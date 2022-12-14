U.S. markets close in 6 hours 13 minutes

How To Get Free Cybersecurity Training From Industry Leader IBM

IBM
·1 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2022 / IBM has offered free skills training for professionals interested in a cybersecurity career for many years, along with other educational programs, says Justina Nixon-Saintil, vice president and global head of IBM corporate social responsibility. Anyone can take these courses; they're not available only to employees.

"As part of IBM's commitment to skill 30 million people globally by 2030, we are providing free education on key technologies like cybersecurity, with a focus on underrepresented communities," Nixon-Saintil tells Fortune. "Whether learners are just entering the workforce or switching professions, IBM SkillsBuild equips them with the foundational skills to pursue high-demand, lucrative careers."

IBM, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, Press release picture
