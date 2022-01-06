U.S. markets open in 11 minutes

Jobless claims: Another 207,000 Americans filed new claims last week

New unemployment claims remained near a 52-year low

Freedom Boat Club Named to Entrepreneur Magazine Top 500 Franchise List for Sixth Consecutive Year

Brunswick Corporation
·2 min read
In this article:
VENICE, Fla., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the sixth consecutive year, Freedom Boat Club, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) and the world’s largest boat club operator, has been recognized on the 2022 Top 500 Franchise List by Entrepreneur Magazine. Of the 500 franchises recognized, Freedom ranked among the top 25 percent placing third in the recreational business category and 125th overall, increasing its overall ranking by 68 positions compared with 2021.

“We are honored to be recognized again by Entrepreneur Magazine as one of the top franchisors in the U.S.,” said Louis Chemi, Freedom Franchise Systems vice president. “2021 was an outstanding year for Freedom Boat Club as we continue our path to unrivaled scale, growing to more than 300 locations and 47,000 memberships, with more on the horizon. We take great pride in partnering with passionate and talented franchisees who consistently deliver exceptional member experiences.”

Key factors that go into the evaluation include costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

Most recently, Freedom Boat Club announced its 300th location continuing their path of accelerated growth. Additionally, the Company was recognized as a 2021 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review.

To view the full Franchise 500 List, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500, and to learn more about Freedom Boat Club and the franchise opportunities available, visit: freedomboatclubfranchise.com.

About Freedom Boat Club

Founded in 1989, Freedom Boat Club (FBC) is the largest boat club operator and a premier marine franchisor in the US and internationally. FBC and its franchisees service over 45,000 memberships at more than 300 locations across 33 states, Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit www.freedomboatclub.com.

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Advanced Systems Group, which includes industry-leading brands such as Simrad, Lowrance, C-MAP, B&G, MotorGuide, Attwood, Mastervolt, RELiON, Blue Sea Systems, CZone, and ASG Connect system integrators; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver,

Lee Gordon Vice President – Brunswick Global Communications & Public Affairs Brunswick Office: 847-735-4003 Mercury Office: 920-924-1808 Cell: 904-860-8848 Lee.Gordon@Brunswick.com


