Free National Event For Small Businesses To Be More Productive, Profitable and Protected

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Vince Fung, Founder & CEO of Expera Information Technology, an IT services company serving small business owners across Canada is officially a host of the first annual Small Business Tech Day happening December 15th.

This FREE online event will feature keynote presentations from celebrities including Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary, former FBI counter-terrorism and intelligence operative Eric O'Neill, and best-selling author and entrepreneur extraordinaire Mike Michalowicz.

The event is designed to help small businesses equip themselves with the best technology and practices available today to increase productivity and profitability and protect them against online threats.

"With companies adapting to the reality of hybrid workforces, cloud computing and needing access to everything, from anywhere, at any time, it's more important than ever to ensure that small businesses know what's available to them in the rapidly evolving landscape. Small business leaders and their employees can improve their quality of life while increasing productivity and profitability if they have the right tools, software and support," said Vince Fung, founder and CEO of Expera IT. "It's also important they know how small businesses and their employees can be targets of online scams, theft or ransom and have the right security in place to ensure they don't fall victim to cyber-attacks."

This first-of-its-kind international event will feature well-known business leaders, tech experts and leading minds showing small businesses how to compete and succeed in many aspects of their business with a focus on leveraging technology to be more productive, profitable and protected. For more information about Small Business Tech Day, go to https://smallbusinesstechday.com/ or call 403.269.8324 and let them know you'd like information on the FREE local event happening on December 15th.

About Vince Fung

Vince Fung is the Founder and CEO of Expera Information Technology, a premier IT Managed Services Provider in Canada. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and an MBA from the Queen's School of Business.

Story continues

Mr. Fung is a leading cyber security and IT industry expert and award-winning keynote speaker and has been featured at technology conferences across the US and Canada including the New York City Bar Association, Harvard Club of Boston and the NASDAQ.

SOURCE Expera Information Technology

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/04/c6736.html