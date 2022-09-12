Free Mental Health Webinar Series Supports Employee Reintegration into an Endemic Workplace

The Alberta Municipal Health and Safety Association (AMHSA) to launch Season 3 of its popular Maintaining Mental Fitness (MMF) series focused on the transition from a pandemic to an endemic workplace environment.

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - The Alberta Municipal Health and Safety Association (AMHSA) will again host a free webinar series to support mental fitness for organizations and individuals in an endemic world. AMHSA is partnering with the Canadian Society of Safety Engineering (CSSE), Alberta Municipalities and Howatt HR Consulting to produce the educational series.

Social and political events have shaped and redefined many workplace cultures during the COVID-19 pandemic. As people experience the collision of differing perspectives, behaviours and states of mental health that have emerged over the past two years, organizations are challenged to adjust to these new realities.

Webinars are presented and moderated by mental health subject matter experts from across Canada. Topics include how to manage stress by proactively tackling issues, being prepared to deliver bad news, communicating decisions with empathy, and modeling behaviours that will help everyone move forward towards a shared purpose.

MMF Series 3 will commence September 20th and will delve into three separate and relevant operational topics. Each plenary topic will feature three individual webinars, provide an overview of a key micro-skill to support workplace mental health, and will conclude with a Q & A for participants to ask questions.

Free registration for the webinar series is open to all individuals and organizations, public and private, who are seeking practical ways to maintain mental health and wellbeing during a time when traditional workplace norms are being redefined.

The Alberta Municipal Health and Safety Association (AMHSA) is an educational non-profit organization that promotes the knowledge of health and safety and environment in the workplace.

The Canadian Society of Safety Engineering (CSSE) is the leading professional association for health, safety and environmental practitioners in Canada.

Alberta Municipalities represents the province's municipalities where over 85% of Albertans live, including summer villages, villages, cities, towns and specialized municipalities.

Howatt HR Consulting helps clients achieve operational excellence through aligning strategic planning with people and operational goals using qualitative and quantitative approaches to employee care and operational excellence

