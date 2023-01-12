FreedomPay Brings World-Class Commerce Technology to Canadian Merchants with Moneris Partnership

Merchants across Canada will now have access to FreedomPay’s global Next Level Commerce™ technology to Unleash the Power of Pay.

Philadelphia, PA, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- January 12, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – FreedomPay, the global leader in Next Level Commerce™, announces an integration with Moneris Solutions Corporation (“Moneris”), a Canadian leader in unified commerce. Moneris, the largest payment processor in Canada*, will now be able to offer its merchants access to FreedomPay’s commerce technology platform, bringing an enhanced checkout experience to millions of shoppers across Canada.

“FreedomPay is recognized by global businesses as the premiere commerce technology platform, so it was only natural for us to partner with the leading acquirer in Canada,” said Tony Hammond, Senior Vice President of Global Product Delivery at FreedomPay. “Our joint offering will unleash the power of payments by enabling more choice and personalization for merchants processing with Moneris and their customers.”

FreedomPay’s Next Level Commerce™ platform offers merchants the ability to unify commerce across properties, channels, and regions within a single “open,” fully agnostic, flexible platform. FreedomPay provides merchants with a fully integrated end-to-end solution enabling secure payments, identity-as-a-service, loyalty, and Business Intelligence, creating an innovative, personalized and seamless payment experience for merchants acquiring with Moneris.

“Our partnership and integration with FreedomPay will ensure we’re able to give merchants the tools they need to support their business – wherever it takes them,” said Patrick Diab, Chief Product & Partnership Officer at Moneris. “We’re excited to be able to offer increased choice for our merchants and work with a leading commerce technology platform provider like FreedomPay.”

Moneris expects the FreedomPay integration to be available to its merchants in mid-2023.

Merchants acquiring with Moneris can learn more about the FreedomPay commerce technology platform at www.freedompay.com.

Story continues

About FreedomPay

FreedomPay’s Next Level Commerce™ platform transforms existing payment systems and processes from legacy to leading edge. As the premier choice for many of the largest companies across the globe in retail, hospitality, lodging, gaming, sports and entertainment, foodservice, education, healthcare and financial services, FreedomPay's technology has been purposely built to deliver rock solid performance in the highly complex environment of global commerce. The company maintains a world-class security environment and was first to earn the coveted validation by the PCI Security Standards Council against Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE/EMV) standard in North America. FreedomPay's robust solutions across payments, security, identity, and data analytics are available in-store, online and on-mobile and are supported by rapid API adoption. The award winning FreedomPay Commerce Platform operates on a single, unified technology stack across multiple continents allowing enterprises to deliver an innovative Next Level experience on a global scale. www.freedompay.com

About Moneris

Moneris is Canada’s largest provider of innovative solutions for mobile, online and in-store payments, processing more than one in three transactions. Serving businesses of every size and industry, Moneris offers hardware, software and solutions to help transform the way businesses grow and operate, in payments and beyond.

For more information, please visit www.moneris.com and follow @moneris.

*Based on total number of transactions processed in Canada

CONTACT: Jennifer Tayebi Hill+Knowlton Strategies for FreedomPay (734) 395-0780 Jennifer.Tayebi@hkstrategies.com



