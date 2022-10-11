Freddie Mac Announces Results of Tender Offer for Certain STACR Notes

Freddie Mac

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) (the “Company”) today announced the tender results of its previously announced offer to purchase (the “Offer”) any and all of the STACR® (Structured Agency Credit Risk) Notes listed below (the “Notes”). Certain of the series of Notes subject to the Offer were issued by the STACR trust identified in the table below (each, a “Trust”). Freddie Mac is the holder of the owner certificate issued by each Trust and, as a result, the sole beneficial owner of each Trust.

The Company has conducted the Offer in accordance with the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated October 3, 2022 (the “Offer to Purchase”) and related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery dated October 3, 2022 (collectively, the “Offer Documents”). Capitalized terms used but not defined in this Press Release have the meanings ascribed to such terms in the Offer Documents.

As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Friday, October 7, 2022 (the “Expiration Time”), approximately $944 million aggregate original principal amount of the Notes had been validly tendered and not properly withdrawn as set forth in the table below:

Title of Security STACR Trust (if applicable) CUSIP Number ISIN Number Original Principal Amounts Percentage of Original Principal Amounts Tendered and Accepted1 Original Principal Amounts Tendered and Accepted2 STACR 2015-DNA1 M-3 N/A 3137G0EW5 US3137G0EW56 $350,000,000 23.22% $81,254,000 STACR 2016-DNA1 M-3 N/A 3137G0HW2 US3137G0HW20 $408,569,516 10.05% $41,046,516 STACR 2017-HRP1 M-2 N/A 3137G0SN0 US3137G0SN02 $80,000,000 25.07% $20,055,000 STACR 2018-HQA2 M-2 STACR Trust 2018-HQA2 35563XAH5 US35563XAH52 $53,076,743 47.94% $25,442,543 STACR 2018-HRP1 B-1 STACR Trust 2018-HRP1 3137G0VA4 US3137G0VA44 $259,000,000 89.97% $233,018,590 STACR 2019-DNA3 M-2 STACR Trust 2019-DNA3 35564TAH3 US35564TAH32 $390,000,000 54.05% $210,783,981 STACR 2019-HQA3 M-2 STACR Trust 2019-HQA3 35564XAH4 US35564XAH44 $280,000,000 90.28% $252,795,000 STACR 2019-FTR2 M-2 STACR Trust 2019-FTR2 35564WAH6 US35564WAH60 $114,000,000 69.88% $79,667,497 Total $944,063,127

1 Rounded to the nearest hundredth of a percent.

2 For STACR 2019-FTR2 M-2, the original principal amount tendered and accepted includes $7,752,573 tendered by Guaranteed Delivery prior to the Guaranteed Delivery deadline. The Guaranteed Delivery deadline is 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

The settlement date for the Notes tendered and accepted for purchase in the Offer is expected to occur on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Any Notes tendered and accepted for purchase in the Offer using the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery are expected to be purchased on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

BofA Securities, Inc. and Barclays Capital Inc. are lead dealer managers, and Academy Securities, Inc. is co-dealer manager for the Offer. For additional information regarding the terms of the Offer, please contact BofA Securities, Inc. at (980) 387-3907 or (888) 292-0070 (toll-free); or Barclays Capital Inc. at (212) 412-5780 or (800) 438-3242 (toll free). Requests for the Offer Documents may be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation, as tender agent, at (212) 430-3774 or (855) 654-2015 (toll-free), or by email at contact@gbsc-usa.com.

This announcement does not constitute an invitation to participate in the Offer in or from any jurisdiction in or from which, or to or from any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such Offer under applicable securities laws or otherwise. The distribution of materials relating to the Offer, and the transactions contemplated by the Offer, may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions where it is legal to do so. The Offer is void in all jurisdictions where it is prohibited. If materials relating to the Offer come into your possession, you are required by Freddie Mac to inform yourself of and to observe all of these restrictions. The materials relating to the Offer do not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation in any place where offers or solicitations are not permitted by law. If a jurisdiction requires that the Offer be made by a licensed broker or dealer and a dealer manager or any affiliate of a dealer manager is a licensed broker or dealer in that jurisdiction, the Offer shall be deemed to be made by the dealer manager or such affiliate on behalf of Freddie Mac in that jurisdiction.

About Freddie Mac Single-Family Credit Risk Transfer

Freddie Mac’s Single-Family CRT programs transfer credit risk away from U.S. taxpayers to global private capital via securities and (re)insurance policies. We founded the GSE Single-Family CRT market when we issued our first Structured Agency Credit Risk (STACR®) notes in July 2013. In November 2013, we introduced our Agency Credit Insurance Structure® (ACIS®) program. Today, CRT serves as the primary source of private capital investment in residential mortgage credit. For specific STACR and ACIS transaction data, please visit Clarity, our CRT data intelligence portal.

About Freddie Mac

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, investors and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac , and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

