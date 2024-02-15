Free People opens at Garden City Center Feb. 16. It's one of 6 stores opening in 2024

Free People is officially opening its doors tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 16 at Garden City Center.

One of the six new shops expected to open at the popular Cranston outdoor shopping center in 2024, this is the second Rhode Island location for Free People, which is also has a location at Providence Place mall.

"Garden City Center is thrilled to welcome Free People to our property, as we are sure our loyal customers are as well,” said Garden City Center General Manager Joe Koechel in a press release. “Free People’s brand essence of inspiring shoppers to live ‘free’ through expressions of art and fashion align so well with our goal of bringing exciting, best in class experiences to our customers. We are delighted for Free People to join our roster of shopping, dining, and experiences.”

The new store will be located near the gazebo at 85 Hillside Rd. It's on the opposite corner of the parking lot from Anthropologie, which is also owned by Free People's parent company Urban Outfitters.

The store will carry the We The Free, free-est and Intimately brands among their offerings.

What else is opening at Garden City Center in 2024?

Garden City is almost at its full leased capacity, Garden City Spokeswoman Faith Lockhart told The Providence Journal, with six shops slated to open this year.

The remaining five are:

