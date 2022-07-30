U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,130.29
    +57.86 (+1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,845.13
    +315.50 (+0.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,390.69
    +228.09 (+1.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,885.23
    +12.20 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.30
    +1.88 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.70
    +13.50 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    20.33
    +0.47 (+2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0227
    +0.0031 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6420
    -0.0390 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2181
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1900
    -1.1300 (-0.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,911.14
    +68.03 (+0.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    551.24
    -1.16 (-0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,423.43
    +78.18 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,801.64
    -13.84 (-0.05%)
     

Free Healthcare for Chicagoans at the Sai Spritual Community Center

Sai Spiritual Community Center
·1 min read
Image
Image

Non-profit hosts a free community health and wellness camp across nine medical specialties.

Sai Spiritual Community Center

Sai Spiritual Community Center
Sai Spiritual Community Center

NORTHLAKE, Ill., July 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sai Spiritual Community Center (SSCC), a service and spirituality-focused non-profit, is hosting a free community health and wellness camp at its center in Northlake today. Everyone is welcome from kids to adults. Doctors across nine medical specialties will be offering free 1:1 sessions. No proof of healthcare is required. No co-pays or referrals are necessary. Free Backpack and School Supplies will be provided. (while supplies last). Blood pressure, Blood sugar, Cholesterol tests, and BMI tests will be offered.

Specialties include:

  • Internal Medicine

  • Pediatrics

  • Cardiology

  • Gastroenterology

  • Nutrition

  • Oncology (Cancer awareness)

  • Orthopedics

  • Ophthalmology (free reading glasses)

  • Women's Health

  • Mental Health

When
Saturday, July 30th from 9am - 1pm

Where
Sai Spiritual Community Center
70 W Golfview Dr, Northlake, IL 60164

For More Information Please Visit
https://www.sscc9.org/health-fair or https://www.saispiritualfoundation.org

About Us
Sai Spiritual Community Center (SSCC) is a service and spirituality-focused organization, welcoming people of all faiths and backgrounds. SSCC offers devotional prayers and bhajans, continuing education and tutoring programs, and services including a food pantry and medical services.

Contact
Pavan Bapu
info@saispiritualfoundation.org
847-644-6440

Related Images






Image 1: Sai Spiritual Community Center



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Monkeypox treatment maker prepared to ramp up manufacturing, CEO says

    SIGA Technologies, maker of the only available monkeypox treatment, is working to ramp up manufacturing for broader global distribution.

  • Monkeypox Vaccine Demand Soars, and Just One Small Danish Company Makes It

    A Copenhagen company worked for nearly two decades to develop a vaccine and only six governments bought it. Bavarian Nordic A/S is the world’s sole supplier of a licensed vaccine for monkeypox. The World Health Organization in recent days declared the disease a public health emergency of international concern, the first time the group has issued that designation since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • Telltale Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Experts

    We just can't get a break from COVID. While things were inching closer towards normalcy, cases are rising again thanks to the latest dominant variant BA.5, which experts say is the most contagious COVID strain yet. Although the virus affects everyone differently, there are symptoms to watch out for that indicate you've had COVID and Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with Dr. Mark Fischer, Regional Medical Director at International SOS who explains what to know about BA.5 and symptoms to watch out

  • Nikola seeks to quash subpoena from founder Milton for his criminal case

    Nikola Corp, the electric- and hydrogen-powered truck maker, on Friday asked a U.S. judge to quash a subpoena from founder and former Chief Executive Trevor Milton as he defends against criminal fraud charges, calling it an overbroad "fishing expedition." In a filing in Manhattan federal court, Nikola said it has already produced millions of pages to Milton, including materials collected in related probe by the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

  • AstraZeneca Drops Moderna-Partnered, Phase 2 Heart Disease Drug Candidate

    AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) has removed a Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA)-partnered cardiovascular disease candidate from its phase 2 pipeline. The Moderna-partnered candidate is AZD8601, a therapy based on mRNA encoding vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF-A). In EPICCURE Phase 2a trial, the investigators injected the mRNA directly into the myocardium of patients undergoing elective coronary artery bypass surgery. Related: AstraZeneca Q2 Highlights: Profits Fall, COVID-19 Vaccine Sales Dip, Li

  • If You Have This Soup in Your Pantry, Get Rid of It, FDA Warns

    Whether you're nursing a cold or need a quick and easy lunch, soup is the one food that practically everyone has in their pantry. No matter much or little you know about cooking, being able to grab your can opener or tear into a packet for a reliably good meal is a convenience that's too good for most to pass up—especially if you haven't had time to make it to the grocery store for fresh ingredients lately. But now, the Food&Drug Administration (FDA) is warning consumers that one soup that may b

  • Dietitians Explain Whether Apple Cider Vinegar Actually Works for Weight Loss

    We explore the science behind using apple cider vinegar for weight loss. While there may be some truth to the apple cider vinegar diet, it’s not a miracle.

  • Sarepta Will Seek Approval of Gene Therapy Before Completing Phase 3 Trial

    The company had said it was in talks with the FDA about seeking early approval, but Wall Street analysts thought the agency would make it wait to apply.

  • Turkey Inflation Erodes Minimum Wage Increase, Labor Group Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekShock July Stock Rally Was a Monster the Fed May Regret SeeingAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision Monkeypox is Spreading Fast. Now Kids Are Getting It, TooRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooTurkey’s accelerating inflation has pushed the poverty threshold to four times the minimum wage, according to a report

  • Bausch Health Stock Halted After Patent Ruling. The Decision Could Be the ‘Worst Possible Outcome,’ Analyst Says.

    A federal court ruling has dealt a blow to Bausch Health by appearing to clear the way for generic competition for the company’s drug Xifaxan. Bausch Health stock (ticker: BHC) plummeted more than 50% Thursday morning on the news, and trading of the shares was halted. In 2020, Bausch Health Ireland and Salix Pharmaceuticals sued Norwich Pharmaceuticals in 2020 for patent infringement, regarding Norwich’s plans to bring a generic version of Xifaxan to market before its patents had expired, according to a Bloomberg Law report.

  • Can you go to work with Covid?

    Or, more importantly, should you? As Covid cases remain high, here’s everything you need to know

  • Pfizer Sales Climb Again on Covid-19 Products

    Strong quarterly sales of Pfizer’s Covid-19 products helped offset mixed results from other products, and the drugmaker sees full-year revenue gains being offset by unfavorable currency effects.

  • ‘He went head first, without a sound’: RAF officer falls to his death in Himalayas

    A climber has given a chilling account of how a British military officer fell to his death from the summit of a mountain in the Himalayas.

  • This American teacher also sits in a Russian jail, worried nobody cares

    OAKMONT, Pa. - The "other American" imprisoned in Russia has a name, too. He was always just Mr. Fogel to the students he entranced with lectures about the Cold War. But he is Marc Hilliard Fogel on his well-worn passports, abundantly stamped from his many years of teaching International Baccalaureate history courses at schools attended by the children of U.S. diplomats and the global elite in Colombia, Venezuela, Oman, Malaysia and, for the past 10 years, in Russia.Subscribe to The Post Most ne

  • Henderson County prepares for monkeypox virus outbreak with limited vaccines

    As the number of monkeypox cases in North Carolina keeps climbing, Henderson County, still without a case, is preparing for a possible outbreak.

  • Reinfection, severe outcome more common with BA.5 variant; virus spike protein toxic to heart cells

    Compared with the earlier Omicron BA.2 subvariant, currently dominant Omicron BA.5 is linked with higher odds of causing a second SARS-COV-2 infection regardless of vaccination status, a study from Portugal suggests. Further, they found, in infected heart muscle cells only the SARS-CoV-2 spike interacted with so-called TLR4 proteins (Toll-like receptor-4) that recognize invaders and trigger inflammatory responses.

  • What did we learn from Biden's bout with COVID-19?

    The sharpest opinions on the debate from around the web

  • Hershey warns it won’t be able to meet demand for Halloween candy this year: ‘Everything is awful’

    “Just when I thought things couldn’t get any worse,” one candy lover says

  • Pilot jumps from plane before emergency landing

    Authorities are searching for a North Carolina pilot who jumped from a plane before it made an emergency landing.

  • Inmate mails judge letter saying the women closest to him will disappear, feds say

    “We know where they live, work, or go to school,” the inmate serving his sentence in South Carolina warned.