Freddie Mac Prices $845 Million Multifamily When-Issued K-Deal®, WI-K141

Freddie Mac
·5 min read
MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Multifamily WI K-Deal Certificates (WI Certificates), which are initially backed by cash assets that will be used to purchase the A-2 and A-M classes of a to-be-issued reference K-Deal. Once the reference K-Deal class is issued and purchased by the WI trust, the WI Certificates will be indirectly backed by a pool of fixed-rate multifamily mortgages with predominantly 10-year terms. The company expects to issue approximately $845 million in WI Certificates (Series WI-K141), which are expected to settle on or about February 16, 2022.

“Our latest WI deal, WI-K141, is the second execution of our WI deals including both A-M and A-2 class bonds and an important step towards eventually moving the entire principal-bearing guaranteed portion of a deal to the forward-funded structure,” said Robert Koontz, senior vice president of Freddie Mac Multifamily Capital Markets.

WI-K141 Pricing

Class

Principal/Notional Amount (mm)

Weighted Average Life (Years)

Spread (bps)

Coupon

Yield

Dollar Price

A-2

$

650.000

10.28

S+67

2.25000

%

2.42661

%

$

98.3551

A-M

$

195.000

10.28

S+76

2.25000

%

2.51662

%

$

97.5553

Details

  • Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

  • Co-Managers: BofA Securities, Inc., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, NatAlliance Securities, LLC and Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC

Related Links

WI Certificates are funded investments, which settle shortly after the offering period. The WI Certificates are tradeable shortly after pricing and are public securities backed by the Freddie Mac guarantee. The WI Certificates’ fixed-rate coupons are expected to be identical to that of the reference K-Deal classes.

Freddie Mac has published an investor presentation and FAQ providing additional details on the WI K-Deal program.

Freddie Mac Multifamily is a leading issuer of agency-guaranteed structured multifamily securities. K-Deals are part of the company’s business strategy to transfer a portion of the risk of losses away from taxpayers and to private investors who purchase the unguaranteed subordinate bonds. K Certificates typically feature a wide range of investor options with stable cash flows and structured credit enhancement.

This announcement is not an offer to sell any Freddie Mac securities. Offers for any given security are made only through applicable offering circulars and related supplements, which incorporate Freddie Mac’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 11, 2021; all other reports Freddie Mac filed with the SEC pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Exchange Act) since December 31, 2020, excluding any information "furnished" to the SEC on Form 8-K; and all documents that Freddie Mac files with the SEC pursuant to Sections 13(a), 13(c) or 14 of the Exchange Act, excluding any information “furnished” to the SEC on Form 8-K.

Freddie Mac’s press releases sometimes contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the company’s control. Management’s expectations for the company’s future necessarily involve a number of assumptions, judgments and estimates, and various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in these and other forward-looking statements. These assumptions, judgments, estimates and factors are discussed in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and its reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, which are available on the Investor Relations page of the company’s Web site at www.FreddieMac.com/investors and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements it makes to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release. The multifamily investors section of the company’s Web site at https://mf.freddiemac.com/investors/ will also be updated, from time to time, with any information on material developments or other events that may be important to investors, and we encourage investors to access this website on a regular basis for such updated information.

The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements it makes to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release. The multifamily investors section of the company’s Web site at https://mf.freddiemac.com/investors/ will also be updated, from time to time, with any information on material developments or other events that may be important to investors, and we encourage investors to access this website on a regular basis for such updated information.

The financial and other information contained in the documents that may be accessed on this page speaks only as of the date of those documents. The information could be out of date and no longer accurate. Freddie Mac undertakes no obligation, and disclaims any duty, to update any of the information in those documents.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we've made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac's blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT: Erin Mancini
703-903-1530
Erin_Mancini@FreddieMac.com
INVESTOR CONTACTS: Robert Koontz
571-382-4082
Luba Kim-Reynolds
212-418-8879


