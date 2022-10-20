U.S. markets open in 18 minutes

Free Webinar to Address Large-Scale API Security Risks

·3 min read

BOULDER, Colo.,, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resurface Labs, a leading provider of API security software, will be holding a webinar on October 20, 2022 at 9:00 AM entitled Latest Trends in API Security and Learn How to Stay Ahead of Attackers. Hosted by industry analyst and researcher Richard Stiennon and API security expert and founder of Resurface Labs, Rob Dickinson, the discussion will provide insight into the numerous vulnerabilities that exist with Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) and how companies are responding in one of the fastest-growing segments of the cybersecurity industry.

APIs present a significant security threat due to their architecture and the fact that companies have limited visibility on the number and types of APIs interfacing with their systems.  Attendees of this FREE webinar will specifically learn:

  • how APIs are being exploited

  • the risks of limited visibility of API traffic

  • practical solutions on how to mitigate this exposure

"Vulnerabilities in data sharing between applications are readily becoming more apparent as the use of APIs continues to proliferate," states Stiennon. "As enterprise security teams move to target this specific threat to their data, the API security sector continues to see dramatic increases in both revenue and number of product offerings." As part of the discussion, Stiennon will present additional findings from his third-quarter report on the direction of the API security industry.

The design of APIs requires that companies look outside conventional security measures. According to Dickinson. "To safeguard data, companies need to look beyond traditional perimeter tools.  APIs generate phenomenal amounts of traffic, and the API economy shows no indication of slowing. To protect against these threats, companies must improve their visibility, detection, and response. Users must be validated before they reach a company's applications and have the ability to compromise data security"

Individuals interested in attending this FREE event, can register here.

About Resurface Labs

Mapped to OWASP Top10, Resurface alerts on threats with complete data security patterns and behaviors. Resurface is the only API security solution engineered for deep inspection at scale. Efficiently handling millions of API calls, Resurface detects and alerts on active attacks with complete datasets. Resurface Labs Inc is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About IT-Harvest

Richard Stiennon is Chief Research Analyst for IT-Harvest, the firm he founded in 2005 to currently cover the 2,850 vendors that make up the IT security industry. He has presented on the topic of cybersecurity in 31 countries on six continents. He published Curmudgeon: How to Succeed as an Industry Analyst in 2020. In 2019 he published Secure Cloud Transformation: The CIO's Journey. He also wrote Surviving Cyberwar (Government Institutes, 2010) and Washington Post bestseller, There Will Be Cyberwar. He is a member of the advisory board at several technology startups and sits on the boards of Anitian and QuickHeal. Stiennon was Chief Strategy Officer for Blancco Technology Group, the Chief Marketing Officer for Fortinet, Inc., and VP Threat Research at Webroot Software. Prior to these positions, he was a Research VP at Gartner. He has a BS in Aerospace Engineering and an MA in War in the Modern World from King's College, London. Follow @cyberwar on Twitter.

Media Contact: Pat Clawson, 720-804-0324, 347051@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/free-webinar-to-address-large-scale-api-security-risks-301654512.html

SOURCE Resurface Labs

