCINNATI, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCI 360's 360 DEMAND Review Application is being used by Fred Loya Insurance, a Texas-based Auto Insurance Company and the 18th Largest Hispanic Top 500 Owned & Operated Company in the United States, transforming and automating their claims processing, reducing time and increasing accuracy, resulting in an annual savings of $684,000 in Loss Adjustment Expenses and $3.8 million reduction in Liability Exposure.

360 DEMAND Review is a touchless, accurate, and time-saving solution that is revolutionizing how complex, large Insurance and Healthcare Demand Packages are processed. Fred Loya Insurance Vice President and Chief Claims Officer, Edgar Meza, stated, "The 360 DEMAND Review App is a real-time game-changer; we can triage and dissect a Demand Package accurately, with unparalleled efficiency. We're realizing processing accuracy of over 95% and reducing average processing times from 2.5 hours to 43 seconds. This all adds up to tremendous savings, both in our risk exposure and out-of-pocket payouts."

Michael Sturgis, SCI 360 CEO and former insurance sector executive, shared, "Automating legal document processing is a key component of our solution, making touchless claims processing a reality. 360 DEMAND Review automates each step of the claims demand process, from the ingesting of a Demand Letter from a claimant through to the triaging of the claim. Beyond automation, we introduce unparalleled accuracy, significantly reducing a carrier's risk exposure." Sturgis continued, "Time is of the essence when a Demand Package is presented to Insurance Claims Teams. The expedient and accurate handling of these documents is critical to ensure that carriers, and customers, are not burdened by excessive risk."

"Using OCR technology, the SCI 360 solution accurately highlights Keywords in Demand Packages that we know have the greatest risk to our business. These Claims are immediately escalated, prioritized and addressed," Meza explained. "The painstaking manual process our Claim representatives used to go through has been eliminated, enabling them to focus on business-critical Claims."

For more information about 360 DEMAND Review, visit www.sci360degrees.com.

ABOUT SCI 360

Our founders, former Insurance executives, are some of the earliest adopters of Salesforce. SCI 360 was founded in 2009 on the principles of Trust, Experience, Understanding, Knowledge, and Expediency. SCI 360 is a Certified Salesforce Partner with over a decade of Insurance industry vertical expertise.  The Team at SCI 360 has unparalleled Insurance and Technology expertise, pioneering advanced solutions that empower insurers and support the lifecycle from binding of policy through claims processing.

Contact: Diane Belforti | +1 (888) 318-5121 ext 713 | dbelforti@sci360degrees.com

Related Images






Image 1



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Penny Stock Surges After Fidelity Legend Lynch Reveals Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Peter Lynch still gets investors’ attention. Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Reeling From Redditor AttackMusk Loses $12 Billion in a Day as He Tweets Politics, Slams ESGThe former Fidelity Magellan fund manager revealed on Wednesday that he had taken a 5.2% stake in Imac Holdings Inc., a p

  • Markets haven’t acted like this since 1981 — and here’s how that played out

    The simultaneous decline of multiple asset classes is unusual. Here's what bottomed first 40 years ago.

  • The Best Stocks to Buy With $100 Right Now

    Shares in these companies were trading above $300 in 2021 and they have what it takes to return to those levels in time.

  • Will Novavax Stock Ever Reach Its All-Time High Again?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors are no strangers to tragedy. On Feb. 9 in 2021, shares of the coronavirus vaccine developer hit their all-time high of $331.68. Are longtime shareholders doomed to heavy losses forever, or will Novavax return to its glory days?

  • This is how much money Americans think they need to be considered wealthy

    Charles Schwab's annual Modern Wealth Survey also asked 1,000 Americans how much they needed in order to live comfortably.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?

    In particular, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has seen its stock price drop by 48%. The fall, understandably, has many investors asking if it's a good idea to buy Nvidia stock right now. Let's look closer at Nvidia's prospects, balance that with its valuation, and determine if long-term investors should buy now.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to buy now according to billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Ken Fisher is a billionaire hedge fund manager and […]

  • Is Ocugen Finally on the Way to Vaccine Revenue?

    Last year, Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares soared more than 700% over just a few days. The company signed an agreement to co-commercialize Bharat Biotech's coronavirus vaccine in the U.S. The companies later added rights in Canada to the agreement too. Bharat's product -- Covaxin -- already had gained emergency authorization in its home country of India.

  • Goldman Sachs Says Buy These 2 Dividend Stocks; Here’s Why

    Since early this year, Wall Street has faced a storm of macro headwinds that have turned last year’s bullish run into a bearish trend. Year-to-date, the NASDAQ is down 27%, and the S&P, with a loss of 18%, is not far behind. The drop in the markets comes along with gains in Treasury bonds – the 10-year Treasury note rate is nearly up to 2.9%. In a thumbnail summary, we can say that last year, investors looked at the markets through TINA’s (there is no alternative) eyes; now, conditions are start

  • Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is Rising Yet Again today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) were 3.4% higher at 11:24 a.m. ET on Wednesday after the movie theater operator filed a statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it now owns a 6.8% stake in National CineMedia (NASDAQ: NCMI), which runs advertisements on movie theater screens. CEO Adam Aron has said he would be making more investments using the $1.8 billion in liquidity AMC has available, and a purchase like this is probably what most people had in mind. National CineMedia is a holding company whose sole purpose is to operate National CineMedia LLC (NCM), which distributes ads to theaters.

  • Why Shares of Endo International Plummeted 69% on Wednesday

    Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP), a specialty pharmaceutical company, saw its shares fall 69% on Wednesday. It was already a bad day for many companies with the Dow and the S&P 500 down more than 3% and the NASDAQ falling more than 4%. The biggest reason for Endo's massive drop came when The Wall Street Journal reported the company was negotiating to restructure its more-than $8 billion in debt with its lenders and senior bondholders.

  • Warren Buffett Is Holding These 10 Tech Stocks Despite Selloff

    In this article, we discuss 10 tech stocks Warren Buffett is holding despite selloff. If you want to see more tech stocks held by the billionaire amid the broader market selloff, click Warren Buffett Is Holding These 5 Tech Stocks Despite Selloff. Warren Buffett’s portfolio is often replicated by aspiring retail investors, as well as […]

  • Why Tonix Pharmaceuticals Continued to Plummet Today

    Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) is a biotech stock that's having an absolutely awful week. On Wednesday, the company's shares fell sharply for a third straight day, closing more than 13% lower. Investors are clearly shaken by Tonix's current attempt at financial engineering.

  • Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller’s 2022 Portfolio: 10 Value Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss 10 value stock picks of billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller in 2022. If you want to see more value picks in his portfolio, click Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller’s 2022 Portfolio: 5 Value Stock Picks. Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller’s rather concentrated Q1 portfolio, comprising only 51 stocks, is a blend of value and growth plays. […]

  • If you thought Walmart and Target had disappointing results, these retailers did so much worse

    Rising expenses and inflation are hurting retail companies. As a result, analysts are lowering their price targets for their stocks.

  • 12 Best DOW Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best DOW stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to explore similar stock options, you can also take a look at 5 Best DOW Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is a price-weighted index that consists of 30 […]

  • Why American Eagle, GameStop, and Best Buy Crashed on Wednesday

    It seems everyone from teen and young adults clothier American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) to GameStop (NYSE: GME) and Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) -- two stocks that cater to the videogamer set -- are in a tailspin today. As of 11:20 a.m. ET, American Eagle stock is losing 6.2%, GameStop's down 7.2%, and Best Buy is leading the retail sector lower with a 10% loss.

  • Crocs Stock Is a Screaming Deal After the Q1 2022 Report

    Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) has been banished to the penalty box. Crocs is far from perfect. It went shopping and came home with a big $2.5 billion purchase of casual footwear brand Hey Dude late in 2021, just in time for a global economic slowdown and cries of possible recession on the way.

  • 4 Growth Stocks Billionaire Money Managers Piled Into During the First Quarter

    A turbulent market didn't scare successful money managers away from buying shares in these fast-paced companies.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Excellent Bargains for Investors

    Growth stocks are especially feeling the brunt of the market's sell-off, and as of this writing, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down over 27% from its all-time high, comfortably past the bear market threshold of 20%. Two such businesses with excellent fundamentals are Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). Let's see why overlooking these promising businesses now could turn out to be a missed opportunity.