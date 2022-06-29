U.S. markets close in 5 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,826.16
    +4.61 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,059.36
    +112.37 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,188.03
    +6.49 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,720.95
    -17.89 (-1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.62
    +1.86 (+1.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.20
    -3.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    20.75
    -0.13 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0483
    -0.0042 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1420
    -0.0640 (-2.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2117
    -0.0067 (-0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8780
    +0.7500 (+0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,057.18
    -833.44 (-3.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.03
    -6.64 (-1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,335.01
    +11.60 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,804.60
    -244.87 (-0.91%)
     

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is Growing in Texas with 57 New Restaurants

·4 min read

Leading Fast-Casual Concept Signs Development Agreements to Expand Across Multiple Markets Throughout the State

WICHITA, Kan., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® announced today the brand's plans to further expand its Texas footprint with 57 new locations added to its development pipeline. The stores are set to be built throughout the state in markets that include Dallas/Fort Worth and several counties in both East and West Texas. This announcement comes on the heels of the brand's debut in North and South Dakota and adds to the development success attained since the beginning of the year.

Freddy's Frozen Custard &amp; Steakburgers.
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

As part of its overall franchise growth strategy, Freddy's continues to identify Texas as a key state for development. The brand's ongoing expansion in the region reinforces how its unique position in the quick-service segment, and strong unit-level economics, create a promising business opportunity for multi-unit franchisees interested in adding a leading franchise concept to their portfolios.

"Our 63 operating locations in Texas have continued to perform exceptionally well, and we have witnessed firsthand how Freddy's resonates with the local communities across the state. This proven success has attracted best-in-class franchisees to join our network, and we couldn't be more excited," said Andrew Thengvall, Chief Development Officer at Freddy's. "These strong operators deeply understand their territories and share our commitment to bringing Freddy's craveable menu to the  people of Texas."

To accelerate development in Texas, Freddy's is partnering with the following franchisees:

  • BSPub Holdings, LLC will develop five Freddy's locations in Texas. The new restaurants will be built in counties that include Ector, Midland, Burnet, Gillespie and Kerr.

  • Outlaw Management has agreed to develop three new Freddy's in the counties of Aransas, Calhoun and Victoria.

  • After acquiring 21 existing Freddy's units in Texas, Lone Star Custard committed to opening an additional 30 Freddy's locations with a focus on the greater Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex.

  • Ram-Z Restaurant Group, LLC has committed to 15 new Freddy's locations in Texas, with development set to take place in Denton, Collin, Rockwall, Anderson, Cherokee and Harrison. The group is also set to open new Freddy's restaurants in portions of Greg and Rusk counties.

  • Big Country Custard added an additional store to their original development agreement and is now set to bring four new restaurants to Texas. The added store will be in Brown County and is the first location the group plans to open for operation.

  • AOM, LLC signed a development agreement to open stores in Port Arthur and Beaumont, Texas. The group will also build new locations in Louisiana.

Freddy's has added 80 new units to its development pipeline since the start of 2022, and the brand is projected to open over 40 total locations across the country. Additionally, to continue its growth with non-traditional formats, Freddy's opened its first airport location in the Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City. These efforts, coupled with the brand's exceptional commitment to its franchisees, Team Members and one-of-a-kind Freddy's Guest experience, help support its greater development goal to double its footprint within the next four years, bringing the total unit count to 800 by 2026.

Franchise opportunities remain in areas across the U.S., including the Northeast, Upper Midwest, California, Florida, Oregon, and Washington and large metro areas such as Pittsburgh and many of its surrounding markets. For more information about development opportunities, contact Mary Coots, Director of Franchise Development, at maryc@freddysusa.com or 316-719-7854, or visit https://freddysfranchising.com.

About Freddy's
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with more than 440 locations across 36 states nationwide. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. Known for operating the Freddy's Way, Guests experience genuine hospitality and food prepared fresh with premium ingredients. This signature approach has fueled Freddy's ongoing growth throughout the U.S. and garnered national recognition from industry-leading rankings, including being named No. 1 on Forbes Best Franchises to Buy and No. 59 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For more information about development opportunities, visit https://freddysfranchising.com/.

Josh Morris| Account Coordinator
jmorris@fish-consulting.com
754.317.1794

Freddy's Logo (PRNewsfoto/Freddy’s Frozen Custard &amp; Steak)
Freddy's Logo (PRNewsfoto/Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steak)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/freddys-frozen-custard--steakburgers-is-growing-in-texas-with-57-new-restaurants-301577686.html

SOURCE Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Recommended Stories

  • Black Fairy Godmother Grants Wishes To Families In Need

    Simone Gordon, aka The Black Fairy Godmother, is on a mission to grant the wishes of families in need all over the country through her New Jersey-based foundation. Simone explains how her nationwide network of "social media angels" help source donations and resources for marginalized families struggling through hard times. Since appearing on the show, Simone says the foundation's inbox has "exploded" with interest from companies trying to help out, including a large mystery check from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Simone also meets volunteer Deb and aid recipient Sonja, who both express emotional messages of gratitude for Simone's important work. Watch till the end for a huge surprise for The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation!

  • Fighting for Health Equity: A Message From Quest Diagnostics' President and CEO

    As a company dedicated to promoting a healthier world, Quest serves on the front lines in the fight against health disparities. Our sense of urgency increased soon after we introduced one of the fi...

  • HP Volunteers Offer Help and Hope to Displaced Ukrainians

    Within hours of the Russian invasion, HP employees leapt into action to transport, house, and provide food and relief supplies to refugees fleeing the war.

  • Cape Coral women revamp 'community fridge' to help combat food insecurity

    People are free to take what they need and donate items when they can.

  • Brits donate for the army, Germans – for medical aid. Which nations help Ukraine the most?

    In less than two months of the UNITED24 fundraising platform, donors worldwide have contributed over $62.8 million. Citizens of the United States, Germany, the UK, France, Canada, and Ukraine were the most active donors. The most popular area of support is Defence and Demining

  • How Hollywood Is Still Helping Ukraine

    In late February, when Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, Hollywood was quick to respond in helping the embattled country. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher launched a GoFundMe for humanitarian aid efforts that raised $30 million in two weeks, including $3 million of their own contribution; Hayden Panettiere established Hoplon International to raise critical funding […]

  • At Toshiba, Activist Investors Finally Get a Seat at the Table

    Toshiba said it has received 10 nonbinding proposals from different suitors. With two activist investors now on the board, the company and its shareholders must work together to remake the industrial conglomerate.

  • One of China’s Top Tech Investors Sees Crackdown Turning Point

    (Bloomberg) -- The founder of one of China’s biggest private equity investors said the nation’s tech firms are turning a corner after a recent rout wiped out nearly $2 trillion in market value at its peak. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsTesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as California Site ClosesBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Big

  • Stock Market Losses Deepen At Midday; Cereal Maker's Breakout Falters

    The major stock market indexes continue losing their morning gains, as all deepened losses in the last hour and are now trading at the lows of the session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is holding up relatively better. Looking at the 2022 outlook, says Jennifer Lee, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets, "if consumers start to rein in their spending, the second half will be considerably weaker, as we anticipate."

  • Returning to the office can determine whether you have a ‘job’ or a ‘career,’ bank CEO says

    “If you want a job, stay remote all the time,” Jefferies CEO Richard Handler says. “If you want a career, engage with the rest of us in the office.”

  • Value Stocks Crushing Growth and the Trend May Continue

    The Russell 1000 Value index has slumped 12% so far this year, while Russell 1000 Growth has dropped 25%.

  • JPMorgan Exits Nickel Saga as Tycoon Shrinks ‘Big Short’

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. no longer has any exposure to the nickel bet that rocked global metals markets earlier this year, after a drop in prices on the London Metal Exchange allowed the tycoon at the center of the squeeze to exit his positions with the bank.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetTesla Cuts 200 Aut

  • Spain's Santander hires Credit Suisse, Goldman to look at Citibanamex bid - sources

    Spain's Santander has hired Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs to look at a potential bid for Citibanamex, Citigroup's retail bank in Mexico, two sources familiar with the process said on Tuesday without providing further details. Both Santander and Goldman Sachs declined to comment and a Credit Suisse representative was not immediately available for comment.

  • U.S. Gulf Coast Crude Exports Are Breaking Records

    Despite the domestic supply issues, oil exports from the US Gulf Coast are set to hit an all-time high of 3.3 million barrels per day in the second quarter of 2022

  • Canadian regulator tightens rules for riskier mortgage products

    Canada's financial regulator said on Tuesday it would tighten rules for riskier home loan products, in a bid to address concern over high levels of mortgage debt driven by record-low interest rates during the pandemic. The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) said the rules go into effect from the end of the fiscal year in 2023 and were designed to ensure that financial institutions are "well prepared to address the risk of persistent, outstanding consumer debt." With borrowing costs rising fast, OSFI said in April that a housing market downturn is among the biggest risks facing Canada's financial system this year.

  • Will ‘Decentralized Finance’ Be the Next Disruptive Technology?

    These fully automated cryptocurrency-related applications are making inroads, but they hold significant risks for clients.

  • GE Makes Leadership Changes In Aviation Unit: All You Need To Know

    General Electric Co (NYSE: GE) has named its current Chairman and CEO H. Lawrence Culp, Jr., to take up the additional role of CEO of GE Aviation, effective immediately. GE Aviation's current President and CEO, John Slattery, has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of the business. GE named Russell Stokes as President and CEO, Commercial Engines and Services, with expanded operational responsibility for Aviation's largest segment. He currently serves as Senior Vice P

  • RIVN Stock: Rivian Deal Brings Wind Power To Illinois Plant; Is Rivian Stock A Buy?

    EV startup Rivian is working through growing pains, amid rising raw material costs and chip shortages. Is Rivian stock a buy?

  • Bankman-Fried’s FTX Is Seeking a Path to Buy Robinhood

    (Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX crypto exchange is exploring whether it might be able to acquire Robinhood Markets Inc., according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon

  • Bitcoin Miners Fight for Survival as Crypto Winter Deepens

    Bitcoin miners are still offloading their assets fostering fears that a final capitulation could be on the cards very soon while some companies simply may not survive.