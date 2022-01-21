U.S. markets open in 9 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,440.50
    -34.25 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,494.00
    -122.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,635.50
    -205.50 (-1.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,011.10
    -10.10 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.29
    -0.61 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.20
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.50
    -0.21 (-0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1328
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8330
    +0.0060 (+0.33%)
     

  • Vix

    25.59
    +1.74 (+7.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3594
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7700
    -0.3300 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,973.29
    -2,956.10 (-7.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    920.76
    -74.50 (-7.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.01
    -4.65 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,381.59
    -391.34 (-1.41%)
     

Freedom Holding Corp. Subsidiary Top Bond Underwriter in Kazakhstan

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FRHC

ALMATY, KAZAKHSTAN / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2022 / Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) (the "Company") today announced its subsidiary JSC Freedom Finance has been recognized as the top investment bond bookrunner in Kazakhstan by Cbonds in its annual bookrunner league table rankings for 2021. Freedom Finance secured the top spot for all issues in terms of funds raised with KZT516 billion, which represented 35.76% of the total, and first in terms of number of issuers represented at 15 and in number of bond issues completed at 29 offerings.

Renat Syzdykov, Director of Investment Banking at Freedom Finance, said, "this accomplishment marks an important milestone for our investment banking department, which has also been acknowledged as the 2021 top bookrunner for local Kazakh bonds with open market distribution of 42.85% or more than KZT473 billion, included in the total bonds placed. We believe these accomplishments evidence our reputation for integrity, outstanding performance for public and private clients, and our continuing commitment to provide financial support that will foster economic growth in Kazakhstan."

About Freedom Holding Corp.
Freedom Holding Corp., a Nevada corporation, is a financial services holding company conducting retail financial securities brokerage, investment research, investment counseling, securities trading, investment banking and underwriting services and consumer banking through its subsidiaries under the name of Freedom Finance in Europe and central Asia. The Company employs more than 2,900 persons and is a professional participant in the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange, Astana International Exchange, Moscow Exchange, Saint-Petersburg Exchange, Ukrainian Exchange, Republican Stock Exchange of Tashkent, and Uzbek Republican Currency Exchange. The Company is also members of the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Stock Exchange. The Company is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan, with administrative office locations in Russia, Cyprus, and the United States.

Company common shares are registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and are traded in the United States on the Nasdaq Capital Market, operated by Nasdaq, Inc.

About Cbonds
Cbonds was founded in 2000 and provides a worldwide clientele of regional banks, asset managers, family offices and private investors comprehensive information on global financial markets, with principal focus on reliable and current bond market data through its investment league tables publications.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains "forward-looking" statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in, or anticipated by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking statements include certain economic, business, and regulatory risks and factors identified in the Company's periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Website Disclosure
Freedom Holding Corp. intends to use its website, https://ir.freedomholdingcorp.com, as a means for disclosing material non-public information and for complying with SEC Regulation FD and other disclosure obligations.

CONTACT
Email:usoffice@freedomholdingcorp.com

SOURCE: Freedom Holding Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/684916/Freedom-Holding-Corp-Subsidiary-Top-Bond-Underwriter-in-Kazakhstan

Recommended Stories

  • For Netflix, ‘the good old days may be gone,’ analyst says

    Santosh Rao, Head of Research at Manhattan Venture Partners, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Netflix's fourth quarter earnings, the need to gain more subscribers, and competition in the streaming space.

  • Nine Crashing Stocks You May Own Are Already In Serious Trouble

    The surface of the S&P 500 makes markets look calm. But look down just one layer, and you see some serious pain.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped, Then Dropped, Today

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq took off like a rocket this morning, and took semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) along for the ride. Just after noon ET, however, the rally started to sputter, and by the time trading for the day was done, not only had the Nasdaq given up all its gains, but Nvidia stock closed down 3.7% for the day. In the case of the Nasdaq as a whole, I fear that investors may have jumped the gun, presuming that after the Nasdaq met the definition for a stock market correction (down 10% from its high), the light would turn green for tech stocks to resume marching higher again.

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971. Here’s what history says happens next to the stock market.

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • Stock market drop 'is an opportunity for some names,' strategist explains

    CFA and owner of Portia Capital Management Michelle Connell joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Big Tech, energy and financial sector fund data, commodity futures, and Fed policy makers expecting three interest rate hikes in 2022.

  • Jeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has Started

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesJeremy Grantham, the famed investor who for decades has been calling market bubbles, said the historic collapse in stocks he predicted a year ago is underway

  • Peloton stock plummets after the company halts production of bikes, treadmills

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Akiko Fujita discuss how the market is reacting to Peloton's production pause.

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

    Though crashes and corrections are inevitable, they're also an ideal opportunity to buy great stocks at a discount.

  • Why BioNTech, Moderna, Novavax, and Ocugen Stocks Are Plunging This Week

    BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) stock is taking the worst drubbing, down 19.7% as of the market close on Thursday. Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares were sinking 17.2%. Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) stocks were falling 18.5% and 16.2%, respectively.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Netflix Dives On Subscriber Guidance; Ugly Market Reversals Teach Painful Lesson

    Another early bounce ended with a sharp market reversal. Wait for this signal before rushing in. Netflix dived late on subscriber guidance.

  • Market check: Stocks sell off heading into session close, volatility spikes

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre highlights the market and sector action heading into the closing bell.

  • Peloton stock is crashing on reports it's halting production of bikes and treadmills

    Peloton shares get crushed on reports of a production halt.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open lower, Netflix slides after subscribers miss

    Earlier, the Nasdaq dropped another more than 1%, adding to losses after sinking into a correction earlier this week.

  • Is Plug Power Stock a Buy Right Now? Oppenheimer Weighs In

    The market did not seem very pleased with Plug Power’s (PLUG) latest business update. Shares took the down escalator after the company reiterated its 2022 revenue guidance of $900-925 million. While investors might have been showing their disappointment the company did not boost its forecast, Oppenheimer’s Colin Rusch sees plenty to back the bull case. “We believe PLUG's strategic update clearly signals the company's maturation,” the 5-star analyst said. “With a balance sheet that still boasts ~

  • When no stock-market lead is safe, here’s what history shows the Nasdaq’s near-term returns look like (it’s not pretty)

    Rallies are getting squashed and no lead appears to be safe for the stock market in recent trade. In fact, the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) intraday reversal on Thursday — when it was up 2.1% at its peak but ended down 1.3% — represented its largest reversal for a loss since April 7, 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The disintegration of a big intraday uptrend comes after the Nasdaq Composite entered a correction — defined as a decline of at least 10% (but no more than 20%) from a recent peak — for the first time since March 8, 2021, and reflects the fragility of the market as it braces for a regime of higher interest rates and overall less-accommodative policy from the Federal Reserve.

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Again Today

    For the fourth trading day in a row, Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock is falling. Down 3.5% as of 1:35 p.m. ET, Rivian stock actually costs less today than it did at its initial public offering (IPO) two months ago. First and foremost, Rivian is an unprofitable electric truck start-up.

  • Stocks Drop With Futures, Bonds Up as Nerves Fray: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures and Asian stocks fell Friday after a late-day reversal on Wall Street amid shaky company earnings, the prospect of tighter Federal Reserve monetary policy and U.S.-Russia tension.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tThailand to Resu

  • Trump Solicited Hedge Funds, Family Offices for $1 Billion PIPE

    (Bloomberg) -- When former President Donald Trump said in December that his nascent media company was raising $1 billion from a diverse group of institutional investors, the announcement was highly unusual in that it omitted the participants’ names.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Cov

  • Stock market could drop another 10% soon: top strategist

    Market bulls should proceed with caution, warns a top strategist at Morgan Stanley.

  • Peloton CEO Calls Report Claiming the Company Is Halting Production False

    Peloton co-founder and CEO John Foley late Thursday said a media report that claimed the company is halting all production of its bikes and other connected-fitness products amid lower demand from consumers was false. CNBC, citing internal documents from the company, published an article earlier Thursday that said Peloton wouldn’t manufacture its bikes throughout February and March, halt output of its Tread treadmill beginning next month for six weeks, and produce no Tread+ machines in fiscal 2022. According to CNBC’s report, the company, in a confidential presentation dated Jan. 10, blamed increased competition and consumers balking at the high price of its home fitness gear.