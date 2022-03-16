U.S. markets close in 5 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,314.54
    +52.09 (+1.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,822.90
    +278.56 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,205.34
    +256.72 (+1.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.85
    +35.88 (+1.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.20
    +0.76 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,916.60
    -13.10 (-0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    24.92
    -0.24 (-0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0996
    +0.0042 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1550
    -0.0050 (-0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3077
    +0.0038 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.3360
    +0.0360 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,634.06
    +1,919.96 (+4.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    908.75
    +27.19 (+3.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,275.49
    +99.79 (+1.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

Freedom Jacob Caesar is Building Africa's Largest Industrial Park, Partnering with Azad Cola, Director of Max Midstream Texas

·4 min read

Ghana's CEO of the Decade is building Petronia City, Africa's largest industrial park sitting on 2,000 acres of land in Ghana's Western Region.

ACCRA, GHANA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2022 / Freedom Jacob Caesar, Chairman of Kwarleyz Group, has teamed with Azad Cola, Director of Max Midstream - Eastern Europe's biggest oil supplier, to develop Petronia City Free Zone Industrial Park (PCFIP), a Takoradi-based industrial platform that will house petrochemical clusters, a manufacturing hub, a technology hub, and an energy city. This strategic collaboration aims to replicate Houston's oil distribution model in Africa, enabling the control of demands for energy, oil, and power.

According to Eurostat, in 2021, 68% of goods exported from the EU to Africa were manufactured goods. PCFIP is designed to sustain Africa's autonomy while boosting the continental GDP through replacing inter-continental trade with intracontinental trade by providing manufacturing plants that will produce an array of minerals into third stage products, thereby creating a distribution channel to feed the supply for and meet the demand of the African Free Trade Agreement. Petronia's presence on the continent cuts importation fees and makes essential products such as cell phones, laptops, and computer software more affordable for the average African consumer. The manufacturing hubs will support the production of minerals, base metals, F&B, trade and distribution, transportation, chemicals, and machinery and equipment.

"I am open to partnering with everyone in the development of Petronia. I welcome partners from Asia, Europe, America, and elsewhere. But the main reason I am building this city is to stimulate the African economy by creating an African middle class. Until we invest in our continent, we cannot realize the potential of ancestral wealth bestowed upon us and our land," says Freedom, who was able to secure 2,000 acres of land in Takoradi, one of the wealthiest regions of the continent. "My vision is to transform Ghana into a world-class business destination for industrialization. Takoradi is home to over 11 minerals and resources vital for production and trade; resources such as bauxite, iron ore, gold, manganese, and more. This access to an abundance of minerals and resources makes the Western region of Ghana the hub for continental development and Petronia, the catalytic epicenter of the industrial revolution. It is clear that Africa is becoming the new China, and this transformation is beginning in Petronia City.

Furthering to the development of Petronia City, Freedom is also building the first and biggest free zone enclave for international, continental, and local crypto miners to have access to data centers and power generators which will sustain the crypto industry of Africa. Freedom Coin will be integrated within these hubs of development to create value amongst the nations of Africa. It is slated to be Africa's first native utility token to accelerate other African countries to follow the trend of digital transformation in the same way. To facilitate Freedom with his vision of digitizing the African nations, the Dubai-based tech investment company, ICICB Group has joined hands with Freedom and acquired a share of 35% in the project. The financial and investment solution provider revealed its plans to transform technological solutions in African countries by investing US$100 million in the project. The new initiative is aimed at bringing digital services to African countries as well as providing a solution to the continent's everchanging currencies and economies. The Group will leverage its cutting-edge products and solutions in the project that reaps the benefits of automation and artificial intelligence, which are the cornerstones of the digital transformation. Serving a variety of industries from digital finance, jewels, commercial real estate, and more, the tech giant, ICICB has a proven track record of creating waves of revolutionary new businesses and propositions with rigorous determination.

About Freedom

Freedom Jacob Caesar was named Ghana's CEO of the Decade in 2021, and chairs Kwarleyz Group, which comprises 5 companies: Wonda World Estates, Petronia City Development, New Africa Construction, Belfast City & Property Management and New Africa Foundation. For more info, visit www.fjcfreedom.com

About ICICB Group

ICICB is an investment holding company specialized in financial services and investment offerings. Emerging as one of the fastest-growing multinational investment companies, they are based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The group serves a variety of industries including digital banking, consulting, medical care, commercial real estate, and more. Over the past few years, ICICB's mission has been the development and advancement of digital technology, integrated with everyday life to increase efficiency and sustainability. Visit www.icicb-group.com

Contact

ICICB
info@icicb-group.com

SOURCE: ICICB



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/693309/Freedom-Jacob-Caesar-is-Building-Africas-Largest-Industrial-Park-Partnering-with-Azad-Cola-Director-of-Max-Midstream-Texas

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is Firing Up After Morning Slump

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock sank this morning, only to bounce back swiftly, taking investors by surprise. At 10:44 a.m., Nio stock was up 7.3%. Panic selling has gripped the Hong Kong stock market, with institutional investors reportedly dumping stocks aggressively.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • 7 Red Flags for DiDi Global's Future

    DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI) was one of the worst-performing IPOs of 2021. China's top ride-hailing company went public at $14 per share last June, and its stock rose to about $18 by the end of that month. A series of unfortunate events subsequently occurred, and DiDi's stock price plunged to less than $2 -- which reduced its market cap from nearly $80 billion to about $8.5 billion.

  • JD.com, Alibaba stocks gain after China pledges to support markets

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre breaks down how Chinese stocks are trading.

  • Better Growth Stock: Twilio vs. Palantir

    Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were both beloved growth stocks in 2021, but they lost their luster this year as inflation, rising interest rates, and the Russo-Ukrainian war caused investors to scramble toward more conservative investments. Twilio's stock hit an all-time high of $443.49 last February, but the stock now trades in the $120s. Palantir's stock reached an all-time high of $39 last January, but it's currently worth just over $10 per share.

  • SoFi's Latest Acquisition Showcases How It Plans to Dominate Fintech

    SoFi's acquisition of Technisys could reap long-term benefits as the company continues building a best-in-class tech stack.

  • Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Imperial Petroleum Inc. ( NASDAQ:IMPP ) by estimating...

  • Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$4.10 Dividend

    Broadcom Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGO ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one...

  • U.S. Stocks Climb on Ukraine Talks, China Pledge: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks climbed on Wednesday after the Kremlin hinted at progress in peace talks with Ukraine, adding to positive sentiment stoked by China’s vow to stabilize its markets. Treasuries and the dollar slipped ahead of the Federal Reserve rates decision.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles

  • Covid Stops Work at Tesla Plant. But the Stock Rises Because There Is Good News Too.

    A report says Tesla is halting production at its Shanghai plant amid a rise of Covid variant infections in China. But investors have other things on their minds.

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

    An economy challenged by inflation and a market preparing for interest rate hikes have been made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the turmoil and uncertainty that has caused. In uncertain times, it's hard to know where to turn, but a good place to start might be with one of the world's greatest investors, Warren Buffett, founder and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. A look at where Buffett and Berkshire are investing their money could prove illuminating for many investors.

  • Should You Consider Taking Profits From Your SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Stake?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron FinTech Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 2.53% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Index, which appreciated 11.03%, and the […]

  • Alibaba, JD.com and Other China Stocks Soar. Here’s What Sparked the Turnaround.

    Chinese state-run news says the government will stabilize the stock market, which has endured a dramatic selloff, and boost economic growth.

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and 8 Other Beaten-Up Growth Stocks Set to Soar

    Growth stocks have been walloped this year. Here are 10 that have more than 30% upside, according to average Wall Street price targets.

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • Buy These 2 Stocks Before Another Market Dip

    The stock market is in correction territory, and the specter of stagflation (declining economic activity coupled with rising inflation) is suddenly on many people's minds. Protecting our portfolios before the next market crash is always a good strategy. JPMorgan found that missing just the market's 10 best days reduced your portfolio's annual returns by 60%; miss the 20 best days, and your head was barely above water.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks jump ahead of Fed decision, oil steadies

    Stocks jumped Wednesday as traders awaited the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision and updated economic projections later in the day. More positive developments on the outlook for Russia-Ukraine talks also helped boost U.S. and global equities.

  • Bearish: Analysts Just Cut Their RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Revenue and EPS estimates

    The analysts covering RLX Technology Inc. ( NYSE:RLX ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making...

  • Michael Price, Who Saw Value in Companies’ Struggles, Dies at 70

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael F. Price, a renowned value investor known for pushing for change at underperforming companies, has died. He was 70.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Putin Says Kyiv Not Serious Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeHe died peacefully in his slee

  • Where Will AT&T Be in 1 Year?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a solid stock for conservative income investors. AT&T claims that as a slimmed-down company, it will focus on expanding its 5G and broadband networks to keep pace with Verizon and T-Mobile in the telecom market. The market doesn't seem impressed by AT&T's plans so far, but the company recently provided a clearer update during its analyst and investor day on March 11.