Freddie Mac Multifamily Launches When-Issued K-Deal® Program

Program Provides an Opportunity to Purchase Fixed-Rate K-Deal A-M Certificates Prior to Issuance

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) Multifamily today announced it will soon go to market with its inaugural When-Issued K-Deal® offering (WI K-Deal) which is backed at first by cash collateral and later by newly issued A-M Certificates purchased from a referenced fixed-rate K-Deal. Freddie Mac anticipates that new issue K-Deal A-M Certificates will only be available to investors through the WI K-Deal program.



“The WI K-Deal program provides a new way for investors to gain exposure to our A-M bond class prior to K-Deal issuance,” said Robert Koontz, senior vice president of Capital Markets for Freddie Mac Multifamily. “It also allows us to transfer market risk while we pool collateral for K-Deals. As a result, the new program will reduce our need to hedge spread risk, helping reduce inefficiency and further optimize our executions.”

Investors provide the initial cash collateral for the WI K-Deal trust certificates. After a period of no longer than 90-days, the WI K-Deal trust will purchase newly issued referenced K-Deal A-M Certificates and provide investors with an opportunity to exchange their WI K-Deal trust certificates for K-Deal A-M Certificates.

WI K-Deal trust certificates are funded investments, which settle shortly after the WI K-Deal offering period. The certificates are tradeable shortly after the WI K-Deal pricing and are public securities backed by the Freddie Mac guarantee. The WI K-Deal trust certificates’ fixed-rate coupon will be identical to that of the referenced K-Deal A-M class, and they will be sized to approximately match with a referenced K-Deal A-M class.

Freddie Mac has published an investor presentation and FAQ providing additional details on the WI K-Deal program.

Freddie Mac Multifamily is a leading issuer of agency-guaranteed structured multifamily securities. K-Deals are part of the company’s business strategy to transfer a portion of the risk of losses away from taxpayers and to private investors who purchase the unguaranteed subordinate bonds. K-Deal Certificates typically feature a wide range of investor options with stable cash flows and structured credit enhancement.

