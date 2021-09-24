U.S. markets close in 2 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,450.34
    +1.36 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,759.10
    -5.72 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,029.54
    -22.71 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,258.56
    -0.48 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.97
    +0.67 (+0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.10
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    -0.29 (-1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1721
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4540
    +0.0440 (+3.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3677
    -0.0044 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7400
    +0.4390 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,017.27
    -2,189.57 (-4.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,045.64
    -57.42 (-5.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.48
    -26.87 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

Freehold Royalties Ltd. Announces Closing of U.S. Royalty Assets and Credit Facility Expansion

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Freehold Royalties Ltd.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR
DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freehold Royalties Ltd. (Freehold) (TSX:FRU) announces that it has closed its previously announced transaction to acquire a high-quality U.S. royalty asset located in the Eagle Ford oil basin in Texas (the Acquired Assets) for US$180 million before closing adjustments (CAD $227 million) (the U.S. Royalty Transaction). The Acquired Assets are expected to significantly enhance the quality of Freehold’s North American royalty portfolio, improving both the near-term and long-term sustainability of Freehold’s dividend while providing further option value to return capital to our shareholders through multiple years of free cash flow growth. The U.S. Royalty Transaction further advances Freehold’s strategy of being positioned in the highest quality development areas across North America, delivering growth and low risk attractive returns to our shareholders.

The Acquired Assets were partially funded by a previously closed bought deal financing whereby Freehold issued 19,067,000 subscription receipts (the Subscription Receipts) at a price of $9.05 per Subscription Receipt for gross proceeds of approximately $173 million, which included the full exercise of the over-allotment option granted to the underwriters.

On closing of the U.S. Royalty Transaction, the net proceeds from the sale of the Subscription Receipts were released from escrow to Freehold to partially fund the purchase price for the Acquired Assets, with the remainder of the purchase price funded by drawing on Freehold’s credit facilities. In addition, as a result of and on closing of the U.S. Royalty Transaction and in accordance with the terms of the Subscription Receipts, each Subscription Receipt was exchanged for one common share of Freehold. Trading in the Subscription Receipts on the Toronto Stock Exchange is expected to be halted today and the Subscription Receipts delisted following the market close today.

Following the exchange of Subscription Receipts for common shares of Freehold, former holders of Subscription Receipts will be entitled to receive the dividend to be paid to holders of record of common shares on September 30, 2021 (provided they have not transferred the Common Shares prior to such date) with payment occurring on October 15, 2021.

Credit Facility Increase
Concurrently with the closing of the U.S. Royalty Transaction, Freehold amended its credit facility agreement with a syndicate of four Canadian banks increasing the committed revolving facility to $285 million and maintaining the operating facility at $15 million. The amended credit facility agreement includes a permitted increase in the committed revolving facility of up to $360 million. Both the committed revolving and operating facilities mature September 28, 2024.

As previously announced, after giving effect to the U.S. Royalty Transaction, Freehold is forecasting a 2022 production guidance range of 13,500-14,500 boe/d, with the midpoint representing a 26% increase above Q2-2021 average production volumes.

Freehold’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the symbol FRU.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release offers our assessment of Freehold’s future plans and operations as at September 24, 2021 and contains forward-looking information including, without limitation, forward-looking information with regards to Freehold’s expectation that the Acquired Assets will significantly enhance the quality of Freehold’s North American royalty portfolio, improving both the near-term and long-term sustainability of Freehold’s dividend while providing further option value to return capital to our shareholders through multiple years of free cash flow growth; the expectation that the U.S. Royalty Transaction will further advance Freehold’s strategy of being positioned in the highest quality development areas across North America, delivering growth and low risk attractive returns to our shareholders; and Freehold’s average royalty production guidance for 2022.

This forward-looking information is provided to allow readers to better understand our business and prospects and may not be suitable for other purposes. By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on economic activity and demand for oil and natural gas, general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, imprecision of reserve estimates, royalties, environmental risks, taxation, regulation, changes in tax or other legislation, competition from other industry participants, the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management, stock market volatility, our ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources and the other risks relating to Freehold’s business as described in more detail in Freehold’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020 which is available under Freehold’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

With respect to forward looking information contained in this press release we have made assumptions regarding, among other things: future oil and natural gas prices; future exchange rates; that drilled uncompleted wells will be completed in the short term and brought on production; that wells relating to the Acquired Assets that have been permitted will be drilling and completed within a customary timeframe; expectations as to additional wells to be permitted, drilled, completed and brought on production in 2021 and 2022 based on Freehold’s review of the geology and economics of the plays in which Freehold has an interest; expected production performance of wells to be drilled and/or brought on production in 2021 and 2022; the ability of our royalty payors to obtain equipment in a timely manner to carry out development activities; the ability and willingness of royalty payors to fund development activities; and such other assumptions as are identified herein. You are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking information. We can give no assurance that any of the events anticipated will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits we will derive from them.

The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Our policy for updating forward-looking statements is to update our key operating assumptions quarterly and, except as required by law, we do not undertake to update any other forward-looking statements.

For further information, contact:
Freehold Royalties Ltd.
Matt Donohue
Manager, Investor Relations & Capital Markets
t. 403.221.0833
f. 403.221.0888
tf. 1.888.257.1873
e. mdonohue@rife.com
w. www.freeholdroyalties.com


Recommended Stories

  • Odell Beckham not on Browns’ injury report, set to play Sunday vs. Bears

    Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is poised to make his long-awaited return on Sunday. Beckham was not even listed on the Browns’ injury report today, which means the team considers him fully healthy and good to go. It’s always possible he could suffer a setback, but it appears that he’ll play against the Bears. [more]

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped This Morning

    It's the last of those three chip uses -- mining cryptocurrency -- that seems to be weighing on the stock. The People's Bank of China, you see, just announced that it is banning all cryptocurrency transactions in the country, and in particular, banning Bitcoin and Tether from circulating in China. The move seems likely to weigh on Nvidia's business, but I wouldn't be too concerned for Nvidia stock despite the drop.

  • Hedge Funds are Selling Tesla (TSLA) and Buying These 10 EV Stocks Instead

    In this article, we discuss the 10 EV stocks hedge funds are buying instead of Tesla. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Hedge Funds are Selling Tesla and Buying These 5 EV Stocks Instead. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), the California-based electric vehicle (EV) firm led by billionaire Elon […]

  • Bill Gates is hanging on to these stocks for steady income — you can too

    Is it time to copy the fourth-richest person in the world?

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold According to Bill Gates

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 stocks to buy and hold according to Bill Gates. You can skip our detailed analysis of Gates’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold According to Bill Gates. Co-founder of the leading tech giant […]

  • Why Cathie Wood Is Buying 2 Gene-Editing Stocks but Selling Another

    Cathie Wood believes in the potential of gene editing. It's not surprising that Wood's ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKG) and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) have invested heavily in several gene-editing stocks. The ARK Innovation ETF recently sold some of its shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT).

  • Move over, Cathie Wood: 3 picks from Goldman Sachs' new ETF that could smash Ark

    Is it time to sell ARKK and pour it into Goldman's competing tech ETF?

  • Bitcoin falls as China declares all crypto transactions illegal

    The People's Bank of China vowed to stop all companies from facilitating cryptocurrency trading.

  • Why Shares of InMode Are Up 20% So Far This Week

    What happened Shares of InMode (NASDAQ: INMD), a provider of devices that harness radiofrequency energy for cosmetic surgical procedures, are up 20% this week as of the close on Thursday afternoon. Image source: Getty Images.

  • Why Lordstown Motors and Quantumscape Stocks Exploded Today

    The social media tailwinds pushed Canoo's shares up by 13.4%  for the day, and apparently took several other EV stocks along for the ride, including the embattled truck maker Lordstown Motors and battery start-up Quantumscape. Lordstown Motors shares have been buzzing since late August when the company announced the hiring of new CEO Daniel Ninivaggi, who brings with him rich experience in the automotive industry. Investors hope that Ninivaggi can help turn the company's fortunes around and address some pressing concerns, such as the ongoing investigations into Lordstown for allegedly inflating production and demand numbers for its Endurance pickup.

  • Why Carnival Stock Is Rising as the Market Sinks

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK) were riding a wave of enthusiasm 4% higher in morning trading Friday, even as the overall market was down. The cruise ship operator released a third-quarter business update that showed bookings for 2022 cruises were running ahead of pre-pandemic levels. The cruise industry was arguably the hardest hit by the pandemic because even when the rest of the economy was allowed to reopen, cruise operators were forced to remain in port.

  • If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

    Not every company is what you might think it is. Many make continued dividend payments based on what you don't readily see.

  • Why Altice USA Fell More Than 12% Today

    The one business that's produced any growth for cable companies may be nearing a peak stemming from market saturation.

  • 3 Top Stocks Under $10 a Share

    Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) hasn't been a particularly great performer of late. Zynga is now calling for a Q3 adjusted EBITDA of only $150 million and a net loss of $110 million, which suggests that its casual video gaming business is contracting rather than expanding. It's arguable that investors have overreacted to that premise though, driving Zynga shares well below where they should be.

  • 3 Top EV Buys Not Named Tesla

    Everywhere we go these days, we are introduced to revolutionary new electric vehicle (EV) products and features: electric passenger and commercial vehicles, charging stations, and driverless pizza delivery cars to name a few. One stock name that has become synonymous with EVs is Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).

  • Why Nike Shares slipped after Q1 earnings release

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the key takeaways from Nike's Q1 earnings release.&nbsp;

  • Nike shares fall on lower revenue, Costco predicts higher costs after earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the latest earnings reports from Nike and Costco.

  • Costco Q4 earnings beat expectations

    Emily McCormick joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down Costco's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why Aehr Test Systems Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) were skyrocketing this morning after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2022 results late yesterday. The company's bookings hit a new record, and management raised its revenue guidance for the full year as a result of the strong quarter. Aehr Test Systems reported net revenue of $5.6 million in the quarter, a 181% jump year over year.

  • Apple Stock Gets a New Street-High Price Target

    With a market cap of $2.43 trillion, Apple (AAPL) is the world’s biggest company - the giant amongst giants. While most on the Street foresee more growth on the horizon, one analyst has just taken expectations to the next level. Tigress' Ivan Feinseth has just reiterated a Strong Buy rating for the tech behemoth and attached a Street-high price target of $198. The implication for investors? Upside of 35% from current levels. (To watch Feinseth’s track record, click here) The 5-star analyst count