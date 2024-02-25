Free income tax advice from NJ CPAs and the Asbury Park Press on March 3

Each year, the Asbury Park Press hosts volunteers from the New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants to take calls from readers looking for free advice on filling out their tax returns.

So with the help of those volunteer accountants, we will host a Zoom session in which readers can speak with a CPA for free from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 3.

Visit njcpa.org/askacpa and you can either preregister or access the event on Sunday, where you will be transferred to a private room with a CPA. You can leave your camera on or off, whichever you prefer.

The New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants and the Asbury Park Press will answer your tax questions for free on March 3, 2024.

How to get the free tax advice: Click here to get the link to pre-register, or you can just visit it on Sunday

Those who prefer to dial in can call 929-205-6099 during the program's hours. When prompted, enter meeting 876 9342 0717 and passcode 255890. You will be transferred to an available CPA for a one-on-one conversation.

Be sure to visit njcpa.org/askacpa for more details.

Have you done your income taxes yet? Refund checks are 29% lower this year, early data shows. Here's why

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Free income tax advice March 3 from NJ CPAs and the Asbury Park Press