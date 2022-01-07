Freddie Mac Publishes 2020 Sustainability Accounting Standards Board Report

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today published its first annual sustainability disclosure in accordance with standards issued by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB). Freddie Mac primarily reported against relevant Mortgage Finance standards within the Financials sector, but also responded to relevant metrics pertaining to Commercial Banks and Investment Banking & Brokerages.



The SASB disclosure provides data on Freddie Mac’s business practices, including metrics and activities related to equitable lending, flood risk and diversity in hiring for the year ended December 31, 2020. The report is available on the company’s newly created corporate environmental, social and governance (ESG) webpage, which outlines Freddie Mac’s approach to integrating ESG issues into its business and operations.

“Freddie Mac is a mission-driven company that works to make home possible for millions of American families every year,” said Mark Hanson, senior vice president of securitization for Freddie Mac. “The release of today’s SASB report demonstrates our commitment to transparency in how we achieve that mission. It also identifies baseline ESG metrics for Freddie Mac as we work to foster a more equitable and sustainable company and housing industry.”

The SASB Standards are intended to promote corporate disclosure of financially material sustainability information. More information about the standards is available at SASB.org .

Freddie Mac established a Sustainability Office in 2020 that is responsible for developing and managing the implementation of the company’s corporate sustainability strategy. More information about Freddie Mac’s ESG effort is available at FreddieMac.com/about/esg/.

About Freddie Mac

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, investors, and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com , Twitter @FreddieMac , and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog .

Story continues

MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Morosi

(703) 918-5851

Michael_Morosi@FreddieMac.com



