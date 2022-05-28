U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.77 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.48 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.07
    +0.98 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.60
    +3.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.14
    +0.17 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0739
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2631
    +0.0025 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.0850
    -0.0170 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,689.21
    -290.41 (-1.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    625.79
    -3.71 (-0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.46
    +20.54 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,781.68
    +176.84 (+0.66%)
     

Free Dental Care for Military Veterans and Their Families on Saturday, June 11, with Appointments Still Available Nationwide

·2 min read

  • Hundreds of Aspen Dental offices to open doors for annual Day of Service, honoring veterans

  • Veterans and their families can call 1-844-277-3646 to schedule an appointment

CHICAGO, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, June 11, participating Aspen Dental locations nationwide will open their doors to provide free care to military veterans across the country. Now in its 8th year, the Aspen Dental Day of Service provides much-needed dental care for veterans and their families at no cost to honor their service and break down barriers to health care.

(PRNewsfoto/Aspen Dental)
(PRNewsfoto/Aspen Dental)

Veterans and their families can call 1-844-277-3646 (1-844-ASPENHMM) to find a participating Aspen Dental office in their community and schedule an appointment. Advance appointments are required. Appointments are still available nationwide.

During the Day of Service, Aspen Dental doctors and their teams focus on treating the most urgent dental needs for veterans and their families - with a focus on getting them out of pain, from fillings and extractions to dental hygiene and basic denture repairs.

Millions of Americans struggle to access dental care every year, and veterans are no exception. In fact, U.S. veterans are ineligible for dental benefits through the Veterans Administration unless they're 100% disabled, have a service-related mouth injury, or were a prisoner of war.

Visit www.HealthyMouthMovement.com to learn more.

About Aspen Dental
Aspen Dental was founded in 1998 in New York by Bob Fontana with a simple goal in mind: to break down the barriers that doctors and patients face when it comes to dental care. Today, more than 20 years later, with nearly 1,000 Aspen Dental locations nationwide, the mission of the company remains the same – to bring better care to more people. Aspen Dental is the largest group of branded dental offices in the world. For more information, visit aspendental.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About TAG – The Aspen Group
TAG – The Aspen Group was built on the simple idea of bringing better health care to more people. TAG and the independent health care practices it supports operate more than 1,100 locations in 45 states through its four health care support companies: Aspen Dental®, ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers®, WellNow Urgent Care® and Chapter Aesthetic StudioSM. Combined, the companies serve more than 35,000 patients a day and more than 8 million patients each year. TAG is headquartered at 800 W. Fulton Market in Chicago. For more information, visit teamtag.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Aspen Dental Day of Service: Free Dental Care for Veterans Nationwide on June 11 (PRNewsfoto/Aspen Dental)
Aspen Dental Day of Service: Free Dental Care for Veterans Nationwide on June 11 (PRNewsfoto/Aspen Dental)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/free-dental-care-for-military-veterans-and-their-families-on-saturday-june-11-with-appointments-still-available-nationwide-301557010.html

SOURCE Aspen Dental

Recommended Stories

  • Trump: US should fund safe schools before Ukraine

    Mr Trump rejects calls for gun control, saying Americans must be allowed to defend themselves from "evil".

  • Why Novavax Is Up More Than 18% Today

    What happened Shares of drugmaker Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) are up to the tune of 18.9% as of 2:11 p.m. ET Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, thanks to a confluence of events that work in the company's favor.

  • Why Iovance Biotherapeutics Was Halved Today

    Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA) are down 53% as of 12:24 p.m. ET Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, following the release of disappointing results from a pivotal melanoma drug trial released Thursday evening. Iovance had already reported solid results for melanoma treatment Lifileucel in the middle of last year, ultimately finding a response rate of 36%. This follow-on study of cancer patients with advanced melanoma who had shown improvement after previously receiving and responding to anti-PD-1/L1 therapies isn't as encouraging, with an objective response rate of only 29%.

  • The FDA’s decision on the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine could come in weeks

    The company's protein-based shot has been authorized or approved in several other countries, including the U.K. and Singapore.

  • Why Leaderboard And IBD 50 Stock Eli Lilly Just Became Actionable

    Eli Lilly said Friday it will unveil new test results for its biggest cancer drug, Verzenio, in June and LLY stock broke out to a fresh high.

  • Biotech stocks get a boost, or plunge, as new clinical data is shared before major cancer meeting

    The stocks for companies developing cancer therapies were moving in morning trading on Friday as biotechs and researchers shared new clinical findings in advance of next week’s American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting. Arcellx Inc.’s (ACLX) stock jumped 11.9% after an abstract provided updated data for its CART-ddBCMA. SVB Securities analysts said in a note on Friday that they were pleased to see that the experimental therapy “continues to have a competitive efficacy signal in 24 evaluable relapsed/refractory patients.”

  • ‘Like someone had punched a hole in my chest’: Central Florida man survives ‘exploding heart’

    A Central Florida man survived what doctors call an “exploding heart.”

  • Shanghai takes baby steps towards ending COVID lockdown

    SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -Shanghai took more gradual steps on Friday towards lifting its COVID-19 lockdown while Beijing was investigating cases where its strict curbs were affecting other medical treatments as China soldiered on with its uneven exit from restrictions. The financial hub and the capital have been hot spots, with a harsh two-month lockdown to arrest a coronavirus spike in Shanghai and tight movement restrictions to stamp out a small but stubborn outbreak in Beijing. Elsewhere, some border areas in the northeastern province of Jilin reported transmissions of the virus with an unclear source.

  • Sellas' Ovarian Cancer Candidate Shows Clinical Benefit In Pretreated Patients

    SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ: SLS) announced topline data from its Phase 1/2 trial of galinpepimut-S (GPS) in WT1(+) relapsed or refractory platinum-resistant advanced metastatic ovarian cancer. The trial evaluated SELLAS' peptide immunotherapeutic combined with Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab). Data from 15 patients enrolled in the study has been preliminarily analyzed. Final data for all 17 patients is expected by the end of 2022. Related: Sellas Life Sciences Re

  • A new generation of ulcerative colitis drugs is in development. Will they be blockbusters for Lilly and Pfizer?

    Pfizer’s promising ulcerative colitis treatment could generate $1.9 billion in sales by 2030. Lilly’s got a drug in development, too.

  • 2 Stocks Under $20 That Could Double Your Money

    For instance, small-cap companies -- that is, those with market caps between $300 million and $2 billion -- tend to carry above-average risk. Let's look at two small-cap companies that could double your money within the next couple of years and deliver solid returns in the long run if they can navigate the road ahead: BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI) and Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNH.F). The biotech currently boasts a market capitalization of $379 million and a share price of $11.75.

  • Top Virus Expert Warns This Is the "No. 1" Thing Vaccinated People Must Do Now

    There is a clear disconnect across the U.S. in terms of the COVID pandemic right now. Some people are planning summer vacations, while others are masking back up as coronavirus cases start climbing back up. More than half of the U.S. population is still experiencing low virus transmission, but infections are rising, and many areas across the country have moved into medium and high levels of community spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The agency's latest d

  • Vaccinated People Are "Extraordinarily Vulnerable" to This, New Study Finds

    At this point in the pandemic, it's fairly likely you've had COVID at least once, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has estimated that there have been more than 83 million coronavirus infections in the U.S. alone, which translates to around 60 percent of all Americans. Our country has also reached the tragic milestone of one million COVID deaths, while infections and hospitalizations are rising once again. Since the end of 2020, however, virus experts have continued to push

  • CDC identifies 9 Monkeypox cases in 7 states

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have identified nine cases of Monkeypox in seven states. Dr. Mike joins "Good Day Philadelphia" to discuss.

  • Iovance Stock Tumbles on Cancer Data. Analysts Say the Selloff Went Too Far.

    Data from the latest test of lifileucel showed that a smaller share of patients responded to the drug, and that responses didn't last as long as in an earlier trial.

  • BridgeBio Pharma Posts Early Data From Neurological Movement Disorder Candidate

    BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: BBIO) has announced interim Phase 1 data from healthy volunteers, supporting the development of BBP-671 for pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration (PKAN) and organic acidemias. BBP-671 is being developed as a potential therapy for diseases in which coenzyme-A (CoA) metabolism is deficient, including PKAN, propionic acidemia (PA), and methylmalonic acidemia (MMA). BBP-671 was detected in healthy volunteer plasma and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), which suggests

  • Why this wearables company is touting its fitness tracker as a tool for mental health

    Wearables can provide key data to help individuals bolster their mental health, Whoop founder and CEO Will Ahmed recently told Yahoo Finance.

  • Cancer patients seek damages from Fukushima nuclear plant

    A Tokyo court began hearings Thursday in a lawsuit seeking nearly $5 million in damages for six people who were children in Fukushima at the time of its 2011 nuclear power plant disaster and later developed thyroid cancer. The plaintiffs are suing the operator of the nuclear plant, saying radiation released in the accident caused their illnesses. It is the first group lawsuit filed by Fukushima residents over health problems allegedly linked to the disaster, their lawyers say.

  • Jeff Bridges recalls being 'pretty close to dying' from COVID while in cancer chemo treatment

    Jeff Bridges' battle with COVID-19 while going through chemotherapy for lymphoma left him "pretty close to dying," the actor has revealed.

  • One of Cincinnati’s largest public companies will help develop monkeypox tests

    One of Greater Cincinnati's largest public companies will help other diagnostic businesses develop monkeypox tests.