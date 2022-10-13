Free-From Food Market Size to Grow by USD 35.59 Bn, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Free-From Food Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is expected to grow by USD 35.59 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period. The growing demand for gluten-free bakery products is driving the free-from food market growth. However, factors such as the high price of free-from food products may challenge market growth.
Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the free-from food market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format
Free-From Food Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
Offline - size and forecast 2021-2026
Online - size and forecast 2021-2026
Free-From Food Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
Learn about the contribution of each segment of the free-from food market, which is summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report
Regional Analysis
North America will account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing diabetic population. North America is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors. Moreover, the US is the key country for the free-from food market in North America. The growth of the market in the region is expected to be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. However, APAC is anticipated to grow at a faster rate than that of North America during the forecast period.
Key Vendors and their Offerings
The free-from food market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the key vendors and their offerings are listed below:
Blue Diamond Growers - The company offers free-from food products such as almond milk.
Campbell Soup Co. - The company offers free-from food products such as almond milk beverages, hemp beverages, hazelnut beverages, soy beverages, cashew beverages, coconut beverages, and others.
COYO Pty Ltd. - The company offers yogurt under free-from food products.
Danone SA - The company offers free-from food products under its brand WhiteWave.
Dohler GmbH - The company offers free-from food products such as nut, seed, and cereal pastes.
General Mills Inc. - The company offers free-from food products such as Chex cereals, Gluten Free Chex Oatmeal, Bisquick Gluten Free baking mix, and others.
Gruma SAB de CV - The company offers free-from food products such as corn flour and tortillas.
Kellogg Co. - The company offers free-from food products such as cornflakes.
Lindt and Sprungli (USA) Inc. - The company offers gluten-free chocolates under free-from food products.
Nestle SA - The company offers a free-from food product named NesFit.
Related Reports
Emergency Food Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The emergency food market share is expected to increase by USD 2.88 billion from 2021 to 2026.
Frozen Food Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The frozen food market share is expected to increase by USD 105.72 billion from 2021 to 2026.
Free-From Food Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.40%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 35.59 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
8.97
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, France, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Blue Diamond Growers, Campbell Soup Co., COYO Pty Ltd., Danone SA, Dohler GmbH, General Mills Inc., Gruma SAB de CV, Kellogg Co., Lindt and Sprungli (USA) Inc., and Nestle SA
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2021
Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
Market segments
Comparison by Distribution channel
Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Blue Diamond Growers
Campbell Soup Co.
COYO Pty Ltd.
Danone SA
Dohler GmbH
General Mills Inc.
Gruma SAB de CV
Kellogg Co.
Lindt and Sprungli (USA) Inc.
Nestle SA
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.org/news/free-from-foodmarket
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/free-from-food-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-35-59-bn-majority-of-market-growth-to-originate-from-north-america---technavio-301647278.html
SOURCE Technavio