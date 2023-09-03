'Free of judgement': Inclusive coffee shop opens in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER – A coffee shop "free of judgment" has made its way in Bridgewater, serving lavender lattes, lemon white chocolate scones, and warm matcha.

The Boundless Bean is a coffee shop with a mission to serve the community by hiring employees with "differing abilities," including individuals with intellectual disabilities and autism.

Elena Hogan and her husband, Tommy Hogan, opened the business with inclusivity in mind and offered people with differing abilities a thriving work life and a safe place to learn.

The motto here is "everything is teamwork."

Danielle Armstrong and Kate Wood, both of Bridgewater, receive their order from Sophia Hogan of Easton at the Boundless Bean coffee shop in downtown Bridgewater on Thursday, August 30, 2023.

Together, they work closely to accomplish tasks while supporting any employee who need extra help and coaching.

"Our coffee shop is a place free of judgment; it's a safe place where you won't be stared at, and we make an effort to get to know our customers by knowing their names and orders," Elena said.

Sophia Hogan of Easton focuses on stamping bags with the Boundless Bean logo, one of her favorite things to do while working part time at the coffee shop on Thursday, August 30, 2023.

Shop offers coffee and more

There, you can shop at different inclusive businesses selling crafts, totes, mugs, soap, coffee, socks, prints, and many more unique items.

The Boundless Bean in downtown Bridgewater on Thursday, August 30, 2023.

"There is a little something for everyone. You can do your Christmas shopping here for gifts. It isn't just chocolate and coffee," Elena said.

As for the menu, there's a large variety of specialty coffee flavors sustainably sourced by Snowy Owls, as well as other food items including soup, baked goods, bagels, and in the fall, breakfast sandwiches.

Why the shop was created

Outside of running a busy coffee shop, Elena is an occupational therapist by trade, so she understands the "rejection" some may face in society.

As an occupational therapist, it's her job to "think outside the box" and solve daily living problems an individual may have.

The staff of the Boundless Bean coffee shop which opened in late May of 2023. Starting at left, Kara Tait of Brockton, Kayla Hanson of Hanson, owner/manager Elena Hogan, and in front, Sophia Hogan of Easton, pictured on Thursday, August 30, 2023.

Her business, The Boundless Bean, helps break down one barrier in someone's life: working a job.

"It's our mission to provide meaningful and motivating job opportunities for individuals with differing abilities, and it's a team approach. It's a mix of people who need support and supportive employees to provide the support, and that's the main goal. It's the only reason we opened the coffee shop; it gives people an outlet to thrive," Elena said

In the future, the owners plan to add more menu items and open for a short period on Sundays.

Sophia Hogan places the tray of fresh treats in the display case out front in the Boundless Bean coffee shop in downtown Bridgewater on Thursday, August 30, 2023.

Where is The Boundless Bean located

The coffee shop is located at 10 Summer St, Bridgewater, and open Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and closed on Sunday.

