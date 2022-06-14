Freddy's Launches All-New Double Bacon BBQ Steakburger Featuring Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce® and Brings Back Summer Fan Favorite: Key Lime Pie Concrete

These limited-time menu items will be available nationwide at participating locations from June 15 through late August, or while supplies last

WICHITA, Kan., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading fast-casual restaurant concept, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers , announced today they are releasing new products for a limited time at participating locations between now and late August, or while supplies last. The cooked-to-order Double Bacon BBQ Steakburger will be served on a toasted brioche bun with two sizzling patties, four slices of bacon, pickle planks, onions, American Cheese and topped with Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce®, which pairs perfectly with their fresh and creamy Key Lime Pie Concrete and premium white cheddar cheese curds.

Freddy's all new New Double Bacon BBQ Steakburger, and returning menu items Key Lime Pie Concrete and Cheese Curds.

"Our all-new Double Bacon BBQ Steakburger is truly the best steakburger in America this summer. The sweet and smoky flavors of Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce® with our 100% ground beef steakburgers create deliciousness in every bite," said Freddy's Chief Marketing Officer Laura Rueckel. "Our white cheddar cheese curds made with Wisconsin cheese are crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside, making them the perfect side to accompany this limited-time offer. Of course, we couldn't kick off summer without bringing back our refreshing and decadent Key Lime Pie Concrete."

The Key Lime Pie Concrete features fresh and creamy vanilla frozen custard blended with a whole slice of key lime pie - crust and all! - topped with whipped cream and crunchy graham crackers. It's a fan favorite that comes around every summer during peak lime-growing season to delight guests with its refreshing taste. Add our premium white cheddar cheese curds and Double Bacon BBQ Steakburger to your order for the classic flavors of summer.

The Double Bacon BBQ Steakburger featuring Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce®, cheese curds and the fresh and creamy Key Lime Pie Concrete are available to order via drive-thru, in-restaurant dining, and for pickup or delivery through the new Freddy's mobile app and at https://freddys.com.

About Freddy's

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with more than 430 locations across 36 states nationwide. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. Known for operating the Freddy's Way, guests experience genuine hospitality and food prepared fresh with premium ingredients. This signature approach has fueled Freddy's ongoing growth throughout the U.S. and garnered national recognition from industry-leading rankings, including being named No. 1 on Forbes Best Franchises to Buy and No. 59 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For more information about development opportunities, visit https://freddysfranchising.com/.

