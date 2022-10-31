U.S. markets close in 40 minutes

Free Webinar: Medical Tourism: Quick Wins or Long-Term Success?

·3 min read

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Many organizations are looking for quick wins in medical tourism: put up a new website quickly; implement quick services for medical travel patients; launch a quick marketing campaign; and attract international payers quickly. The reality is that if you are only focused on quick wins, you'll be quickly disappointed. Long-term success in medical tourism requires a disciplined and proactive approach that is patient-centric, promotes continuous innovation, and leverages smart relationships and partnerships.

The Medical Tourism Association
The Medical Tourism Association

Register for this webinar and understand where the gaps are so you can identify where the opportunities lie.

December 7th, 2022

10:00 AM | Eastern Standard Time
04:00 PM | European Standard Time
06:00 PM | Gulf Standard Time
10:00 PM | China Standard Time

Join us as experts discuss why some organizations are successful in medical tourism while others are failing and why some organizations hit a "ceiling" of patient volume they just can't get past, while other healthcare providers have patients beating a path to their door.

We will examine key industry stakeholders, including insurance companies, facilitators, hospitals, doctors to understand some common denominators for success and failure in medical tourism.

Webinar learning points:

  • Things you may be doing right now that are limiting the success of your medical tourism marketing.

  • Common mistakes many healthcare providers make in communication and client engagement.

  • Eliminating barriers that are negatively impacting the medical travel patient experience.

  • Strategies organizations can employ to build strong referral relationships.

  • Steps startups and insurers can take to maximize a successful entry into medical tourism.

  • Why some government initiatives are successful while others are not?

  • GHA's new EXCELerator program, a solution designed to accelerate innovation and maximize opportunities for success in the global healthcare space.

Click here to register!

About the Medical Tourism Association (MTA):

The Medical Tourism Association is an international non-profit association made up of the top international hospitals, healthcare providers, medical travel facilitators, insurance companies, and other affiliated companies and members with the common goal of promoting the highest level of quality of healthcare to patients in a global environment. The Association promotes the interests of its healthcare provider and medical travel facilitator members. The Medical Tourism Association has three tenets: Transparency, Communication and Education. The Medical Tourism Association works with governments to help launch strategic and long-term initiatives in medical tourism across all stakeholders.

About the Global Healthcare Resources (GHR):

Global Healthcare Resources is a marketing consulting firm specializing in business development and marketing strategy and penetration services in the employer health care, benefits, well-being, and medical travel industries.

GHR leverages thought leadership, educational training, and virtual and live events to connect buyers and providers of services together to scale business opportunities. In the last couple of years, GHR has focused on utilizing the connection between personal and professional motivation to build a business and launched three moonshots in key areas necessary for industry growth. Cost, Culture, and Care. Through these moonshots, GHR anticipates building a movement that inspires growth through the shared vision, mission, and values inextricably linked between employer and employees.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/free-webinar-medical-tourism-quick-wins-or-long-term-success-301663722.html

SOURCE Medical Tourism Association

