U.S. markets close in 1 hour 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,378.44
    +89.74 (+2.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,033.78
    +809.95 (+2.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,645.01
    +171.43 (+1.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,028.13
    +32.12 (+1.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.51
    -1.30 (-1.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,889.20
    -37.10 (-1.93%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    -0.54 (-2.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1261
    +0.0057 (+0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9930
    +0.0240 (+1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3402
    +0.0025 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6610
    +0.1840 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,815.52
    +2,183.29 (+5.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    883.71
    +15.60 (+1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.46
    +282.08 (+3.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,476.50
    +505.68 (+1.95%)
     

Free2move unstoppable, arrives in Columbus!

Free2Move North America, Inc.
·3 min read

150 Jeep® Renegades are available for use by the minute, by the day, or by the month, through the Free2move app

Columbus, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Free2move has just arrived in Columbus, Ohio, and is revolutionizing mobility in the city. Through the Free2move app, people are able to immediately access brand-new Jeep Renegades parked in the city center, and rent the vehicles by the minute, by the day, or by the month. Already present in Washington D.C., Portland, Denver, and Austin, and available with dedicated solutions in California, Colorado, and Texas, Free2move continues to advance in its American expansion with Columbus Ohio as the newest Mobility Hub.

“The creation of a new Mobility Hub in Columbus, Ohio, is proof of Free2move's interest in simplifying and guaranteeing mobility in the United States, with a complete solution that offers different types of rentals according to the consumer's needs. Columbus is the next step in our expansion, a city that has opened its doors to us and to which we are very grateful for its support and help in the development of smart mobility,” shares Shant Mouradian, Free2move Chief Operating Officer.

Free2move Mobility Hubs offer easy-to-use vehicle access. Through the dedicated app, service is available 24/7, and vehicles are booked directly with each individual Free2move customer account; no additional paperwork is required. Prices are all-inclusive, meaning insurance, parking, and fuel in the car is all included in the quoted price. Vehicle access options are available by the minute and by the week, with the free-floating fleet of Jeep® Renegades. And customers looking for longer term use can book the Free2move Car On Demand monthly subscription service, which includes vehicle delivery to their preferred location.

“Columbus is excited to be joining other major U.S. cities that have partnered with Free2Move to offer a new mobility option for residents and visitors,” said Jennifer L. Gallagher, Director of the Department of Public Service. “The car-sharing service will provide an option for people who don’t own a vehicle but need mobility connections to travel around our city.”

Designed to provide seamless vehicle access, Free2move can take people on shopping excursions, and be used for weekend getaways and family adventures. The applications for Free2move Jeep® Renegades are limitless!

“Free2Move car-sharing plays an important role in City of Columbus multimodal mobility planning,” said Robert Ferrin, Assistant Director of the Division of Parking Services. “The service will provide flexibility for vehicle owners and non-owners alike, support sustainability goals, and offer a proven parking demand management tool in the city’s urban neighborhoods.”

About Free2move

Free2move is the only global mobility brand offering a complete and unique ecosystem for its private and professional customers around the world. Relying on data and technology, Free2move puts the customer experience at the heart of the business to reinvent mobility. Free2move offers a range of services to satisfy the multiple travel needs of its customers from one minute to several days or months with car-sharing service, short, medium or long-term rental as well as the reservation of VTC drivers, parking spaces and charging stations via the app.

Free2move Mobility in figures worldwide: 2 million customers, 450,000 rental vehicles, 500,000 parking spaces, 250,000 charging points in Europe.

Media contacts:

Open2America - Dalyce Semko (403)869-3259 - email: d.semko@open2america.com

CONTACT: Dalyce Semko Open2America 14038693259 d.semko@open2america.com


Recommended Stories

  • 4 Supercharged Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Electrification of transport is an unstoppable trend. President Joe Biden wants to make 50% of all vehicle sales to be electric by 2030. Top automakers have also announced intentions to increase their electric vehicle (EV) sales in sync with this target.

  • Norwegian Delivers Great News for Royal Caribbean, Carnival

    The U.S. cruise industry — and most cruises around the world — shut down from roughly March 2020 through July 2021. All three major cruise lines have lost billions and those losses did not stop in July. Now, however, some of the seas have gotten smoother for the major cruise lines.

  • Analysts say Boeing could look outside of Seattle for next new jet

    Analysts expect the Boeing Co. to announce a new jet in the next couple of years but, they say, it could look outside its primary manufacturing hub to build the aircraft. According to a report from the Puget Sound Business Journal, industry observers believe Boeing (NYSE: BA) will soon launch a competitor to the Airbus A321neo (new-engine option) in the upper-end of the narrow-body segment. “We do not want to look at today’s capability as a driving force behind the decision as to where to put the next generation aircraft,” Michel Merluzeau, an industry analyst with AIR, said earlier this month at the Pacific Northwest Aerospace Alliance annual forum “Footprint is not guarantee of the work.”

  • Lucid Stock Falls on First Recall. This One Isn’t Going to Be Fixed With Software.

    Electric-vehicle start-up Lucid has its first recall listed on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website. Lucid makes futuristic, luxury EVs, but this recall isn’t going to be fixed with a software patch. Investor interest in automotive recalls is rising after Tesla (ticker: TSLA) recalled almost 1.5 million vehicles so far in 2022.

  • Rolls-Royce stops buying Russian titanium amid return to profit

    Rolls-Royce will stop buying Russian titanium for its jet engine rotor blades while BAE Systems, Britain's biggest defence company, said higher spending by European governments had pushed up profits.

  • Carvana Follows Amazon Out of Cyberspace and Into the Physical World

    Carvana is spending big bucks to makes sure nearly 80% of U.S. citizens live within 100 miles of one of its physical fulfilment centers.

  • Arcimoto Stock Gives Back Gains. The EV Maker Has a New Factory and a Self-Driving Plan.

    The company has delivered roughly 500 of its electric three-wheelers. Its new factory is meant to reach its full capacity of 50,000 units a year in 2025.

  • Booking CEO, analysts bullish even as stock lands on day’s worst-performing lists

    Booking Holdings' stock on Thursday matched its previous longest losing streak of six days, ending the day down sharply as the Russian invasion of Ukraine weighed on the travel industry.

  • USPS snubs EVs, Biden with next-gen delivery fleet deal

    The U.S. Postal Service is sticking with its original plan to replace up to 90% of its mail delivery fleet with gasoline-powered vehicles from Oshkosh Corp. The decision dashes the hopes of the Biden administration, which had lobbied the independent agency to switch to a predominantly electric vehicle fleet. The Postal Service finalized its decision, which it outlines in a 384-page document, after reviewing comments from the Environmental Protection Agency and evaluating the potential environmental impacts of its next-generation delivery vehicle (NGDV) program.

  • First look: We toured Disney’s new Star Wars hotel opening next week

    Next week, Walt Disney World is launching an unusual hotel called Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. It will be an immersive — and quite expensive — two-night experience that makes visitors feel like they are aboard a spaceship in the Star Wars universe. On Thursday, we took a four-hour tour for media and many a gushing social media “influencer” who could only bring cell phones and small video ...

  • Royal Caribbean Raises the Bar In Its Battle With Carnival Cruise Line

    In the cruise industry, bigger usually means better and Royal Caribbean has gone big with its latest move.

  • Accor CEO Says Hotel Giant Won’t Wait for Business Travel to Return

    One of the most financially battered hotel companies from the pandemic made a sharp U-turn to profitability last year. Accor reported Thursday morning a roughly $95 million profit for all of 2021. While the profitability figure may be less than what was seen by most of Accor’s U.S.-based competitors, it is a seismic improvement over […]

  • Ukraine Worries Hit Travel Shares. Booking Stock Just Got an Upgrade.

    Travel stocks are taking news of the invasion particularly hard, but Gordon Haskett analyst Robert Mollins lifted his call on Booking to Buy from Hold.

  • Should I start my car to warm up in cold weather? Experts explain the best way to do it

    Experts say it's not a good idea to warm up your car in winter. Here's why.

  • First Look: Inside the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser at Disney

    Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is an immersive experience aboard a cruise in space where guests choose their own adventure.

  • Disney World Celebrates 50 Years of Culinary Recipes in Park's New Official Cookbook

    Delicious Disney: Walt Disney World has never-before-released recipes, as well as recipes that no longer are served on the Disney property

  • Murdaughs condoned son’s underage drinking, amended Mallory Beach lawsuit says

    The amended suit, filed one day before the three-year anniversary of the boat crash that killed Beach, accused Paul and Maggie Murdaugh of negligence in the crash.

  • USPS won't be buying more electric mail trucks, despite EPA pleas

    The USPS is moving forward with plans to spend $11.3 billion on a fleet of next-generation mail trucks that mostly run on gas, despite requests from the EPA and Biden administration to electrify its new vehicles instead.

  • U.S. safety agency probes 1.7 million Hondas after braking complaints

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -U.S. safety regulators said they are investigating 1,732,000 Honda Motor vehicles over reports of inadvertent braking that increases the risk of a collision. The probe comes a week after the transport agency said it was opening a formal investigation into 416,000 Tesla vehicles over complaints of unexpected brake activation tied to its driver assistance system Autopilot. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it has received 278 complaints that allege braking incidents "occurring with nothing obstructing the vehicle's path of travel", with six alleging a collision with minor injuries.

  • Ford has no plans to spin off EV or gasoline-powered vehicle businesses -CEO

    DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co has no plans to spin off its electric vehicle or gasoline-powered vehicle businesses, Chief Executive Jim Farley said on Wednesday. "We have no plans to spin off our electric business or our ICE business," Farley said at a Wolfe Research conference appearance that was webcast, using an acronym for internal-combustion engine. "We know our competition is Nio and Tesla, and we have to beat them, not match them," he added.