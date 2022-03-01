U.S. markets close in 1 hour 3 minutes

Freedom Mortgage Corporation Accepting Submissions for 3rd Annual Celebrate Freedom Award Contest

·5 min read

Company will recognize one hero - a service member, veteran, first responder or healthcare worker - during 2022 WaWa Welcome America Festival in Philadelphia on July 4

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Mortgage, one of the largest full-service independent mortgage companies and the top VA and top FHA (government-insured) lender in the U.S., will begin accepting submissions today for the third annual Freedom Mortgage Celebrate Freedom Award contest. The winner will be announced on July 4, 2022 at the Wawa Welcome America Festival in Philadelphia, where the Celebration of Freedom Ceremony will be held. Freedom Mortgage is a returning presenting sponsor of the event.

(PRNewsfoto/Freedom Mortgage Corporation)
(PRNewsfoto/Freedom Mortgage Corporation)

Enter the Freedom Mortgage Celebrate Freedom Award contest to win $10k http://freedommortgage.com/celebrate.

The Celebrate Freedom Award is open to all service members, veterans, first responders, and healthcare workers. Entrants must submit a photo and an essay of 500 words or less based on their personal experience that answers the question: What does it mean to have the freedom to serve our nation and how has your sense of duty to help others made an impact?

"At Freedom Mortgage, one of our main focuses is giving back to the many communities across the country where we live and work," said Stanley C. Middleman, president and CEO of Freedom Mortgage. "We're so proud to honor another hero this July 4th with the Celebrate Freedom Award. As COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on our daily lives, we want service members, veterans, and healthcare workers to share their stories with us. The work they do is essential, and we can't wait to recognize one hero's dedication and commitment."

As an incentive to encourage submissions for the Celebrate Freedom Award, Freedom Mortgage will make a $5 donation to both Feeding America® and the USO (United Service Organizations) for each of the first 600 submissions, up to $3,000 total per charity. This donation to Feeding America® will help provide at least 30,000 meals to people facing hunger.

The Celebrate Freedom Award grand prize winner will receive a trip for two to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to attend the Welcome America Festival on July 4 and receive a check for $10,000 from Freedom Mortgage. Due to COVID-19 safety guidelines and travel and capacity limitations set by the government or Welcome America, the prize is subject to change. Prize value may be awarded instead.

The contest runs from March 1 until 5:00 p.m. ET on April 29. The grand prize winner will be notified in June. For full rules and to enter the Freedom Mortgage Presents Celebrate Freedom Award contest, visit http://freedommortgage.com/celebrate.

Early in the company's history, Freedom Mortgage placed a focus on being a strong participant in VA lending. The executive team, led by Middleman, wanted to offer their special expertise to help those who guard America's freedom with the dream of homeownership. According to Inside Mortgage Finance, Freedom Mortgage was the top VA and top FHA lender in the country in total origination volume in 2021.

Freedom Mortgage is honored to support service members, veterans, and their families through various annual philanthropic efforts. Through Team Freedom Cares, the company's employee engagement and philanthropic program, Freedom Mortgage also supports many other philanthropic initiatives, including combatting food insecurity.

Last year, the company and its employees donated to several organizations, including Feeding America®, the USO, MBA Opens Doors Foundation, The Salvation Army, Toys for Tots, and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. In addition to monetary donations, Freedom Mortgage employees gave back to their local communities by volunteering over 1,000 hours of their time. Click here to watch a recap of Freedom Mortgage's philanthropic activities in 2021. For more information on Freedom Mortgage's philanthropic efforts, visit www.freedommortgage.com/community.

About the Wawa Welcome America Festival
Wawa Welcome America is Philadelphia's premier July 4th festival, the largest July 4th celebration in America, and one of the largest free festivals in the country. Wawa Welcome America offers residents and visitors alike sixteen days of free, family-friendly programming across the city, with a focus on arts, culture, diversity, education, wellness, history, and performance. Festival attendees can enjoy free concerts, fireworks, complimentary museum access, Wawa Hoagie Day, and more!

In 2021, Wawa Welcome America expanded the festival to include a new slate of programming entitled "Freedom – Liberty," in commemoration of Juneteenth. The expansion, in partnership with African American Museum in Philadelphia (AAMP) and VISIT PHILADELPHIA®, has been designed by AAMP to provide education and awareness of Juneteenth, and to explore the historical significance of and thematic ties between these two important U.S. holidays.

Wawa Welcome America is committed to creating platforms to nurture diverse perspectives and raise diverse voices, and to celebrating our nation's evolving history through the lives, voices, and experiences of all Americans. Visit welcomeamerica.com for more information about this year's celebration.

About Freedom Mortgage Corporation
Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Freedom Mortgage is a full-service independent mortgage company that provides mortgage loans through retail, wholesale, and correspondent channels. One of the nation's largest loan originators and servicers, the company is licensed in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Freedom Mortgage is the #1 VA and #1 FHA (government-insured) lender in the U.S. (Inside Mortgage Finance, 2021) and one of the mortgage industry's largest philanthropic supporters of the USO of Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey. The company is also renowned for its vibrant work environment where all team members can thrive. In 2021, Freedom Mortgage was named one of Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces and a Top Workplaces USA. Additionally, the company recently joined the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll for being recognized for the seventh time as one of the fastest growing companies across the country. Freedom Mortgage's mission is to foster homeownership for all consumers across America. For more information, please visit Freedom Mortgage.

FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION CONTACTS:
Audrey Shapiro
856-380-9073
Audrey.Shapiro@FreedomMortgage.com

Ellen Longo
609-678-0968
Ellen.Longo@FreedomMortgage.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/freedom-mortgage-corporation-accepting-submissions-for-3rd-annual-celebrate-freedom-award-contest-301493218.html

SOURCE Freedom Mortgage Corporation

