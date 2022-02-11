Freddie Mac Updates Results of Tender Offer for Certain STACR Debt Notes

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) (the “Company”) today updated the tender results of its previously announced offer to purchase any and all of the STACR® (Structured Agency Credit Risk) Debt Notes listed below (the “Notes”).



The Company has conducted the Offer in accordance with the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated Feb. 1, 2022 (the “Offer to Purchase”) and related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery dated Feb. 1, 2022 (the “Notice of Guaranteed Delivery” and together with the Offer to Purchase, the “Offer Documents”). Capitalized terms used but not defined in this Press Release have the meanings ascribed to such terms in the Offer Documents.

As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 (the “Expiration Time”), approximately $2,144 million aggregate original principal amount of the Notes (including Notes expected to be tendered by guaranteed delivery) had been validly tendered and not properly withdrawn. However, as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 (the “Guaranteed Delivery Deadline”), not all Notes expected to be tendered by guaranteed delivery had been delivered. Accordingly, Freddie Mac has updated the results as set forth in the table below:

Title of Security CUSIP Number ISIN Number Original Principal

Amounts1 Percentage of

Original Principal

Amounts Tendered

and Accepted2 Original Principal

Amounts Tendered and

Accepted STACR 2015-DNA3 M3 3137G0GW3 US3137G0GW39 $292,821,000 14.99% $43,890,000 STACR 2016-DNA1 M3 3137G0HW2 US3137G0HW20 $468,000,000 12.70% $59,430,484 STACR 2016-HQA1 M3 3137G0JJ9 US3137G0JJ90 $220,000,000 1.12% $2,470,589 STACR 2016-DNA2 M3 3137G0JU4 US3137G0JU46 $495,000,000 7.29% $36,102,000 STACR 2016-HQA2 M3 3137G0KE8 US3137G0KE84 $238,150,000 11.06% $26,341,600 STACR 2016-DNA3 M3 3137G0KQ1 US3137G0KQ15 $389,500,000 37.06% $144,332,171 STACR 2016-DNA4 M3 3137G0LJ6 US3137G0LJ62 $354,000,000 62.38% $220,839,420 STACR 2017-HQA1 M2 3137G0NE5 US3137G0NE57 $139,398,197 0.33% $460,000 STACR 2017-DNA2 M2 3137G0NX3 US3137G0NX39 $490,723,000 72.37% $355,143,247 STACR 2017-HQA2 M2 3137G0PU7 US3137G0PU71 $241,500,000 84.88% $204,994,679 STACR 2017-DNA3 M2 3137G0QQ5 US3137G0QQ50 $570,735,000 92.48% $527,838,024 STACR 2018-DNA1 M2 3137G0TH2 US3137G0TH25 $485,095,000 93.03% $451,267,017 Total $2,073,109,231

BofA Securities, Inc. and Barclays Capital Inc. are the lead dealer managers and CastleOak Securities, L.P. is a co-dealer manager for the Offer. For additional information regarding the terms of the Offer, please contact BofA Securities, Inc. at (980) 387-3907 or (888) 292-0070 (toll-free), or Barclays Capital Inc. at (212) 412-5780 (collect) or (800) 438-3242 (toll-free). Requests for the Offer Documents may be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation, as tender agent, at (212) 430-3774 or (855) 654-2015 (toll-free), or by email at contact@gbsc-usa.com.

This announcement does not constitute an invitation to participate in the Offer in or from any jurisdiction in or from which, or to or from any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such Offer under applicable securities laws or otherwise. The distribution of materials relating to the Offer, and the transactions contemplated by the Offer, may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions where it is legal to do so. The Offer is void in all jurisdictions where it is prohibited. If materials relating to the Offer come into your possession, you are required by Freddie Mac to inform yourself of and to observe all of these restrictions. The materials relating to the Offer do not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation in any place where offers or solicitations are not permitted by law. If a jurisdiction requires that the Offer be made by a licensed broker or dealer and a dealer manager or any affiliate of a dealer manager is a licensed broker or dealer in that jurisdiction, the Offer shall be deemed to be made by the dealer manager or such affiliate on behalf of Freddie Mac in that jurisdiction.

About Freddie Mac Single-Family Credit Risk Transfer

Freddie Mac’s Single-Family CRT programs transfer credit risk away from U.S. taxpayers to global private capital via securities and (re)insurance policies. We founded the GSE Single-Family CRT market when we issued our first Structured Agency Credit Risk (STACR®) notes in July 2013. In November 2013, we introduced our Agency Credit Insurance Structure® (ACIS®) program. Today, CRT serves as the primary source of private capital investment in residential mortgage credit. For specific STACR and ACIS transaction data, please visit Clarity, our CRT data intelligence portal.

About Freddie Mac

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, investors and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac , and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

1 Original Principal Amounts have been adjusted to reflect reported exchange activity of MAC Notes or Exchangeable Notes into Eligible Securities initiated during the tender offer period. Reported exchange activity results are preliminary and are subject to change.

2 Rounded to the nearest hundredth of a percent.

