U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,991.73
    +34.48 (+0.87%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,592.92
    +56.22 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,358.41
    +162.19 (+1.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,889.20
    +27.95 (+1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.85
    +0.98 (+1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.20
    +5.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    21.65
    -0.46 (-2.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0352
    +0.0022 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7990
    -0.0660 (-1.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1869
    +0.0115 (+0.98%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.1520
    -0.8480 (-0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,807.39
    +457.41 (+2.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    394.45
    -0.25 (-0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,369.44
    -15.73 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,990.17
    +26.70 (+0.10%)
     

Freedom Healthcare Staffing Named Denver's Second Fastest-Growing Large Business

·2 min read

Denver Business Journal Ranks Freedom Second on their Annual List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Area Due to Commanding Revenue Growth

DENVER, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Healthcare Staffing (Freedom), a rapid response healthcare staffing agency that provides experienced nurses, allied professionals and clinical practitioners to healthcare facilities across the nation, secured the esteemed spot as the second fastest-growing, large business on Denver Business Journal's list of private companies in the Denver metro region.

Freedom Healthcare Staffing Logo (PRNewsfoto/Freedom Healthcare Staffing)
Freedom Healthcare Staffing Logo (PRNewsfoto/Freedom Healthcare Staffing)

Freedom Healthcare Staffing's impressive 164 percent growth from 2019 to 2021 placed the company in the second ranking on the Denver Business Journal's coveted Fast 50 List. The list determines the fastest-growing private companies in the Denver metro area based on their three-year average revenue growth. Freedom was included on the list in the large business category with companies reporting between $31 million to $89.9 million annually.

"Receiving this accolade from our hometown of Denver is especially significant," said Susan Whitman, executive vice president and COO of Freedom Healthcare Staffing. "While the industry is under tremendous pressure with burnout at an all time high, our team has thrived doing what we do best — working together through stressful times to help hospital communities in need."

The Denver Business Journal's Fast 50 List is just the latest achievement for Freedom Healthcare Staffing this year. Recently, Freedom was named to Staffing Industry Analysts' 2022 List of Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firms. Last month Freedom also made its fifth appearance on the Inc. 5000 Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies.

About Freedom Healthcare Staffing

Headquartered in Denver, Freedom Healthcare Staffing (Freedom) supports more than 60,000 high-quality, experienced nurses, allied professionals and clinical practitioners to healthcare facilities and government agencies across the nation. Founded in 2005 by a leadership team with first-hand, healthcare facility expertise, Freedom's 98% job fulfillment record confirms the company's commitment to meeting staffing demands for short- and long-term assignments. Freedom's focus on premium patient care gives facilities confidence when adapting to quickly changing healthcare environments. For more information about Freedom Healthcare Staffing, visit www.freedomhcs.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/freedom-healthcare-staffing-named-denvers-second-fastest-growing-large-business-301679219.html

SOURCE Freedom Healthcare Staffing

Recommended Stories

  • Court told Musk's $56 billion pay wasn't for punching a clock

    A Tesla Inc director and a former executive took the stand on Monday and defended Elon Musk's $56 billion pay package against a shareholder's claims that the entrepreneur dictated terms of the deal to finance his dream of traveling to Mars. Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta hopes to prove that Musk used his dominance over the electric vehicle maker's board to craft the 2018 package and then duped investors into approving it. The first day of a week-long trial in Wilmington, Delaware, featured testimony from Ira Ehrenpreis, a Tesla director since 2007, who was pressed to explain why the board did not demand that Musk dedicate himself to the company full-time.

  • Portable Generators Recalled Due to Serious Injury Hazard

    These portable generators are being recalled for a second time as regulators warn of devastating injuries.

  • Fallen FTX Reveals Top Creditors on Friday

    Insolvent cryptocurrency exchange FTX could have as many as one million investors who are seeking to recoup their losses. The Bahamian-based brokerage filed for bankruptcy after facing massive liquidity issues when its acquirer, Binance, backed out of a merger. The bankruptcy attorneys for FTX, Landis Rath & Cobb and Sullivan and Cromwell, said on Nov. 15 that the number of creditors could exceed one million, according to a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

  • Amazon to lay off 10,000 workers as soon as this week: New York Times

    Amazon is expected to lay off some 10,000 employees, according to The New York Times.

  • Twitter-Musk Legal Fight Officially Ends as Judge Dismisses Suit

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc.’s four-month court battle with new owner Elon Musk is officially over, after one of the most contentious merger fights in US history.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Rejects Claim Its Missiles Hit in PolandMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimRussian Missiles Crossed Into Poland, Killing Two, US Official SaysFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadStocks Rise as Traders Mull Softer Inflation Data: Markets WrapDelaware Chancery Court Judge Kathal

  • Wells Fargo Faces Huge Fine After Latest Scandal

    Most recently, the bank came under fire from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for its use of the fast-cash bank-to-bank transfer service known as Zelle. The service was created in a partnership between several major banks, including Wells Fargo, Bank of America , JP Morgan Chase , and more to offer a transfer option similar to that of PayPal . Not long before that, Wells Fargo was called out for discriminatory practices after closing long-time accounts without warning.

  • Exro Technologies' Announces Resolution to its Patent Dispute with ePropelled

    Exro Technologies Inc. (TSX: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF) (the "Company" or "Exro") a leading clean energy technology company that has developed new generation power control electronics that expand the capabilities of electric motors and batteries, is pleased to announce that it has resolved its dispute with ePropelled, Inc. relating to the patent infringement lawsuit that ePropelled filed against Exro in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

  • Oil Majors Are Betting Big On Suriname

    The Guyana-Suriname Basin is quickly becoming one of the most exciting oil regions on the planet, and energy majors are making big bets on its future

  • Morgan Stanley expects the S&P 500 to plunge another 15%-25% within the next four months — use these 3 top recession-resistant stocks for protection

    It's time to be extra picky.

  • ‘I’m going to die in this factory’: Tesla Texas gigafactory construction workers are suing over wage theft and dangerous conditions

    Workers claimed the company committed wage theft, and that subcontractors falsified credentials for health and safety training.

  • Higher 401(k) contribution limits mean little to many workers

    45% of American households don’t have these types of retirement accounts.

  • Coinbase officially enters the fray in XRP lawsuit to support Ripple against SEC

    U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has officially submitted its amicus brief to support Ripple in the lawsuit the U.S. SEC filed in 2020 against Ripple.

  • You know it’s time to retire. How much notice should you give?

    A long transition into retirement can give you time to plan the next phase of your life and give your company time to hire and train someone new.

  • Real Estate Agents Aren't Surprised Digital Brokers Like Redfin Are In Trouble

    One year ago, tech real estate marketplace Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) announced it was discontinuing its iBuyer division, eliminating its home-flipping business and cutting 25% of its workforce. This week, digital real estate brokerage Redfin Corp. (NASDAQ: RDFN) has done the same, shutting down its Redfin Now division, eliminating its home-flipping business and cutting 13% of its staff. While many will see this as a sad sign of a faltering real estate economy, many real estate professionals

  • Americans say they will now need $1.25 million to retire comfortably — a 20% hike from last year. Do you have to adjust your plans for retirement?

    It's time to adjust your expectations.

  • Jury tells filmmaker Paul Haggis to pay $10 million total in rape suit

    Oscar-winning screenwriter Paul Haggis was ordered Monday to pay an additional $2.5 million in damages in a rape lawsuit, bringing the total to $10 million for a woman who said he sexually assaulted her nearly a decade ago.

  • Is $500k Enough to Retire at Age 60?

    Most people widely accept that the retirement age is 65 because this has long been the traditional age needed for Social Security benefits. However, it has increased to 66 or 67 in recent times, depending on when you were born. … Continue reading → The post Can You Retire at 60 With $500,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Microsoft to Adopt New Sexual Harassment Policies After Gates, Misconduct Audit

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. will adopt a series of new sexual harassment policies, following recommendations made by a law firm the company hired to review its practices after reports of misconduct and employee complaints.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Rejects Claim Its Missiles Hit in PolandMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimRussian Missiles Crossed Into Poland, Killing Two, US Official SaysFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadStocks Rise as Traders Mull Softer

  • Amazon Prime members are receiving ‘disproportionate value’ from deals: Vice President

    Amazon Prime Vice President Jamil Ghani joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss reports of upcoming layoffs at the company, the state of the tech industry, and Prime membership growth.

  • Heating New England’s Homes Will Be Expensive This Winter

    A surge in heating-oil prices is hitting the Northeast as it braces for colder weather, putting the squeeze on household budgets and potentially accelerating the region’s shift toward other fuels. An average household that burns heating oil could spend 45% more for it this winter, according to a base-case forecast by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, translating to hundreds more dollars apiece. People who burn the fuel to heat their homes should expect a bigger financial hit than those who use natural gas or propane.