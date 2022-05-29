U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.77 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.43 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.07
    +0.98 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.30
    +3.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.14
    +0.17 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0739
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2631
    +0.0025 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.0850
    -0.0170 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,306.71
    +416.12 (+1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    625.79
    -3.71 (-0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.46
    +20.54 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,781.68
    +176.84 (+0.66%)
     

Free Dental Care for Military Veterans and Their Families on Saturday, June 11, with Appointments Still Available in Kentucky

·2 min read

  • Hundreds of Aspen Dental offices to open doors for annual Day of Service, honoring veterans

  • Veterans and their families can call 1-844-277-3646 to schedule an appointment

CHICAGO, May 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, June 11, participating Aspen Dental locations nationwide will open their doors to provide free care to military veterans across the country. Now in its 8th year, the Aspen Dental Day of Service provides much-needed dental care for veterans and their families at no cost to honor their service and break down barriers to health care.

Aspen Dental Day of Service: Free Dental Care for Veterans Nationwide on June 11 (PRNewsfoto/Aspen Dental)
Aspen Dental Day of Service: Free Dental Care for Veterans Nationwide on June 11 (PRNewsfoto/Aspen Dental)

Appointments are still available for veterans in Kentucky, at the following Aspen Dental locations:

  • Ashland, Kentucky

  • Danville, Kentucky

  • Frankfort, Kentucky

  • Lexington, Kentucky

  • Louisville, Kentucky (Dixie Hwy)

  • Louisville, Kentucky (Outer Loop)

  • Owensboro, Kentucky

  • Paducah, Kentucky

  • Pikeville, Kentucky

  • Richmond, Kentucky

  • Somerset, Kentucky

Veterans and their families can call 1-844-277-3646 (1-844-ASPENHMM) to find a participating Aspen Dental office in their community and schedule an appointment. Advance appointments are required. During the Day of Service, Aspen Dental doctors and their teams focus on treating the most urgent dental needs for veterans and their families - with a focus on getting them out of pain, from fillings and extractions to dental hygiene and basic denture repairs.

Millions of Americans struggle to access dental care every year, and veterans are no exception. In fact, U.S. veterans are ineligible for dental benefits through the Veterans Administration unless they're 100% disabled, have a service-related mouth injury, or were a prisoner of war.

Visit www.HealthyMouthMovement.com to learn more.

About Aspen Dental

Aspen Dental was founded in 1998 in New York by Bob Fontana with a simple goal in mind: to break down the barriers that doctors and patients face when it comes to dental care. Today, more than 20 years later, with nearly 1,000 Aspen Dental locations nationwide, the mission of the company remains the same – to bring better care to more people. Aspen Dental is the largest group of branded dental offices in the world. For more information, visit aspendental.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About TAG – The Aspen Group

TAG – The Aspen Group was built on the simple idea of bringing better health care to more people. TAG and the independent health care practices it supports operate more than 1,100 locations in 45 states through its four health care support companies: Aspen Dental®, ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers®, WellNow Urgent Care® and Chapter Aesthetic StudioSM. Combined, the companies serve more than 35,000 patients a day and more than 8 million patients each year. TAG is headquartered at 800 W. Fulton Market in Chicago. For more information, visit teamtag.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

(PRNewsfoto/Aspen Dental)
(PRNewsfoto/Aspen Dental)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/free-dental-care-for-military-veterans-and-their-families-on-saturday-june-11-with-appointments-still-available-in-kentucky-301556922.html

SOURCE Aspen Dental

Recommended Stories

  • Chris Beard ranks as the No. 15 coach in college basketball

    Texas has a good one.

  • Why Novavax Is Up More Than 18% Today

    What happened Shares of drugmaker Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) are up to the tune of 18.9% as of 2:11 p.m. ET Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, thanks to a confluence of events that work in the company's favor.

  • Mirati Therapeutics Plunges As Its Hopes To Take On Amgen In Lung Cancer Crash

    Mirati is unlikely to carve out a share of the lung cancer market, analysts said Friday as MRTX stock collapsed on a testing disappointment.

  • Covid was vanishing last Memorial Day. Cases are five times higher now.

    For the third year, Americans are greeting the unofficial start of summer shadowed by the specter of the coronavirus amid rising covid-19 cases and hospitalizations across the country. The United States is recording more than 100,000 infections a day - at least five times higher than this point last year - as it confronts the most transmissible versions of the virus yet. Immunity built up as a result of the record winter outbreak appears to provide little protection against the latest variants,

  • Beijing, Shanghai ease COVID restrictions as outbreaks fade

    Shoppers returned to the malls of Beijing on Sunday as the Chinese capital relaxed pandemic restrictions after declaring a small but persistent COVID-19 outbreak effectively under control. A partial reopening of stores and offices in Beijing was welcomed by a weary populace and struggling shopkeepers eager for life to return to normal. Coupled with a gradual easing of restrictions in Shanghai, it signaled that the worst is over in the twin outbreaks in China's most prominent cities.

  • Violent NYC mobster released from prison because feds didn’t take care of his health problems: judge

    A Brooklyn judge sprang a violent mobster from prison because he said the federal Bureau of Prisons did a lousy job taking care of the wiseguy’s medical problems. Federal Court Judge Raymond Dearie issued a scathing ruling Thursday, saying the feds weren’t competently treating made man Vincent “Chickie” DeMartino’s maladies. The goodfella had more than two years left of his 25-year sentence ...

  • Testing Positive and Using the 'Backdoor' to Get Into the U.S.

    Michelle Fishman calls it the “worst-case scenario that you don’t really think through.” After a three-week vacation in Greece, the 52-year-old hotel art consultant from Miami and her husband took pre-departure coronavirus tests required to fly home from overseas. She tested positive, he did not. Although coronavirus travel restrictions have eased across many parts of the world, the United States still requires all international air passengers to present a negative test taken within one day of d

  • Why Leaderboard And IBD 50 Stock Eli Lilly Just Became Actionable

    Eli Lilly said Friday it will unveil new test results for its biggest cancer drug, Verzenio, in June and LLY stock broke out to a fresh high.

  • Dr. Fauci Just Gave This "Sobering" New COVID Warning

    While many of us optimistically hoped that the coronavirus would be a distant memory at this point, that is hardly the reality. We entered 2022 in one of the worst surges throughout the entire pandemic, with the Omicron variant creating record high infection numbers across the U.S. And despite COVID numbers falling substantially throughout February and March, they are back on the rise again. In the last week, the U.S. has reported an average of almost 110,000 new infections every day, according

  • Medicare recipients to see premium cut — but not until 2023

    Medicare recipients will get a premium reduction — but not until next year — reflecting what Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said Friday was an overestimate in costs of covering an expensive and controversial new Alzheimer's drug. Becerra’s statement said the 2022 premium should be adjusted downward but legal and operational hurdles prevented officials from doing that in the middle of the year. Medicare Part B premiums jumped by $22 a month, to $170.10, for 2022, in part because of the cost of the drug Aduhelm, which was approved despite weak evidence that it could slow the progression of Alzheimer's.

  • Are you grilling your burgers wrong? How to prepare that Memorial Day barbecue safely in 2022.

    With Memorial Day near, many Americans are looking to fire up the grill. Just make sure you do it safely. Here are tips for cooking safely.

  • Fire, looming ruling don't stop new Wyoming abortion clinic

    When organizers earlier this year settled on a summer opening for a new women's health clinic in Wyoming, they felt upbeat about their plans even as they knew they would face opposition to what will be the only such clinic to offer abortions in the state. Things got more tense after a leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that, if finalized, would likely make abortions illegal in Wyoming and half of the states. None of it has derailed plans to open the clinic — a rarity in heavily Republican parts of the United States where most abortion providers at the moment are fighting just to stay in business, let alone expand services.

  • This New Weight Loss Drug Could be a "Game-Changer"

    There is no magic pill that will cure obesity, a condition that affects over 40% of adults in the United States. But there is a new type of medicine that is a potential game-changer. It's an anti-obesity medication, and doctors say that part of what makes it unique is how it's prescribed: It is used to treat obesity as the chronic metabolic disease that it is rather than perpetuating the misconception that obesity is a problem that can be overcome by willpower. Read on to find out more—and to en

  • How many times a week should you exercise and how long for?

    It's crucial to factor in rest days too

  • 5 Ways to Prevent Dementia, Says Dr. Sanjay Gupta

    "The key to treating dementia is prevention," says Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN's chief medical correspondent and a practicing neurosurgeon, in his book Stay Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age. Gupta notes that brain changes that result in dementia have been found to begin 20 to 30 years before a diagnosis, making prevention an urgent and worthy goal. "And it just so happens that the same things you can do to reduce your risk for the disease are what you can do to improve your quality of life as yo

  • The #1 Best Fruit For a Sharper Brain, New Research Says

    You probably know that the foods you eat can have an impact on your brain over time. In fact, some foods can actually impair your memory and increase your risk of neurodegenerative disorders, while others can help stave off cognitive decline.Now, a new study finds that eating cranberries could help keep you sharp as you age.In the study, published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition, researchers examined a group of 60 adults ages 50-80 for a period of 12 weeks, supplementing some of their diet

  • Mexico confirms first case of monkeypox - health official

    Mexico on Saturday reported the first confirmed case of monkeypox in the country, according to deputy health secretary Hugo Lopez-Gatell. The patient was a 50-year-old permanent resident of New York who is being treated in Mexico City, Lopez-Gatell said on Twitter. "He was probably infected in the Netherlands," Lopez-Gatell wrote, adding that the patient was being isolated and was in stable condition.

  • CDC recommends masks for some as health-care risk levels for COVID rise in Florida's urban areas

    Florida counties from St. Lucie to Monroe, including Palm Beach County, are at a "medium" health care risk level.

  • Monkeypox symptoms and how to tell if you have it: what you need to know

    Your guide to understanding where monkeypox came from, how it spreads, who can get vaccinated and how big a threat it is.

  • What I gained (and lost) from walking 10,000 steps a day for five months

    10,000 may be an arbitrary number, but the daily step goal has helped improve my mental and physical health