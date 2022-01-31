U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,515.55
    +83.70 (+1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,131.86
    +406.39 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,239.88
    +469.31 (+3.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,028.45
    +59.94 (+3.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.33
    +1.51 (+1.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.90
    +13.30 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    +0.20 (+0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1236
    +0.0084 (+0.75%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3446
    +0.0045 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1160
    -0.0740 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,409.04
    +852.73 (+2.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    884.71
    +41.53 (+4.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.37
    -1.70 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.98
    +284.64 (+1.07%)
     

Freehold Royalties Ltd. Announces New Member of the Board

Freehold Royalties Ltd.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • FRHLF

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freehold Royalties Ltd. (Freehold) (TSX: FRU) is pleased to announce the appointment of Maureen E. Howe to the Board effective February 1, 2022.

Ms. Howe is a corporate director with substantial finance and capital market experience as well as relevant public company experience. Formerly a Managing Director, Equity Research, Energy Infrastructure at RBC Capital Markets, she specialized in the area of energy infrastructure, which included power generation, transmission and distribution, oil and gas transmission and distribution, gas processing and alternative energy. Prior to joining RBC Capital Markets, Ms. Howe held various positions in the area of capital markets, including investment banking, underwriting, project analysis, portfolio management, investment relations, and corporate finance.

Ms. Howe is a director and Chair of the Corporate Governance Committee of Methanex Corporation, a director and Chair of the Audit Committee of Pembina Pipeline Corporation, and is Chair of the University of British Columbia Sauder’s Phillips, Hager & North Centre for Financial Research. Ms. Howe holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) from the University of Manitoba and a Ph.D. in Finance from the University of British Columbia. She is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Freehold’s focus is on acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Freehold’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the symbol FRU.

For further information, contact:

Freehold Royalties Ltd.
Matt Donohue
Manager, Investor Relations & Capital Markets
t. 403.221.0833
f. 403.221.0888
tf. 1.888.257.1873
e. mdonohue@rife.com
w. www.freeholdroyalties.com



