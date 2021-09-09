U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,493.28
    -20.79 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,879.38
    -151.69 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,248.25
    -38.38 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,249.13
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.92
    -1.38 (-1.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.30
    +2.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1830
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2990
    -0.0350 (-2.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3837
    +0.0062 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7200
    -0.5400 (-0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,338.48
    +74.72 (+0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,192.73
    +2.06 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,024.21
    -71.32 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,008.19
    -173.02 (-0.57%)
     

Freedom Bank Launches New Business Valuation Loan Product in Exclusive Partnership with FinTech

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Bank Partners with BizEquity to Deliver Powerful Valuation and Benchmarking Tool to Small and Mid-Sized Business Clients

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCQX: FDVA) announced today that it will be launching a new Business Valuation Loan product to commercial clients in the Washington DC region utilizing BizEquity's state-of-the-art valuation platform. Businesses and entrepreneurs can also now turn to Freedom for a no-cost business valuation that will include industry benchmark KPIs in critical areas of performance which will help maximize growth. Businesses can utilize this information to make informed decisions on strategic alternatives, including expanding into new segments, entertaining new investors or exiting the business to a strategic buyer.

The Freedom Bank of Virginia (PRNewsfoto/Freedom Bank of Virginia)
The Freedom Bank of Virginia (PRNewsfoto/Freedom Bank of Virginia)

"Freedom Bank is continually looking for innovative and meaningful ways to serve entrepreneurs with consultation and capital. Our collaboration with BizEquity is a new way we can offer our clients the highest level of consultation with industry leading technology. We can now offer businesses access to a private, comprehensive and accurate estimate of their enterprise value through our exclusive partnership with BizEquity and its robust online platform. This will give our clients and prospects a roadmap to help drive growth and unlock the business's potential. Additionally, we are very excited to launch our new Business Valuation Loan based on a business's value, growth and potential identified through the BizEquity valuation," said Joe Thomas, President and CEO, Freedom Bank.

"BizEquity is proud to partner with Freedom Bank. Joe and his team's vision to provide lending solutions to businesses, based on their business value is the future. Freedom Bank's unwavering commitment to the success of entrepreneurs and business owners compliments BizEquity's mission to democratize business valuation knowledge for business owners everywhere. Together our partnership will enable businesses to access loans based on the value of their business—bringing Wall Street to Main Street," Said Michael M. Carter, CEO, BizEquity.

About BizEquity

BizEquity is a leading fintech software company created to democratize business valuation knowledge for every business in the world. BizEquity has created the largest online business valuation cloud-based software product and service and the most business valuation data on businesses in the market today. BizEquity's patented platform is distributed through leading financial services firms such as TD Bank; UBS; PNC; Northwestern Mutual; Equitable; Goldman Sachs, and over 750 other financial services firms and over 4,000 advisors. BizEquity was acquired by ACBJ in 2019 and now is able to provide financial services firms support to better reach business owner clients to help them discover their worth.

More information can be found at www.BizEquity.com.

About Freedom Bank

Freedom Bank (OTCQX: FDVA) is a next-generation community bank, headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, offering commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions using banker expertise and innovative technology to build lead relationships with clients. Focusing on businesses, real estate owners, and professionals, Freedom Bank concentrates on key industry verticals to deliver unique, sector-specific solutions to help clients meet their goals and realize their dreams. Freedom Bank had total assets of $837.07 million on June 30, 2021, and sales office locations in Fairfax, Vienna, Reston, Manassas, and Chantilly, VA. The Freedom Bank Mortgage Division is headquartered in Chantilly, VA and the Freedom Bank Small Business Lending Division is headquartered in Harrison, NY. For information about Freedom Bank, visit our website at www.freedom.bank.

Contact:
Joseph J. Thomas, President & Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 703-667-4161
Email: jthomas@freedom.bank

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/freedom-bank-launches-new-business-valuation-loan-product-in-exclusive-partnership-with-fintech-301372994.html

SOURCE Freedom Bank of Virginia

Recommended Stories

  • Why Gevo Stock Is Taking Off Today

    Renewable energy stock Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) is absolutely crushing the market today, up 39.7% as of 1:05 p.m. EDT. Gevo just found an investor in an oil and gas giant, and the market can't seem to control its excitement. Gevo is an early-stage renewable energy company that aims to produce low-carbon gasoline and jet fuel from feedstocks like corn.

  • Morgan Stanley warns of a 15% plunge before year-end — protect yourself this way

    Don't worry. There's a simple way to play defense.

  • Dow Jones Dips As Biden Drug Plan Hits Health Stocks; Warren Buffett Stock Passes Buy Point

    The Dow Jones fell as a Biden administration plan to cut prescription prices hit health care stocks. A Warren Buffett stock passed a buy point.

  • Stocks may fall 15% by year-end, warns Morgan Stanley. Here are some portfolio moves investors might consider.

    Morgan Stanley’s optimistic view of the economy isn’t keeping it from warning about a looming correction in the U.S. stock market.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Beaten Down Stocks She Just Bought

    All of these stocks are more than 40% below their peaks, but at least one important investor thinks they can recover.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought in September

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2.2% to 11.7%, should help pad investors' pocketbooks.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks This Year?

    Everyone likes a bargain, and buying stocks "on sale" is particularly alluring when the companies hitting a rough patch have familiar names, such as those in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The index is up by about 16%, but the three laggards' stock performance is in negative territory. With that caveat in mind, it's time to examine this year's worst-performing companies in the Dow Jones Industrial Average to see if these are value stocks or if their troubles have only begun.

  • Why Shares of Riskified Tumbled Today

    Shares of Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) fell today after the fraud management platform company reported its second-quarter results. The company's revenue and earnings in the quarter outpaced analysts' consensus estimates, but investors were disappointed that the company losses widened. Riskified's revenue grew 47% from the year-ago quarter to $55.7 million.

  • Why AeroVironment Stock Lost Altitude on Thursday

    Shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) were trading sharply lower on Thursday morning. AeroVironment reported the results of its fiscal 2022 first quarter (ended Jul. 31, 2021), and while revenue was better than expected, profits were nowhere to be seen. At the same time, AeroVironment swung from a profit to a loss, delivering an adjusted loss per share of $0.17.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Crushing Dogecoin as a Payment Solution

    Few people are using Dogecoin as a currency, and that's concerning for hopeful investors. These two payment stocks are definitely worth considering instead.

  • 10 Stocks That Benefit from Global Chip Shortage

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that benefit from global chip shortage. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks That Benefit from Global Chip Shortage. The global chip industry has become an integral part of the smart landscape around the world, playing a […]

  • 3 Red-Hot Healthcare Stocks to Buy in September

    There is no shortage of stocks making big gains. Jason Hawthorne (Danaher): Danaher has been widely recognized for its operational excellence and decentralized model. In fact, its Danaher Business System was profiled in the Harvard Business Review in 2015.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AT&T, and 1 Reason To Sell

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a safe dividend stock for conservative investors. Let's review three reasons to buy AT&T -- as well as one reason to sell it -- to see if it's a contrarian play. AT&T's stock underperformed the market for three main reasons: It faced tough competition in the wireless market from Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), its pay-TV business bled subscribers to streaming services, and attempting to stop that bleeding with its debt-fueled takeovers of DirecTV and Time Warner caused even bigger problems.

  • If You Own This Stock, It's Time to Sell

    Among the several factors to consider are personal financial considerations, like funding a down payment for a home or paying tuition for a child entering college. Other factors can include company-specific considerations, like an expensive valuation due to a rising stock price or deteriorating operating performance. AMC Entertainment Group's (NYSE: AMC) stock has rocketed higher while its operating performance remains troubling.

  • The Fed Is Deep in Uncharted Waters. Danger Ahead.

    Fed policy hasn't been working as planned. Further trouble is imminent without swift adjustments.

  • 8 Companies Already Paying Huge Dividends Just Hiked Them

    What's better than getting a big dividend from an S&P 500 stock? Getting an even larger dividend payment this year.

  • 10 Cloud Software Stocks with Strong Growth Potential

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cloud software stocks with strong growth potential. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Cloud Software Stocks with Strong Growth Potential. Cloud software companies have registered explosive growth numbers over the past few years as more businesses embrace the […]

  • 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The electric vehicle industry could be huge, and investors should consider different ways to benefit from its growth.

  • Why The Lovesac Company Stock Surged Today

    Shares of furniture company The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) surged on Thursday after the company reported financial results for the second quarter of its fiscal 2022 that exceeded expectations by a wide margin. According to Yahoo Finance, analysts -- at best -- expected Lovesac to report revenue of $91.7 million resulting in a net loss of $0.03 per share for Q2. In reality, Lovesac generated revenue of $102.4 million and reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52.

  • Why Nikola Stock Reversed Course Today

    Hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles are gaining attention. That's both good and bad for Nikola.