FREE CEUs for a Year at Therapy Trainings™

Therapy Trainings™ has announced a New Grad Appreciation Program that gives all new therapists, counselors and social workers free CEUs for one year.

Therapy Trainings™, an online continuing education program for mental health professionals, has just announced a new graduate assessment program. Therapy Trainings™ offers 1 year of FREE CEUs and continuing education to all recent Masters or PhD graduates.

Therapy Trainings™ was created by Matt Grammer, LPCC-S, to provide mental health professionals with easy access to quality continuing education. Matt is also the founder of Kentucky Counseling Center, an online counseling and psychiatric provider, and Counseling Now, an online counseling and psychiatric provider across the United States. By joining Therapy Trainings™, mental health professionals can enjoy on-demand CEUs and save time and money. Our most popular package includes unlimited CEUs for therapists for just $75 per year.

Our new graduate program offers new graduates of mental health and related fields the opportunity to earn continuing education units (CEUs) for free. FREE CEU Annual Membership is valid for one year and graduates must participate in the registration process.

Benefits of Therapy Trainings™:

Comprehensive, easy-to-follow courses

On-demand CEUs

Money saving packages

Unlimited CEU package for $75

1 year of free CEUs for recent graduates

Therapy Trainings™ is an online continuing education platform designed to provide mental health professionals with the resources they need to stay current and easily complete CEUs. Our courses are designed to help mental health professionals stay informed, sharp and at the forefront of their field.

For mental health professionals that have never tried online continuing education platforms, here are 5 benefits of online CEUs for therapists:

Convenience and Flexibility: Online continuing education courses provide therapists with the ability to learn at their own pace and on their own schedule. This means that they can complete courses during their downtime or after work hours, without the need to travel to a physical location. Cost-effective: Online courses are often more affordable than traditional in-person courses because they don't require the same overhead costs. Additionally, there are no travel expenses involved, which can save therapists money. Access to a Wide Range of Courses: With online continuing education, therapists have access to a vast array of courses covering various topics, from cognitive-behavioral therapy to trauma-focused therapy. This variety allows them to select courses that align with their interests and professional goals. Increased Engagement and Interaction: Online courses often utilize interactive technologies like videos, quizzes, and discussion forums. These features increase engagement and interaction among participants, leading to a more comprehensive and interactive learning experience. Immediate Feedback and Certification: Online courses often offer immediate feedback and certification upon completion, allowing therapists to earn continuing education credits quickly and efficiently. This instant feedback allows therapists to gauge their progress and adjust their learning strategies accordingly.

In conclusion, online continuing education provides therapists with flexibility, affordability, a vast range of courses, increased engagement, and immediate feedback and certification. These benefits are not only convenient for busy professionals, but they also enhance the quality of care for patients. At Therapy Trainings™, we offer a wide range of online courses to help therapists continue their education and improve their practice.

