Freedom Jacob Caesar is Building Africa's Largest Industrial Park, Partnering with Azad Cola, Director of Max Midstream Texas

Ghana's CEO of the Decade is building Petronia City, Africa's largest industrial park sitting on 2,000 acres of land in Ghana's Western Region.

ACCRA, GHANA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2022 / Freedom Jacob Caesar, Chairman of Kwarleyz Group, has teamed with Azad Cola, Director of Max Midstream - Eastern Europe's biggest oil supplier, to develop Petronia City Free Zone Industrial Park (PCFIP), a Takoradi-based industrial platform that will house petrochemical clusters, a manufacturing hub, a technology hub, and an energy city. This strategic collaboration aims to replicate Houston's oil distribution model in Africa, enabling the control of demands for energy, oil, and power.

According to Eurostat, in 2021, 68% of goods exported from the EU to Africa were manufactured goods. PCFIP is designed to sustain Africa's autonomy while boosting the continental GDP through replacing inter-continental trade with intracontinental trade by providing manufacturing plants that will produce an array of minerals into third stage products, thereby creating a distribution channel to feed the supply for and meet the demand of the African Free Trade Agreement. Petronia's presence on the continent cuts importation fees and makes essential products such as cell phones, laptops, and computer software more affordable for the average African consumer. The manufacturing hubs will support the production of minerals, base metals, F&B, trade and distribution, transportation, chemicals, and machinery and equipment.

"I am open to partnering with everyone in the development of Petronia. I welcome partners from Asia, Europe, America, and elsewhere. But the main reason I am building this city is to stimulate the African economy by creating an African middle class. Until we invest in our continent, we cannot realize the potential of ancestral wealth bestowed upon us and our land," says Freedom, who was able to secure 2,000 acres of land in Takoradi, one of the wealthiest regions of the continent. "My vision is to transform Ghana into a world-class business destination for industrialization. Takoradi is home to over 11 minerals and resources vital for production and trade; resources such as bauxite, iron ore, gold, manganese, and more. This access to an abundance of minerals and resources makes the Western region of Ghana the hub for continental development and Petronia, the catalytic epicenter of the industrial revolution. It is clear that Africa is becoming the new China, and this transformation is beginning in Petronia City.

Furthering to the development of Petronia City, Freedom is also building the first and biggest free zone enclave for international, continental, and local crypto miners to have access to data centers and power generators which will sustain the crypto industry of Africa. Freedom Coin will be integrated within these hubs of development to create value amongst the nations of Africa. It is slated to be Africa's first native utility token to accelerate other African countries to follow the trend of digital transformation in the same way. To facilitate Freedom with his vision of digitizing the African nations, the Dubai-based tech investment company, ICICB Group has joined hands with Freedom and acquired a share of 35% in the project. The financial and investment solution provider revealed its plans to transform technological solutions in African countries by investing US$100 million in the project. The new initiative is aimed at bringing digital services to African countries as well as providing a solution to the continent's everchanging currencies and economies. The Group will leverage its cutting-edge products and solutions in the project that reaps the benefits of automation and artificial intelligence, which are the cornerstones of the digital transformation. Serving a variety of industries from digital finance, jewels, commercial real estate, and more, the tech giant, ICICB has a proven track record of creating waves of revolutionary new businesses and propositions with rigorous determination.

About Freedom

Freedom Jacob Caesar was named Ghana's CEO of the Decade in 2021, and chairs Kwarleyz Group, which comprises 5 companies: Wonda World Estates, Petronia City Development, New Africa Construction, Belfast City & Property Management and New Africa Foundation. For more info, visit www.fjcfreedom.com

About ICICB Group

ICICB is an investment holding company specialized in financial services and investment offerings. Emerging as one of the fastest-growing multinational investment companies, they are based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The group serves a variety of industries including digital banking, consulting, medical care, commercial real estate, and more. Over the past few years, ICICB's mission has been the development and advancement of digital technology, integrated with everyday life to increase efficiency and sustainability. Visit www.icicb-group.com

