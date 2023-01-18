U.S. markets close in 2 hours 16 minutes

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Touts Momentous Year of Growth in 2022

·4 min read

Leading Fast-Casual Concept Announces Latest Multi-Unit Deal Signings on the Heels of Entrance to Canada

WICHITA, Kan., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® announced today that it achieved significant development success in 2022 with over 140 new restaurant commitments added to its growth pipeline, and 37 new locations opened throughout the year including the brand's debut in North and South Dakota. This announcement comes on the heels of Freddy's entrance to Canada, with plans to open new restaurants across nine of the country's provinces over the next several years. Additionally, as a result of the brand's 2022 agreement signings with both new and existing franchisees, Freddy's will expand in prime markets throughout Illinois, Nebraska, South Carolina and Texas, among others.

Freddy's Storefront
Freddy's Storefront

"2022 was a milestone year for Freddy's as we celebrated our 20th anniversary, and we are extremely proud of the strong development momentum we've been able to maintain from start to finish. Growing to 450 locations in the time that we did is a testament to our proven business model and our network of franchisees who continue to operate their restaurants the Freddy's Way," said Chris Dull, President and CEO of Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. "Our system and product remain consistent and will continue to stand the test of time because of our three brand pillars – quality, hospitality and cleanliness. We are excited about the future of Freddy's and look forward to celebrating the next 20 years of growth."

Along with the chain's 2022 growth in traditional-formatted locations, Freddy's opened its second casino location in Friant, California's Table Mountain Casino. Freddy's wide variety of traditional and non-traditional restaurant designs has consistently earned the brand recognition as a leading fast-casual concept and franchise system. Most recently, the brand ranked #70 on Entrepreneur Magazine's highly competitive Franchise 500 ranking of the top franchise brands, QSR Magazine's esteemed QSR 50 list at #46, as well as being awarded North America's Best New National Brand Concept by Airports Council International for the opening of Freddy's first airport location in 2021 in Oklahoma City's Will Rogers World Airport.

Building off its recent success, Freddy's is entering 2023 with a robust development pipeline of nearly 20 units slated to open in the first quarter. The brand is also projected to open over 60 total locations in more than 15 states including Louisiana, Virginia, California, and Wyoming, among others. The brand's exceptional commitment to franchisees, team members, and one-of-a-kind Freddy's guest experience help support the greater development goal of bringing the Freddy's footprint to more than 800 units by 2026.

Franchise opportunities remain in nine of Canada's provinces, excluding Quebec, and in the U.S. including the Northeast, Upper Midwest, California, Florida, Oregon, and Washington, and large metro areas such as Pittsburgh. For more information about development opportunities, contact Mary Coots, Vice President of Franchise Development, at maryc@freddysusa.com or 316-719-7854; or contact Gregg Most and Jim Werschler at franchising@freddyscanada.net for Canadian inquiries. Prospective franchisees can also visit freddysfranchising.com for the latest information regarding available opportunities.

About Freddy's

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with more than 450 locations across 36 states nationwide. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. Known for operating the Freddy's Way, Guests experience genuine hospitality and food prepared fresh with premium ingredients. This signature approach has fueled Freddy's ongoing growth throughout the U.S. and garnered national recognition from industry-leading rankings, including being named No. 1 on Forbes Best Franchises to Buy and No. 70 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For more information about development opportunities, visit https://freddysfranchising.com/.

Contact:
Hayden Rome, Fish Consulting
hrome@fish-consulting.com | 956-893-9150

Freddy's Frozen Custard &amp; Steakburgers (PRNewsfoto/Freddy's Frozen Custard &amp; Steak)
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers (PRNewsfoto/Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steak)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/freddys-frozen-custard--steakburgers-touts-momentous-year-of-growth-in-2022-301725038.html

SOURCE Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

