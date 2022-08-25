Free Flow, Inc. (FFLO) Announces First Shipment Under Recent Scrap Metal Purchase Agreement

KING GEORGE, VA, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Free Flow, Inc. (OTCQB: FFLO), with subsidiaries in the automotive, scrap metals and investment sectors, is pleased to announce the first shipment of scrap metal under a recently consummated 12-month scrap metal purchasing agreement with Fuji Mountain Electrical Devices (Fuji). In addition to the first shipment, the Company is speeding up its processes and procurement for future shipments.

The Fuji purchasing agreement has a target of approximately 50,000 lbs. of scrap metal per week and projected annual revenues of over $1,000,000.

Free Flow, Inc. has recently updated its Offering Memorandum, which can be viewed on its website, www.FreeFlowPLC.com, at http://www.freeflowplc.com/offering-memorandum/.

ABOUT FREE FLOW, INC.

Free Flow, Inc., traded under the stock ticker symbol “FFLO”, is a Delaware company that creates and acquires operating subsidiaries with the goal of manufacturing and selling products and services. Through its current subsidiaries, the Company provides OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) recycled auto parts and supplies from a warehousing and shipping facility on its 19-plus acre facility in King George, Virginia. Every year, approximately eleven million cars are scrapped and end up in salvage yards for reprocessing. FFLO helps to reduce the carbon footprint involved in the production of new parts and steel products through the sales of recycled auto parts and supplies.

Forward- Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the proposed Business Transaction, the ability of the parties to consummate the proposed Business Transaction, the benefits and timing of the proposed Business Transaction, as well as the future operations and financial performance, estimated financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projections of market opportunity and market share, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Such statements are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on the management of FFLO’s belief or interpretation of information currently available.

Story continues

These forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified herein, and on the current expectations of FFLO’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. Because forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing FFLO’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

CONTACT: Contact: Sabir Saleem Free Flow, Inc 703-789-3344



