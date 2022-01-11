U.S. markets close in

Freddie Mac Prices $829 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F128

Freddie Mac
·4 min read
MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) has priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which includes a class of floating rate bonds indexed to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). The approximately $829 million in K Certificates (K-F128 Certificates) are expected to settle on or about January 20, 2022. The K-F128 Certificates are backed by floating-rate multifamily mortgages with 10-year terms, which are SOFR-based.

K-F128 Pricing

Class

Principal/Notional
Amount (mm)

Weighted
Average Life
(Years)

Discount
Margin

Coupon

Dollar Price

AS

$829.281

9.53

23

30-day SOFR avg + 23

100.000

XS

Non-Offered

Details

  • Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

  • Co-Managers: CastleOak Securities, L.P., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Piper Sandler & Co.

Related Links

The K-F128 Certificates will not be rated and will include one senior principal and interest class and one interest-only class that is also entitled to static prepayment premiums. The K-F128 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2022-KF128 Mortgage Trust (KF128 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The KF128 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of the Class CS and R Certificates, which will be subordinate to the classes backing the K-F128 Certificates and will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac.

Freddie Mac Multifamily is a leading issuer of agency-guaranteed structured multifamily securities. K-Deals are part of the company’s business strategy to transfer a portion of the risk of losses away from taxpayers and to private investors who purchase the unguaranteed subordinate bonds. K Certificates typically feature a wide range of investor options with stable cash flows and structured credit enhancement.

This announcement is not an offer to sell any Freddie Mac securities. Offers for any given security are made only through applicable offering circulars and related supplements, which incorporate Freddie Mac’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 11, 2021; all other reports Freddie Mac filed with the SEC pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Exchange Act) since December 31, 2020, excluding any information "furnished" to the SEC on Form 8-K; and all documents that Freddie Mac files with the SEC pursuant to Sections 13(a), 13(c) or 14 of the Exchange Act, excluding any information “furnished” to the SEC on Form 8-K.

Freddie Mac’s press releases sometimes contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the company’s control. Management’s expectations for the company’s future necessarily involve a number of assumptions, judgments and estimates, and various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in these and other forward-looking statements. These assumptions, judgments, estimates and factors are discussed in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and its reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, which are available on the Investor Relations page of the company’s Web site at www.FreddieMac.com/investors and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements it makes to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release. The multifamily investors section of the company’s Web site at https://mf.freddiemac.com/investors/ will also be updated, from time to time, with any information on material developments or other events that may be important to investors, and we encourage investors to access this website on a regular basis for such updated information.

The financial and other information contained in the documents that may be accessed on this page speaks only as of the date of those documents. The information could be out of date and no longer accurate. Freddie Mac undertakes no obligation, and disclaims any duty, to update any of the information in those documents.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we've made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac's blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Morosi
703-918-5851
Michael_Morosi@FreddieMac.com
INVESTOR CONTACTS: Robert Koontz
571-382-4082
Luba Kim-Reynolds
212-418-8879


