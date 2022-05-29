U.S. markets closed

Free Dental Care for Military Veterans and Their Families on Saturday, June 11, with Appointments Still Available in Louisiana

·2 min read

  • Hundreds of Aspen Dental offices to open doors for annual Day of Service, honoring veterans

  • Veterans and their families can call 1-844-277-3646 to schedule an appointment

CHICAGO, May 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, June 11, participating Aspen Dental locations nationwide will open their doors to provide free care to military veterans across the country. Now in its 8th year, the Aspen Dental Day of Service provides much-needed dental care for veterans and their families at no cost to honor their service and break down barriers to health care.

Aspen Dental Day of Service: Free Dental Care for Veterans Nationwide on June 11 (PRNewsfoto/Aspen Dental)
Aspen Dental Day of Service: Free Dental Care for Veterans Nationwide on June 11 (PRNewsfoto/Aspen Dental)

Appointments are still available for veterans in Louisiana, at the following Aspen Dental locations:

  • Alexandria, Louisiana

  • Baton Rouge, Louisiana  (College Dr)

  • Bossier City, Louisiana

  • Covington, Louisiana

  • Gonzales, Louisiana

  • Hammond, Louisiana

  • Houma, Louisiana

  • Kenner, Louisiana

  • Marrero, Louisiana

  • Shreveport, Louisiana

  • Slidell, Louisiana

Veterans and their families can call 1-844-277-3646 (1-844-ASPENHMM) to find a participating Aspen Dental office in their community and schedule an appointment. Advance appointments are required. During the Day of Service, Aspen Dental doctors and their teams focus on treating the most urgent dental needs for veterans and their families - with a focus on getting them out of pain, from fillings and extractions to dental hygiene and basic denture repairs.

Millions of Americans struggle to access dental care every year, and veterans are no exception. In fact, U.S. veterans are ineligible for dental benefits through the Veterans Administration unless they're 100% disabled, have a service-related mouth injury, or were a prisoner of war.

Visit www.HealthyMouthMovement.com to learn more.

About Aspen Dental

Aspen Dental was founded in 1998 in New York by Bob Fontana with a simple goal in mind: to break down the barriers that doctors and patients face when it comes to dental care. Today, more than 20 years later, with nearly 1,000 Aspen Dental locations nationwide, the mission of the company remains the same – to bring better care to more people. Aspen Dental is the largest group of branded dental offices in the world. For more information, visit aspendental.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About TAG – The Aspen Group

TAG – The Aspen Group was built on the simple idea of bringing better health care to more people. TAG and the independent health care practices it supports operate more than 1,100 locations in 45 states through its four health care support companies: Aspen Dental®, ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers®, WellNow Urgent Care® and Chapter Aesthetic StudioSM. Combined, the companies serve more than 35,000 patients a day and more than 8 million patients each year. TAG is headquartered at 800 W. Fulton Market in Chicago. For more information, visit teamtag.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/free-dental-care-for-military-veterans-and-their-families-on-saturday-june-11-with-appointments-still-available-in-louisiana-301556926.html

SOURCE Aspen Dental

