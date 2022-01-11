U.S. markets close in 4 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,679.82
    +9.53 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,018.16
    -50.71 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,055.24
    +112.41 (+0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,169.47
    -1.68 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.76
    +2.53 (+3.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.40
    +14.60 (+0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    +0.21 (+0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1368
    +0.0036 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7680
    -0.0120 (-0.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3622
    +0.0045 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3950
    +0.1870 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,316.30
    +651.96 (+1.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,002.63
    +8.21 (+0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.89
    +44.64 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     

Freddie Mac Multifamily Securitized a Record $80.6 Billion in 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Freddie Mac
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) issued a record $80.6 billion of multifamily securities in 2021 affirming the company’s leadership and innovation in risk transfer. Freddie Mac has settled more than $500 billion in multifamily securities through its K-Deal® and various other risk-transfer offerings since the inception of the program in 2009. In 2021, the company settled:

  • $63.5 billion in K-Deals, including $2.0 billion in When-Issued K-Deals®

  • $5.1 billion in SB-Deals®

  • $7.0 billion in Multi PCs®

  • $4.2 billion M-Deals®, ML-Deals®, Q-Deals and MF REMICs (P and RR series)

  • $0.8 billion in MSCR Notes

  • $5.2 billion of Impact Bonds issuance across various deal types

“Beyond record issuance volume, Freddie Mac Multifamily continued to optimize and innovate in 2021 with the introduction of our ‘when-issued’ K-Deals, more PC volume and further use of our backend risk transfer technologies,” said Robert Koontz, senior vice president of Multifamily Capital Markets at Freddie Mac. “Underscoring the success of the program and overall confidence in our multifamily business, we continued to see record-tight spreads throughout the year. We have our committed investor base to thank for yet another great year, and we look forward to further innovations that will support their unique and varied needs in the year ahead.”

In 2021, Freddie Mac Multifamily introduced the When-Issued K-Deal, providing investors with an opportunity to purchase certain K-Deal certificates prior to K-Deal settlement.

Freddie Mac Multifamily also issued three novel MSCR Note deals, which featured a new structure that further facilitates credit risk reduction on loans securitized through PC issuance.

The company further bolstered its commitment to affordable, quality rental housing, issuing a combined $5.2 billion in securities across its three Impact Bonds offerings: Green, Social and Sustainability.

Freddie Mac grew its Multi PC issuance from $6 billion 2020 to a record $7 billion in 2021. PCs have a single-tier pass-through structure, are fully guaranteed, and typically securitize a single mortgage.

In 2021, 502 different investors participated in Freddie Mac's K- and SB-Deal programs, including 362 in the K-Deal program and 244 in the SB-Deal program. An average of nearly 35 investors participated in each K- and SB-Deal. Since the inception of the K-Deal structure in 2009, the company securitized a total of approximately $562.8 billion across all offerings, including $480.9 billion in K-Deals and $35.0 billion in SB-Deals. Since 2009, 1,194 different investors have participated in Freddie Mac's K- and SB-Deal programs, including 936 in the K-Deal program and 582 in the SB-Deal program.

Freddie Mac Multifamily is the nation's multifamily housing finance leader. Historically, more than 90% of the eligible rental units we fund are affordable to families with low-to-moderate incomes earning up to 120% of area median income. Freddie Mac securitizes about 90% of the multifamily loans it purchases, thus transferring the majority of the expected credit risk from taxpayers to private investors.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we've made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac's blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Morosi
(703) 918-5851
Michael_Morosi@FreddieMac.com


Recommended Stories

  • TransAlta Renewables Provides Update on Kent Hills Outage

    TransAlta Renewables Inc. ("TransAlta Renewables" or the "Company") (TSX: RNW) announced today additional findings from the ongoing investigation pertaining to a tower collapse at the Kent Hills 2 wind site.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    Many technology stocks have been hammered at the beginning of 2022, but the business is performing stronger than ever. Cryptocurrencies have also had a rough past few months, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) falling more than 35% from its all-time high. If an investor is deciding between high-quality stocks and cryptocurrency to buy on the dip, they might want to consider these three stocks over any cryptocurrency.

  • These 2 Stocks Could Threaten Tuesday's Market Bounce

    Investors have been surprised by the way 2022 has started, with steep drops on most stock market indexes. Wall Street tried to mount a comeback on Tuesday morning, though, in the hopes of getting back on a bullish path. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had picked up 15 points to 4,678, while Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures had risen 79 points to 15,687.

  • Why IBM Stock Dropped Today

    Investors in International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) are feeling "big blue" today -- and not in a good way. Swiss megabank UBS downgraded IBM stock to a sell rating this morning, you see, and cut its price target on the tech giant to $124 per share -- $5 below where it trades even after this morning's sell-off, which implies there may be even more pain to come. Citing lower earnings estimates and "an elevated valuation" (although truth be told, IBM only costs about 24 times trailing earnings, considerably cheaper than the S&P 500 as a whole), UBS sees the shares as "vulnerable over the next 12 months."

  • Is AT&T Still a Great Dividend Stock?

    In 2021, AT&T (NYSE: T) decided to spin off its DIRECTV and WarnerMedia divisions to raise capital to reduce its massive debt. Unfortunately for income investors, AT&T revealed last year that it intended to slash the payout despite the cash the company will receive from the spinoffs. Now, with the Dividend Aristocrat status lost, such moves understandably leave AT&T investors wondering whether AT&T is still a great dividend stock.

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Sank in December and Continues to Fall

    The stock of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) crashed 23% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QuantumScape stock is already down another 10.9% this month, as of the time of this writing. The passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that earmarked $7.5 billion on building an EV charging network of 500,000 chargers sent EV stocks surging in November.

  • Wall Street War: A Tale of Two Cell Tower Analysts

    Crown Castle International (NYSE: CCI) and American Tower (NYSE: AMT) aren't exactly household names, but if you use your phone to look them up there's a fair chance that you may need one of the two companies to make it happen. American Tower and Crown Castle are leading players in cell towers. Mobile providers lease space on these cell towers to make sure that they have strong signals in the area.

  • What to Expect From Wells Fargo's Upcoming Earnings Report

    Analysts on average expect the bank to generate $1.09 in earnings per share (EPS) on total revenue of about $18.7 billion. For the full year, analysts on average expect $4.67 EPS on total revenue of $76.2 billion. Wells Fargo, one of the largest commercial lenders in the country, has been ravaged for nearly two years by low interest rates and weak loan demand.

  • Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Jumping on Monday

    Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) are soaring today in response to unaudited sales figures from the fourth quarter and projections for the entire year. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BioCryst's first drug, Orladeyo, a little over a year ago. The first few quarters post-launch for the drug, which prevents attacks of hereditary angioedema, were less than inspiring.

  • Tech Is Tearing Back. Why Nvidia and 4 Others Look Like Winners, Unlike Intel.

    Analysts at Bank of America are bullish on semiconductors. They see Nvidia and four others as key winners from 2022 trends.

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Buying ASML Holding (ASML) Shares

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Growth Strategy” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy underperformed its Russell 1000 Growth Index benchmark during the third quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains across four of the […]

  • AT&T Soon Will Catch Up to Rival Verizon. The Stock Got Upgraded to a Buy.

    Citi analysts believe the merger of Discovery and AT&T's WarnerMedia will be an important catalyst for AT shares.

  • 10 Bank Dividend Stocks for 2022

    In this article, we are going to talk about our list of the 10 bank dividend stocks to buy in 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of bank dividend stocks and go directly to the 5 Bank Dividend Stocks for 2022. The Covid pandemic in 2020 was especially cruel to the banking sector of US […]

  • 7 Reasons I'm Hanging On to Teladoc Stock in 2022

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) are trading at their 52-week lows. The stock is down 48% in just six months while the S&P 500 has risen 7%. From afar, it looks like this may be a problematic investment and one that investors should be dumping.

  • TSMC quarterly revenue soars 21% amid chip boom

    Yahoo Finance Live examines the consistent success behind Taiwan Semiconductor's sixth straight quarter of sales growth.

  • Rivian stock falls following COO departure

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss how Rivian stock is dropping following the news that its chief operating officer is retiring from the company.

  • Rivian Stock Is Dropping Because of Two Issues That Affect Vehicle Production

    Stock in electric truck startup Rivian Automotive falls because of two issues that impact the same key success factor for the company: vehicle production.

  • Investing $100,000 in This Basket of Dividend Stocks Should Give You $4,000 in 2022 Income

    Investing in companies that pay sizable dividends can be a great way to supplement income in retirement or simply earn passive, low-tax income without the need to sell securities. Yamana Gold, Kinder Morgan, and Autoliv all have strong fundamentals that can back up their dividends.

  • J.P. Morgan’s 2 Stock Picks With Over 80% Upside Potential

    Less than two weeks into the new year, the key question is coming clear: should we buy the dip? The markets are swooning a bit, so far in January. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ are registering losses in 2022’s cumulative trading sessions – 2% on the S&P, and 4.5% on the NASDAQ. A combination of headwinds and tailwinds are pushing on equities. The former include the Omicron wave of COVID-19, as well as ongoing disruptions in the supply chains and labor markets. On the positive side, Omicron is