Free2Move celebrates the 5 year anniversary of their marketplace with an established growth model

Free2Move North America, Inc.
·4 min read

Launched in September 2016, Free2Move has established success across the U.S. and Europe, and has just been awarded the Frost & Sullivan Award "2021 OEM New Mobility Marketplace Company of the Year."

Atlanta, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Free2Move is a leader in mobility, and offers a complete ecosystem for private and professional customers, with tailor-made solutions that offer multiple vehicle access options through a single web-based and mobile app. The group is accelerating the deployment of its Mobility Hub services globally, as the needs of B2B and B2C customer needs begin to converge.

"Free2Move reaffirms its unique positioning and international leadership in the mobility market. We have all the talent, cutting-edge technology, a strong brand and a sustainable business model that will allow us to continue our deployment pace and achieve our goals,” explains Brigitte Courtehoux, Free2Move CEO.

"Habits are changing and the mobility needs of individuals and companies are merging," continues Brigitte Courtehoux. "Drivers are now "consuming" mobility. We support our customers in their freedom of movement and facilitate their travel with a 360° mobility offer. We are proud to have created and marketed our mobility hub which covers all needs and all use-cases ranging from a few minutes, days, months or years. We are now positioned as the international leader in all the forms of mobility.”

Cities, companies, and individuals have all come to recognize that equitable access to mobility promotes well-being, improves employee productivity and limits the environmental impact of commutes. Free2Move brings all customer groups a fresh approach to optimizing mobility with turnkey solutions.

Individual and corporate Free2Move clients simply use the app to access a complete mobility hub that empowers them to rent a vehicle for a few minutes, to several months in major cities and more than 170 countries worldwide:

  • Car-sharing: In Washington D.C., Portland, Madrid, Paris, and soon other cities, it is possible to locate more than 2,400 cars in an instant.

  • Rent: In more than 170 countries, relying on its network of franchisees, dealers and partners, Free2Move provides daily rental access to more than 400,000 vehicles.

  • Car On Demand: For even more flexibility, Free2Move offers its customers a subscription service that allows them to rent vehicles of any brand on a monthly basis and without any time commitment.

For its corporate customers, Free2Move has developed a complete range of fleet management services enabling them to reduce the total cost of ownership and tools to improve the carbon footprint of their fleet:

  • Connect Fleet: This is an online management platform to manage the fleet. Thanks to on-board electronics, data from all vehicles is transmitted in real time for optimized fleet monitoring.

  • PHEV Connect: To optimize and control the use of Hybrid Vehicles (PHEV) within a fleet, Free2Move offers an adapted monitoring software.

  • Lease: This full-service lease option is perfect for longer term vehicle access.

Finally, to assist the customers in their transition to the use of electric vehicles, Free2Move has integrated a range of solutions to remove the main current obstacles:

  • Charge my Car: This solution provides access to more than 250,000 charging points in Europe, and allows customers to plan their journey accordingly.

  • All-E: This subscription offers the customer a complete package including a charging station with home installation, access to a green energy package and a public charging package.

The events that have shaped the brand's history in 5 years:

  • Birth of Free2Move in 2016

  • Launch of the Connect Fleet / Fleet Sharing offers in 2016

  • Madrid Carsharing opened in 2016

  • Launch of the Lease offer in 2017

  • Opening of Paris and WDC Carsharing in 2018

  • Launch of the Rent 2019 offer

  • Launch of Car On Demand subscription in 2019

  • Launch of the E-Mobility Advisor and PHEV Connect tools in 2020

  • Creation of a single application bringing together all the Free2Move services available throughout the world in 2020

  • Creation of Free2Move eSolutions in 2021

  • Opening of Portland Carsharing in 2021

Free2Move’s 2021 figures:

  • 2 million users

  • 2,400 car-sharing cars

  • 500,000 parking spaces

  • 170 countries

  • 600,000 business contracts

  • A fleet of 400,000 vehicles for rental

  • A fleet of 420,000 vehicles for leasing

  • 250,000 charging points for electric vehicles

*********************************

About Free2Move:

Free2Move is a global mobility brand offering a complete and unique ecosystem for its private and professional customers around the world. Relying on data and technology, Free2Move puts the customer experience at the heart of the business to reinvent mobility and facilitate the transition to e-mobility. As a real marketplace for mobility, the company offers a range of products and services ranging from car-sharing to short, medium or long-term rental, including the reservation of VTC drivers, parking spaces and charging stations via the app, as well as support solutions towards the energy transition or even fleet management for professionals. Finally, Free2Move designs, develops, produces and distributes electric mobility products and services ranging from charging infrastructure, monthly subscriptions, battery life cycle management to the integration of Vehicle-to-Grid technology (V2G). Free2Move in figures is: 2 millions users, 400,000 rental vehicles, 500,000 parking spaces, 250,000 charging points, 600,000 business contracts and a presence in 170 countries. For further information: https://www.free2move.com/

CONTACT: David C Dowty Free2Move North America, Inc. (248) 385 - 7407 david.dowty@free2move.com Dalyce Semko Open2America 4038693259 d.semko@open2america.com Aurélie Denizanne Gicquel Free2Move, Head of Communication aurelie.denizanne@free2move.com


