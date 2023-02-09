U.S. markets close in 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,088.54
    -29.32 (-0.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,751.42
    -197.59 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,809.37
    -101.15 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,912.61
    -29.99 (-1.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.59
    -0.88 (-1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,872.00
    -18.70 (-0.99%)
     

  • Silver

    21.95
    -0.47 (-2.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0738
    +0.0020 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6830
    +0.0300 (+0.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2118
    +0.0047 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.6200
    +0.2840 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,074.21
    -811.81 (-3.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    507.34
    -12.44 (-2.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,911.15
    +25.98 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.35
    -22.11 (-0.08%)
     

Frederic B. Luddy, Chairman of ServiceNow, to Receive 2023 Horatio Alger Award

·5 min read

Horatio Alger Association names 13 outstanding individuals, each of whom has overcome adversity to achieve professional and personal success, to its Member Class of 2023

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc., a nonprofit educational organization honoring the achievements of outstanding individuals and encouraging youth to pursue their dreams through higher education, today announced that Frederic B Luddy, chairman of ServiceNow, has been selected for membership in this prestigious organization. Mr. Luddy joins 12 other exceptional business, civic and cultural leaders from across North America in receiving 2023 honors. For 76 years, the Horatio Alger Award has been annually bestowed upon esteemed individuals who have succeeded despite facing adversities, and who have remained committed to education and charitable efforts in their communities.

Mr. Luddy was born in New Castle, Indiana to an accountant and a Catholic school teacher who worked tirelessly to make ends meet. At age 16, he left home and lived in his station wagon, supporting himself by picking strawberries and working at a carwash. Always fascinated by machines, he attended Indiana University but dropped out after spending all his time programming instead of going to class. He moved to Silicon Valley to pursue a career in computer programming, working at several different companies before ultimately becoming the chief technology officer for Peregrine Systems, a software management company that was, at one point, valued at $4 billion. Mr. Luddy held a $35 million stake in the firm, which disappeared overnight when it filed for bankruptcy in 2002. This forced him to take a step back and reassess his professional goals. Two years later, just weeks before turning 50, he founded ServiceNow, a cloud-based company that provides software as a service, as a one-man-shop out of his home. By 2018, it was ranked No. 1 on the Forbes Most Innovative Companies list. Today, ServiceNow has more than $7 billion in revenue and 15,000 employees.

"Determined to succeed, Mr. Luddy built a multi-billion-dollar business from the ground up and defines what it means to be self-made," said Terrence J. Giroux, executive director, Horatio Alger Association. "At the same time, he understands the importance of giving back to those who have helped you along the way and believes firmly in the power of education to transform lives. He displays resilience and integrity in all he does, and we're honored that he will be joining the Association as a lifetime Member."

An avid tennis fan, Mr. Luddy owns the San Diego Aviators professional tennis team. He also remains highly involved at Indiana University and in 2017, received an honorary doctor of humane letters. In 2019, he donated $60 million to the University's School of Informatics, Computing and Engineering, which was then named in his honor. The gift resulted in the recently built Luddy Center for Artificial Intelligence. In addition, Mr. Luddy is president of the Fred B. Luddy Family Foundation, which has donated more than $5 million to education and healthcare-related causes. In recognition of his many accomplishments, he received the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award in 2011 and was presented with Indiana University's Bicentennial Medal in 2020.

"I believe that adversity is what makes you who you are. Losing my job and my life's earnings was one of the best things to ever happen to me," said Mr. Luddy. "I wasn't happy, and that situation forced me to figure out exactly what I wanted. I'm thrilled to become a part of the Horatio Alger Association and hope that my story might serve as inspiration for some of its amazing Scholars as they navigate challenges of their own and determine their purpose and passion."

Since 1984, the Association has awarded annual need-based scholarships to high school students who have displayed dedication to pursuing higher education despite significant obstacles throughout their lives. The Association also aims to educate young people about the endless opportunities available by the free-enterprise system through commitment, honesty, and diligence. The scholarships are made possible through the Association thanks to the generosity of its Members, who will have collectively provided more than $245 million to 35,000 students by 2023.

"Each year, it is our utmost honor to present outstanding leaders who have displayed extraordinary perseverance in overcoming challenges with the Horatio Alger Award," said James F. Dicke II, chairman, Horatio Alger Association and 2015 Horatio Alger Award recipient. "Each of these incredible leaders has also shared their success with others, giving generously to important causes and communities in need. The 2023 awardees exemplify the Association's mission and are proof that the American Dream is within reach for all who seek it."

Mr. Luddy and the Member Class of 2023 will be formally inducted into the Association during the Horatio Alger Award Induction Ceremonies in Washington, D.C. from March 30 through April 1, 2023. The three-day event is an annual ceremony to honor both the achievements of Members and National Scholars, who will have multiple opportunities to meet, interact and exchange stories of perseverance.

For more information about Horatio Alger Association and its Member Class of 2023, please visit www.horatioalger.org and follow the organization on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

About Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans:  
Founded in 1947, the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc. is dedicated to the simple but powerful belief that hard work, honesty and determination can conquer all obstacles. The Association honors the achievements of outstanding leaders who have accomplished remarkable successes in spite of adversity by bestowing upon them the Horatio Alger Award and inducting them as lifetime Members. Horatio Alger Members support promising young people with the resources and confidence needed to overcome adversity in pursuit of their dreams through higher education. Through the generosity of its Members and friends, in 2022, the Association awarded more than $18 million in undergraduate and graduate need-based scholarships to over 1,800 students across the United States and Canada, and provided college support and mentoring services to its Scholars. By the 40th anniversary of the Association's scholarship program in 2024, more than $247 million will be awarded in undergraduate, graduate, military veteran and career and technical education scholarships to more than 37,000 deserving students. For more information, please visit www.horatioalger.org.

CONTACT:
Carly Colombo
ccolombo@briancom.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frederic-b-luddy-chairman-of-servicenow-to-receive-2023-horatio-alger-award-301743497.html

SOURCE Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple Hires Its First People Officer in Executive Reshuffle

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is hiring its first chief people officer and shifting human resources duties from its head of retail, overhauling the way the tech giant hires and supports employees.Most Read from BloombergCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US SaysMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveChina’s Balloon Wa

  • Argo Blockchain Loses Its CEO And Interim Chair Peter Wall Shortly After CFO

    Argo Blockchain Plc's (NASDAQ: ARBK) Peter Wall stepped down as CEO and Interim Chair to pursue other opportunities. Argo prepared to engage an executive search firm to hire the CEO's successor. COO Seif El-Bakly was named Interim CEO. Wall agreed to remain an advisor to Argo over the next three months to support the transition. Matthew Shaw was appointed Chair of the Board. Sarah Gow has resigned from her position as a non-executive director on the Board due to health reasons. Earlier this mont

  • Bayer hits 8-month high as investors welcome CEO change

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Bayer shares rose as much as 5% in early Thursday trading to an eight month high, adding to gains from the day before when the German drugs to pesticides group named former Roche executive Bill Anderson as its next CEO. Anderson's appointment as CEO from June came after shareholder pressure for an external successor to Werner Baumann, who engineered Bayer's troubled Monsanto takeover. Juergen Molnar, capital markt strategist at brokerage RoboMarkets, said the stock had considerable potential for further gains even after the rally.

  • Southern Co. makes more leadership changes after naming new CEO

    Southern Co. (NYSE: SO) announced more changes to its executive roles as part of what it calls a “management transition plan." The Atlanta-based utility already named a new chief executive in early January, a move that prompted a string of leadership changes among Southern Co. and its subsidiaries at the time. CEO and president Tom Fanning announced he would move on from the role.

  • Top Exec Moves Continue at Kohl’s as Retailer Taps Chief Merchandising and Digital Officer

    Jones previously served as the CEO of British lifestyle brand Joules Group.

  • Unilever’s New Chief Faces Tough Balancing Act

    Unilever posted lukewarm results on Thursday that underscore the challenges awaiting its incoming chief executive. The maker of Dove Soap and Hellmann’s Mayonnaise said it saw underlying sales growth of 9.2% from a year earlier in the fourth quarter thanks to sharply higher prices. Outgoing Chief Executive Alan Jope said on a conference call with analysts that the company will need to raise prices even more to offset continuing cost inflation this year.

  • Kohl’s hires former CEO of lifestyle retailer as chief merchandising, digital officer

    Menomonee Falls-based Kohl’s announced Thursday that Nick Jones would take on the job starting in March.

  • Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain's CEO Resigns

    The troubled mining firm had to sell its biggest facility to stave off bankruptcy.

  • Flying Fish Partners names new principal from J.P. Morgan

    Heather Gorham spent over four years at the investment and commercial bank before joining Flying Fish Partners.

  • Invesco names new CEO as Marty Flanagan retires

    Marty Flanagan has held his current position with the firm since 2005. He is the 16th-highest paid executive of a Georgia public company.

  • Pipe names new CEO after company founders step down

    Pipe named a chief executive to succeed co-founders Harry Hurst and Josh Mangel, who resigned from their co-CEO roles last year. Fintech veteran Luke Voiles will become CEO and join Pipe's board of directors on Feb. 20. Voiles is currently the general manager of Square Banking at Block Inc. (formerly known as Square), the tech conglomerate co-founded by Jack Dorsey.

  • 3M names two more people to its board of directors

    MARKET PULSE 3M Co. (MMM) on Wednesday named former AT&T Inc. (T) executive Anne H. Chow and Edison International CEO Pedro J. Pizarro to its board of directors. Chow was CEO of AT&T Business. 3M said its board of directors is now comprised of 13 members, up from 11.

  • Why Google's AI rollout cost shareholders more than $100 billion

    Google unveiled its latest AI-focused product features on Wednesday, but concerns over the innovations actually unveiled have seen billions come off the company's market value.

  • Ask an Advisor: I Am 60 Years Old, Have $1.1M Cash, $880K in a 401(k), Several Pensions and Social Security. Should I Retire Now?

    I am 60 years old, married, with no mortgage. We also have $1.1 million in liquid cash and $880,000 in a 401(k). I will have two pensions, which have not started yet, and my wife will have one pension, all … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I Am 60 Years Old, Have $1.1M Cash, $880K in a 401(k), Several Pensions and Social Security. Should I Retire Now? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to AMC Entertainment (AMC). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Tesla stock rally a 'short covering for the ages,' analyst says

    Here's what's behind the move in Tesla stock.

  • We Asked ChatGPT For Stock Picks — Here's What It Said

    Artificial intelligence marvel ChatGPT can write poetry, answer trivia questions and take tests. But it falls flat with S&P 500 stock picks — meaning you'll need to look elsewhere.

  • Veru Inc. (VERU) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Veru Inc. (VERU) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -21.05% and 50.34%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 15 dividend stocks whose 5% to 10% yields appear safe in 2023 and 2024 by this analysis

    V.F., an S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat, raised its payout for at least 25 straight years before cutting. Here's how to select dividend stocks for safety.

  • California’s Surging Energy Bills Are Its Own Fault

    (Bloomberg) -- A cold, rainy winter in California has exposed the challenges that can arise when a poster child for the clean energy transition isn’t fully ready to make the leap from fossil fuels. Most Read from BloombergCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US SaysMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveChina’s Ball