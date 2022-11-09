U.S. markets closed

Free Car Wash for Veterans this Friday

·1 min read

Golden Nozzle Car Wash Shows Support for Veterans on 11/11

WORCESTER, Mass., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Nozzle Car Wash is honoring Veterans and active-duty military on Friday, November 11, 2022 by offering a free Golden Nozzle "The Best" exterior car wash. On Veterans Day, Veterans and active-duty military may visit any Golden Nozzle Car Wash in New England to receive a complimentary car wash.

 This is the tenth year Golden Nozzle Car Wash has offered a free wash for Veterans.  The offers are designed to show support and appreciation for armed forces personnel.

Golden Nozzle Car Wash is owned by Nouria Energy and operates more than 45 car wash locations in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.  Location information can be found online at www.goldennozzlecarwash.com.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/free-car-wash-for-veterans-this-friday-301673658.html

SOURCE Golden Nozzle Car Wash

