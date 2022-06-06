U.S. markets open in 2 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,150.50
    +43.50 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,152.00
    +264.00 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,726.00
    +175.00 (+1.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,902.80
    +21.50 (+1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.76
    +0.89 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.90
    +6.70 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    22.38
    +0.47 (+2.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0740
    +0.0020 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.17
    +0.45 (+1.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2555
    +0.0062 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6740
    -0.1860 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,401.29
    +1,725.12 (+5.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    683.93
    +23.13 (+3.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,636.97
    +104.02 (+1.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,915.89
    +154.32 (+0.56%)
     

FreedomPay Announces Further Expansion Globally with Network International

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FreedomPay
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NWITY
  • NWKLF
FreedomPay
FreedomPay

Strategic collaboration will enable Network to offer a fully integrated payments platform to its hospitality and retail merchants in UAE and MEA region to achieve seamless customer experience

PHILADELPHIA, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Network International, the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, aims to transform its product proposition to the hospitality sector following its strategic engagements with next-gen fintech, FreedomPay.

According to a recent study, the tourism industry will contribute approximately AED 280.6 billion to the UAE’s GDP by 20281. As the largest merchant acquirer in the UAE, Network International aims to strengthen its role in supporting the hospitality industry by bringing global tech best practices to the forefront to create secure and seamless customer experiences.

This collaboration with FreedomPay will enable Network as FreedomPay’s preferred partner in the MEA region, to offer its hospitality merchants across the UAE and MEA region a fully integrated hospitality payments platform covering all operations including front desk reservation system, F&B, theme parks, spas, etc. The platform enables hotels and retail chains to recognise customers through their preferred method of payment with its unique omni-channel capabilities, ensuring frictionless transactions across all their properties.

“In today’s world, merchants are expected to provide a fully secured, omni-channel commerce experience that is personalized to each consumer,” said Chris Kronenthal, President at FreedomPay. “Global businesses continue to choose FreedomPay as their trusted commerce technology partner and we’re excited to bring our award-winning platform to the UAE and MEA region through Network International. The exciting partnership will open doors for thousands of merchants across hospitality, retail, and F&B, giving them access to FreedomPay’s global network of commerce connectivity.”

Network International’s partnership with the multi-patented, award-winning fintech FreedomPay, will forge superior merchant-consumer relationships with its single unified platform and portal, servicing broad market segments including hotels, restaurants and retail chains across the MEA region. Merchants can expect to achieve best-in-class payment data security, coverage for emerging payment technologies, operational efficiencies and expansion of loyalty and value-added services, while maintaining global or regional corporate brand goals across all their stores and properties.

Commenting on the MoU, Andrew Key, Group Managing Director - Acquiring at Network International said, “We are thrilled to be supporting the UAE’s most dominant sectors at a critical scale once again. As the hospitality sector rapidly adapts to the age of customer-centric digital solutions, we aim to prepare our merchants with next-gen payments capabilities that will enable more rewarding experiences for guests while driving operational efficiencies for the merchants. The opportunities in the region’s tourism sector need to be supported with omni-channel payments to ensure customers have a seamless purchasing experience.”

Andrew added, “This exciting collaboration with FreedomPay will complement our objective to always offer best-in-breed payments solutions to unify industry operations and enable merchants to provide their customers with the best payments experience possible.”

About Network International

Network International comprises a group of companies and is the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, providing a full suite of technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions of all types and sizes, including acquiring and processing services and a comprehensive ever-evolving range of value-added services.

Network International Holdings Plc (LSE: NETW) is the holding company for Network International and the group companies, including the DPO Group.

Network International:
Tricia Kaul
ASDA’A BCW,
Dubai, UAE,
Tel: +971 4 450 7600
Email: tricia.kaul@bm.com

About FreedomPay

FreedomPay’s Next Level Commerce™ platform transforms existing payment systems and processes from legacy to leading edge. As the premier choice for many of the largest companies across the globe in retail, hospitality, lodging, gaming, sports and entertainment, foodservice, education, healthcare and financial services, FreedomPay's technology has been purposely built to deliver rock solid performance in the highly complex environment of global commerce. The company maintains a world-class security environment and was first to earn the coveted validation by the PCI Security Standards Council against Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE/EMV) standard in North America. FreedomPay's robust solutions across payments, security, identity, and data analytics are available in-store, online and on-mobile and are supported by rapid API adoption. The award winning FreedomPay Commerce Platform operates on a single, unified technology stack across multiple continents allowing enterprises to deliver an innovative Next Level experience on a global scale. www.freedompay.com

FreedomPay:
Michael Korjen
Hill + Knowlton Strategies
+971 4 553 9543
Michael.Korjen@hkstrategies.com

1 https://www.statista.com/topics/4643/tourism-industry-of-the-uae/#dossierKeyfigures



Recommended Stories

  • Engineer Who Fled Charges of Stealing Chip Technology in US Now Thrives in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Few companies are better positioned to benefit from the crippling shortage of computer chips than ASML Holding NV, a Dutch manufacturer whose equipment plays an integral role in making the world’s most advanced semiconductors.Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundStocks, Futures Rise as Mood Improve

  • Edelman CEO advice to other top execs: Beware of the 'pushback against wokeness'

    As the world faces war, an ongoing public health crisis, and social injustice, corporate executives have found themselves facing questions from their own employees about whether or not they plan to take a stand.

  • How Much Should I Really Have in My 401(k)?

    Saving for a financially secure retirement is a long-term project with a sometimes indistinct final objective, especially when people are just starting in their careers. Retirement is far in the future at that point and key concerns such as career … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 30? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Saudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundStocks, Futures Rise as Mood Improves; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolSaudi Arabia raised oil prices for its biggest market of Asia by more than expected as the region’s main economies ease coronavirus re

  • Musk backtracks on job cuts, says Tesla salaried staff to be 'fairly flat'

    "Total headcount will increase, but salaried should be fairly flat," Musk tweeted https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1533176789022957568 in a reply to an unverified Twitter account that made a "prediction" that Tesla's headcount would increase over the next 12 months. In another email to employees on Friday, Musk said Tesla would reduce salaried headcount by 10%, as it has become "overstaffed in many areas." Tesla's shares sank 9.2% on Friday on the news.

  • Ant Unveils Singapore Digital Bank in Southeast Asian Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. launched its digital bank in Singapore, as China’s largest online financial platform branches out of its home market amid regulatory headwinds. Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundStocks, Futures Rise as Mood Improves; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapUS May Allow More

  • OPEC to Boost Oil Production: Buy These 2 Oil Stocks If They Drop

    If higher oil production pushes crude prices and oil stocks lower, you'll want to pick up shares of these two energy companies.

  • Bitcoin Miners Are Selling Tokens as Prices Linger Near Lows

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin miners are beginning to sell tokens they’ve hoarded to cover burgeoning costs with the prospects for industry growth slowing and the price of the largest cryptocurrency showing few signs of rebounding following the recent collapse from record highs. Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundStoc

  • Chevron CEO Sees Russian Oil Output Falling After Exit of Western Firms

    It would be difficult for Russia to overcome the loss of western technology and capital, noting that other once-large oil producers have seen output fall after sanctions, Mike Wirth said.

  • Four-day week pilot begins with 70 companies and over 3,000 workers

    More than 70 companies across the country will allow staff to work a four-day week after the pandemic "moved the goalposts" on office life.

  • Exclusive-Panicked traders step up forward Indian rice purchases after wheat export ban -sources

    India's surprise ban on wheat exports has prompted rice traders to increase purchases and place unusual orders for longer-dated deliveries, fearing the world's top rice exporter may restrict those shipments as well, four exporters told Reuters. In the last two weeks, traders have signed contracts to export 1 million tonnes of rice for shipments from June through September and are opening letters of credit (LCs) quickly after signing deals to ensure the contracted quantity will be sent even if India restricts exports, the people said. Those forward purchases come on top of roughly 9.6 million tonnes of rice already shipped out of India this year - in line with record 2021 shipments - and may reduce the amount of grain available for other buyers during the coming months as loading schedules fill.

  • Plan for an Early Retirement -- Even if You Don't Want One

    I know a lot of people who have a goal of retiring early, be it in their late 50s or sometime during the first half of their 60s. Personally, the idea of early retirement doesn't interest me. (Technically, if I have my way, I'll never really retire, but that's a different story.

  • China May services activity contracts for third straight month - Caixin

    China's services activity contracted for a third straight month in May, pointing to a slow recovery ahead despite the easing of some COVID lockdowns in Shanghai and neighbouring cities, a private business survey showed on Monday. The Caixin services purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 41.4 in May from 36.2 in April, edging up slightly as authorities began to roll back some of the strict restrictions that have paralysed the financial city of Shanghai and roiled global supply chains. Analysts say weakness in the services sector, which accounts for about 60% of China's economy and half of urban jobs, is likely to persist under the government's zero-COVID policy, with contact-intensive sectors such as hotels and restaurants bearing the brunt of the fallout.

  • How do private wealth managers help clients navigate complex money issues?

    Wealthy Americans have conflicting financial priorities that require broad solutions.

  • 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

    If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind. According to Business Insider, real estate and tourism businesses often hire local writers to craft city and neighborhood guides.

  • Elite City law firm appoints first ‘chief wellbeing officer’

    City law firm Clifford Chance will this week unveil its first ever "global wellbeing" chief to overhaul its staff perks as a battle for talent in the legal industry escalates.

  • Essential Work Begins at Home

    My tradesmen are like family—and usually with less baggage.

  • Bank of China, Everbright Bank fined US$2.2 million for flouting asset management rules

    China's banking regulator imposed multimillion-yuan fines on two banks for violating rules on wealth management products, the first such penalty since they came into effect in January. The fines were imposed on Bank of China and China Everbright Bank and their wealth management units, both of which were established by their parent companies in 2019. The rules seek to stamp out shadow banking risks by imposing stringent requirements such as leverage limits and banning malpractices like providing

  • Toshiba directors exchange criticism over public statements

    External directors at Toshiba Corp exchanged criticism on Monday over statements on board decisions, signalling a public rift as the embattled conglomerate reviews strategic options including going private. In an annual business report released on Monday, Toshiba external directors Mariko Watahiki and Katsunori Hashimoto, both members of Toshiba's three-member audit committee, were quoted as saying that external director Raymond Zage raised concern about Toshiba's governance by breaking ranks with the board's official stance after a March meeting. Zage defended his actions in a statement to Reuters, saying the criticisms were misleading and that his actions had received a positive shareholder response.

  • European shipping firms ‘making a mockery’ of Russia sanctions as oil cargos double

    <strong>Exclusive:</strong> Campaigners say EU-based shipping firms have made a ‘mockery’ of plans to sanction Russia