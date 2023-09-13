Frederic Pla Bought 543% More Shares In Akoya Biosciences

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Frederic Pla, the Chief Operating Officer of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) recently shelled out US$92k to buy stock, at US$4.60 per share. Even though that isn't a massive buy, it did increase their holding by 543%, which is arguably a good sign.

Akoya Biosciences Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Matthew Winkler for US$1.0m worth of shares, at about US$5.00 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$4.63. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$2.1m for 423.39k shares. But they sold 39.22k shares for US$521k. Overall, Akoya Biosciences insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Akoya Biosciences Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Akoya Biosciences insiders own 5.5% of the company, worth about US$12m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Akoya Biosciences Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Akoya Biosciences insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Akoya Biosciences has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

