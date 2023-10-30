Free Lyft rides for jobseekers through new Augusta-led program

FILE - Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson addresses the crowd during a stop on the Investing in America tour at Augusta Technical College on July 18, 2023. As part of the federal Workforce Hub, Augusta will offer job seeker's free Lyft rides through December.

Augusta is partnering with a number of other organizations to get jobseeker's rides through the end of December.

In an announcement Monday, the office of Mayor Garnett Johnson said that the program involves collaboration with the White House, Lyft, the United Way of the CSRA and the Community Foundation of the CSRA.

“My Administration is working collectively to ensure that jobseekers and the gainfully employed living in Augusta-Richmond County have access to transportation,” Johnson was quoted as saying in a press release. "We must work together to dismantle barriers that prevent people from succeeding.”

The free Lyft rides are designed mostly to help people get to interviews or other pre-employment appointments, and can be requested by calling 211 from Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The administration of President Joe Biden announced in May that Augusta had been named one of five federal Workforce Hubs. The collaboration with Lyft is part of that initiative.

