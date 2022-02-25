U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,384.65
    +95.95 (+2.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,058.75
    +834.92 (+2.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,694.62
    +221.04 (+1.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,040.93
    +44.92 (+2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.94
    -0.87 (-0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,890.10
    -36.20 (-1.88%)
     

  • Silver

    24.31
    -0.38 (-1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1271
    +0.0067 (+0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    +0.0170 (+0.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3410
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5600
    +0.0830 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,956.17
    +663.30 (+1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.16
    +22.05 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.46
    +282.08 (+3.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,476.50
    +505.68 (+1.95%)
     

Freddie Mac Credit Protected $828 Billion of Single-Family Mortgages in 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Freddie Mac
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FMCC
  • FMCCG
  • FMCCH
  • FMCCI
  • FMCCJ
  • FMCCK
  • FMCCL
  • FMCCM
  • FMCCN
  • FMCCO
  • FMCCP
  • FMCCS
  • FMCCT
  • FMCKI
  • FMCKJ
  • FMCKL
  • FMCKM
  • FMCKN
  • FMCKO
  • FMCKP
  • FREGP
  • FREJN
Freddie Mac
Freddie Mac

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac's Single-Family business today announced that its Credit Risk Transfer (CRT) program reported 2021 CRT issuance of nearly $20.0 billion, protecting $828.5 billion in unpaid principal balance of single-family mortgages. In the fourth quarter, CRT issuance of $5.4 billion provided credit protection on $242.9 billion of single-family mortgages. The issuances included STACR® (Structured Agency Credit Risk), ACIS® (Agency Credit Insurance Structure), other insurance issuances, subordination and certain lender risk sharing transactions.

“Freddie Mac’s Single-Family CRT program continued to innovate and evolve in 2021 while achieving record issuance,” said Freddie Mac’s Mike Reynolds, Vice President of Single-Family CRT. “The year saw our first 30-year standalone ACIS transaction and first-ever STACR transaction with a 20-year maturity and a 5-year call option. Our first-ever tender offer for STACR notes in 2021 set the stage for additional opportunities to manage Freddie Mac’s CRT portfolio.”

Through its flagship offerings alone, Freddie Mac issued approximately $18.7 billion across 10 STACR and 11 ACIS transactions in 2021. Among the notable transactions in the fourth quarter was October’s STACR 2021-DNA6. At nearly $1.5 billion, it was at that time Freddie Mac’s largest-ever CRT securities transaction.

Since the first CRT transaction in 2013, Freddie Mac’s Single-Family CRT program has cumulatively transferred approximately $85.3 billion in credit risk on approximately $2.7 trillion in mortgages through STACR and ACIS. As of December 31, 2021, approximately 53 percent of the Single-Family mortgage portfolio was covered by credit enhancement.

About Freddie Mac Single-Family Credit Risk Transfer
Freddie Mac’s Single-Family CRT programs transfer credit risk away from U.S. taxpayers to global private capital via securities and (re)insurance policies, providing stability, liquidity and affordability to the U.S. housing market. The GSE Single-Family CRT market was founded when Freddie Mac issued the first STACR® (Structured Agency Credit Risk) notes in July 2013. In November 2013, ACIS® (Agency Credit Insurance Structure®) was introduced. Today, the industry-leading and award-winning programs attract institutional investors and (re)insurance companies worldwide. For specific STACR and ACIS transaction data, visit Clarity Data IntelligenceSM.

About Freddie Mac
Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, investors and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac, and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT: Fred Solomon
703-903-3861
Frederick_Solomon@freddiemac.com


Recommended Stories

  • Russian Billionaires Lose $39 Billion in a Day on Ukraine Attack

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s wealthiest individuals were already feeling the squeeze from escalating tensions between the nation and Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Early Thoughts on Russia's Invasion of UkraineIt got much worse for their net worth after

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Sinking Again Today

    Despite a day of gains for the broader market, Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) stock is falling again. The data analytics company's share price was down roughly 4.2% as of 2:40 p.m. ET Friday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index was up roughly 1.9%, and the Nasdaq Composite index was up roughly 1.1%.

  • Square parent Block posts Q4 earnings beat, stock surges

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss how Block's stock is performing after the company reported its fourth quarter earnings.

  • Why Rivian and Lucid Stocks Jumped, but Nio Dropped Today

    Shares of U.S. electric vehicle (EV) makers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are bucking the market trend today. The stocks of both start-ups are on the rise, while Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO) is dropping. As of 12:41 p.m. ET, Rivian and Lucid shares were up 3.1% and about 1%, respectively, while Nio shares remained lower by 1.1%.

  • Why Putin didn’t flinch in the face of an onslaught of financial sanctions

    In the months leading up to the invasion, Vladimir Putin has steadily girded Russia against the bite of economic reprisals.

  • 3M Stock Is Soaring. Thank Johnson & Johnson.

    A ruling on Johnson & Johnson talc litigation is helping shares of the consumer-goods giant, and shares of 3M, which also has a litigation overhang.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Just Dropped

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) slid 2.4% in afternoon trading Friday, as of 1 p.m. ET, after two separate investment banks lowered their price targets on the Chinese e-commerce giant in response to a weak earnings report. For the fiscal third quarter of 2022, Alibaba reported a 10% rise in sales yesterday, which nonetheless fell about $800 million short of analyst forecasts. Earnings were ahead of estimates -- $2.65 per share -- but right now, investors seem more concerned about the deceleration in sales growth.

  • Embattled Electric Truck Maker Nikola Makes a Big Promise

    When Nikola Mark Russell said the electric truck maker had an extraordinary year in 2021, nobody argued with him. Russell was detailing the company's accomplishments to analysts during Nikola's fourth-quarter earnings call. "What an extraordinary year we had in 2021," Russell said, according to a transcript of the call.

  • Tech stock winners that may 'power through' inflation and other market risks

    Independent Wealth Solutions Management Paul Meeks joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for tech stocks amid U.S. inflation and the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

  • U.S. Stocks Rally to Finish Turbulent Week

    Major indexes gained after Moscow agreed to talks with Ukrainian leadership; Russian stocks and the ruble jumped.

  • News Flash: Analysts Just Made A Meaningful Upgrade To Their Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Forecasts

    Celebrations may be in order for Iron Mountain Incorporated ( NYSE:IRM ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a...

  • Putin Huddles With Tycoons to Offer Banks Bulk of State Aid

    (Bloomberg) -- Banks are taking precedence for President Vladimir Putin as Russia devises a domestic response to sanctions rolled out by western governments over the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Adds Putin, Sergei Lavrov to Sanctions List: Ukraine UpdateTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateKyiv Under Fire as U.S. Prepares to Sanction Putin for InvasionRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisChina State Banks Restrict Financing for R

  • Home Depot's (NYSE:HD) Dividend Will Be Increased To US$1.90

    The board of The Home Depot, Inc. ( NYSE:HD ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 24th of...

  • Russian sovereign debt market 'is now effectively untradeable': IIF economist

    Elina Ribakova, the Institute of International Finance Deputy Chief Economist, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the impacts sanctions on Russia may have on Russian debt markets, sovereign debt holdings, and the state of central banks in currency exchanges.

  • Tesla stock extends $100+ bounce after Daiwa analyst says buy, for these reasons

    Shares of Tesla Inc. gained Friday, to extend the previous session's more-than $100 bounce, after Daiwa Capital analyst Jairam Nathan said it's finally time to start buying again, as supply chain concerns and rising oil prices weigh on legacy auto makers.

  • In Private, Bankers Discuss Nuclear War and Russian Trading Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- International banks are talking publicly about how the business impact of Russia’s Ukraine invasion will be limited. In private, they’re debating the chances of nuclear conflict.Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Says It’s Ready for Talks With Ukraine on Neutral StatusRussia Says Kyiv Rejects Talks; Putin Sanctioned: Ukraine UpdateRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes

  • Foot Locker Feels the Sting of Nike’s DTC Push

    Foot Locker on Friday posted a bleak outlook for 2022, largely due to the impact of one of the company's vendors making an "accelerated strategic shift to DTC." Foot Locker said as a result, no single vendor will represent more than 55% of total supplier spend, down from 65% last year.

  • Why Lockheed Martin, General Electric, and Qiwi Stocks Popped Today

    At approximately 10 p.m. Eastern Wednesday night, Russian military forces launched an all-out assault on their neighbor Ukraine. Russia's move sparked a sell-off in Russian stocks yesterday -- but an equal and opposite surge in the stock prices of U.S. defense stocks. As of 3:15 p.m. ET Friday, as the war continues to wage across Ukraine, shares of U.S. defense stocks Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) and General Electric (NYSE: GE) continue to move higher, up 3.5% and 3.9% respectively -- but Russian electronic payments company Qiwi (NASDAQ: QIWI) is up even more, rising 9.5%.

  • Why megacap stocks rallied after Russia invaded Ukraine

    As Russia launches a war against Ukraine, the Nasdaq Composite — down more than 3% at Thursday's open — is mounting a furious comeback.

  • 4 Supercharged Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Electrification of transport is an unstoppable trend. President Joe Biden wants to make 50% of all vehicle sales to be electric by 2030. Top automakers have also announced intentions to increase their electric vehicle (EV) sales in sync with this target.