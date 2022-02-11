U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,475.25
    -22.25 (-0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,988.00
    -151.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,628.25
    -72.75 (-0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,034.80
    -13.70 (-0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.72
    -0.16 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.80
    -12.60 (-0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    23.09
    -0.43 (-1.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1390
    -0.0042 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0310
    +0.1020 (+5.29%)
     

  • Vix

    23.91
    +3.95 (+19.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3533
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1390
    +0.1090 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,301.21
    -541.86 (-1.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,002.50
    -17.68 (-1.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,672.40
    +28.98 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Say 'I Do' for Free at Denny's Las Vegas on Valentine's Day

·2 min read

Love is sweet, but it's a lot sweeter when getting hitched (or renewing your vows) at a Denny's

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's easy to think of Las Vegas casinos as the only place where you can get lucky. But this year, get lucky…in love… at Denny's Pop-Up Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas with a complimentary wedding or vow renewal on Valentine's Day.

Say &#x002018;I Do&#x002019; for Free at Denny&#x002019;s Las Vegas on Valentine&#x002019;s Day
Say ‘I Do’ for Free at Denny’s Las Vegas on Valentine’s Day

Starting this year, Denny's will also live stream your special ceremony for free so friends and family can participate in the extra sweet day. The live stream will be aired on Denny's YouTube page throughout the day.

The Denny's Las Vegas Valentine's Day package also includes:

  • Ceremony: use of the Denny-inspired Wedding Chapel, onsite officiant, Denny's bride and groom shirts, and music

  • Reception: Denny's wedding decor, the other love of your life (delicious Denny's dessert), and a Champagne toast

  • Two Original Grand Slams® vouchers for the opportunity to chow down on your next Denny's visit

This limited time offer is available only on Valentine's Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT at Denny's on 450 Fremont Street in Las Vegas. For the safety of our guests, the Wedding Chapel will be cleaned and sanitized by a Sanitation Specialist before and after each wedding. All members of the wedding party must be in a mask unless actively eating or drinking at a table and must maintain social distancing. To reserve your spot, call the restaurant at (702) 471 – 0056 as spaces are limited.

And don't worry, if you are not able to put the "mmmm" in matrimony, The Denny's Wedding Chapel is available all year long. For more information, visit: https://www.dennys.com/vegas-weddings

About Denny's Corp.

Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. As of December 29, 2021, Denny's had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 153 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, El Salvador, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, links to SEC filings, and other financial information, please visit the Denny's investor relations website at investor.dennys.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/say-i-do-for-free-at-dennys-las-vegas-on-valentines-day-301480420.html

SOURCE Denny's Corporation

