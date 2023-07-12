Free Slurpee NFTs Served Up by 7-Eleven

Thirsty for some sweet digital assets? Just in time for “Slurpee Day” (July 11, or 7/11), global convenience store franchise 7-Eleven is launching free Slurpee NFTs on the Polygon network.

“We’re always looking for new and creative ways to celebrate with our customers on our favorite day of the year," Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven Executive Vice President, and Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer, said in a press release.

Available only via mobile devices, the sugary collectible game features a virtual 7-Eleven Slurpee cup and four flavors: Cherry, Blue Raspberry, Pina Colada, and Summertime Citrus.

"Maybe you’ll even give us some inspiration for future flavors,” Jarratt said.

Collectors can choose any or all flavors in no particular order and create the Slurpee of their (and their dentist's) dreams.

After filling the cup to the top, the next screen gives the collector a choice to claim their "Slurpee Vibe Digital Collectible," or to go back to the previous screen to start over.

If satisfied with their creation, the collector can select "claim now" and move to the next screen, which asks for the collector's name, email address, and telephone number. A six-digit code will be emailed to the collector to claim the Slurpee NFT.

The digital collectible and a new wallet on the Polygon blockchain will be created to hold the Slurpee token.

Considered by some to be a dirty word, NFTs are not mentioned in the Slurpee app. Instead, the term "digital collectible" is used. The only reference to non-fungible tokens is in the app’s terms of service.

Non-fungible tokens, better known as NFTs, are cryptographically unique tokens linked to digital (and sometimes physical) content, providing proof of ownership.

Unlike traditional NFTs where the holder is the owner and can do as they please with the collectible, the 7-Eleven 'Find Your Slurpee Vibe' collectibles are merely licensed to the collector, are not stored or transferred, and can not be sold or transferred to a third party, according to the terms of service.

Last month, snack brand Slim Jim launched a collection of NFTs on Polygon, "GigaJims," a collection of 10,000 free digital collectibles. In 2021, both Taco Bell and Burger King experimented in the space. Other brands looking to leverage blockchain technology and NFTs include Chick-Fil-A, Toyota, and drug maker, Pfizer.